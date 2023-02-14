Lilt Has Been Discontinued — & Twitter Is Feeling Nostalgic AF

After 50 years on supermarket shelves, the tropical-flavoured soft drink Lilt is no more. As per the BBC, the Coca-Cola Company announced that as of Feb. 14, Lilt has been rebranded as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit, which will be gradually released in stores across the UK.

Despite now being sold under the Fanta brand, the company reassured Lilt fans that the tropical drink’s ingredients will remain the same. Coca-Cola describes the popular beverage as a “sparkling soft drink” that is “inspired by the flavours of the Caribbean,” containing “real pineapple and grapefruit juice for a totally tropical taste.”

“Our main priority with this announcement is to reassure Lilt's loyal fan base that absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to the iconic taste of the drink they know and love,” Fanta brand manager, Charlotte Walsham, said in a statement. “It's just got itself a new name.”

Outside of the UK, Lilt was sold in countries including Ireland, Gibraltar, and the Seychelles. Following the announcement of the drink’s forthcoming Fanta rebrand, many dedicated Lilt drinkers took to social media to voice their opinions on the “weirdly quite sad” change.

“Lilt has been discontinued. I don’t think I want to live in a world without Lilt in it. What’s the point anymore,” one Twitter user joked. “Not drank lilt in years but I'm still outraged that it’s being discontinued,” another added.

Meanwhile, others wondered why Lilt is being removed from shelves, while other beverages remain on sale. “Lilt dead… yet Vanilla Coke lives on. Strange world,” one Twitter user pondered.

