There’s a certain art to gift-giving. A present should feel both personal and practical — no one wants something that will only collect dust in the back of a closet — but it should also possess a certain extravagance; it should look like a splurge, even if it isn’t. While buying something nice tends to equate to spending lots of money, that doesn’t actually need to be the case.

If you’re constantly trying to one-up your own gift-giving abilities, it’s time to consider these small-but-mighty luxury gifts under $50. High in style but not in price, each of these little luxuries feel like a special treat. Whether it’s a terracotta keepsake box (that’ll make a stunning statement sitting on their dresser) or a body wash whose scent will last all day long (who doesn’t want to smell like hints of pink pepper and rose petals?), these 20 under-$50 gifts are just the right amount of fancy. Time to indulge the ones you love — and maybe yourself, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For The Immaculately Accessorized Terrazzo Cone Keepsake Box Capra Designs $45 View product If accessories are their favorite part of any outfit, why not give them a special space to store them? With a trendy terrazzo design, this keepsake box will keep their trinkets and baubles safe from harm, while also look gorgeous sitting atop their dresser.

For The Person Who Always Smells Expensive Rose of No Man's Land Body Wash Byredo $50 Add to cart Help turn their shower into a transformative experience. Byredo’s Rose of No Man's Land scent is a tribute to selflessness and compassion (its moniker comes from the nickname given to nurses who saved thousands of lives during WWI). Every time they get a compliment for smelling of hints of pink pepper, Turkish rose, and white amber, they’ll think of you — and who doesn’t want to be that friend?

For The Extra, Extra Chill For a Good Time Mini Lighter Edie Parker $50 Add to cart From Edie Parker Flower, a self-described line of “color collectibles for friends in high places,” comes probably the cutest lighter ever. Its mini size is ideal for on-the-go (it can fit in even the tiniest of clutches), but the coral and mint blocked colors make it a much-needed addition to a nightstand or coffee table.

For The Friend With Great Hair Ivory Pearl Scrunchies PRETTYPARTY $16 Add to cart Just as luxurious as grandma’s pearls (but oh-so-much cooler) this set of two scrunchies each feature countless creamy white beads. The ultimate hair accessory, they’ll elevate any outfit — especially an all-black ensemble for modern-day Audrey Hepburn vibes.

For The Friend Who Loves Thrifting Tales of Endearment by Natalie Joos Ingram Books $50 Add to cart Books are endless sources of inspiration. Tales of Endearment by Natalie Joos is an encyclopedia for vintage lovers, filled with stories of old clothing finding new life; it’ll give them endless styling ideas, and maybe even help them see their wardrobe through a different lens.

For The Impossibly Organized Red Anaconda Wallet CoFi $49.95 Add to cart For the friend whose handbag is full of... stuff (loose credit cards, random cash, year-old receipts), give the gift of getting organized. With space to store six cards, interior elastic straps for bills, and a slim design that barely takes up any space, finding what they’re looking for has never been easier. And how chic is that printed red leather?

For The Fancy Type Santal Candle Diptyque $36 Add to cart There’s a reason candles are an ever-popular gift — they just make you feel good. And candles don’t get much more luxe than the ones that hail from Diptyque. Their classic Santal scent is perfectly woodsy with notes of fragrant, freshly cut sandalwood and velvety tuberose. Just light this baby up and breath in the extravagance.

For The One Who Needs Some ‘Me Time’ The Body Brush DR BARBARA STURM $30 Add to cart Dry brushes may not be magic wands, but they do offer some major benefits: boosting circulation, smoothing skin, and removing toxins from your body. This natural bristle brush can be used on dry or wet skin, which means they can develop a self-care ritual that works for them. Plus, Dr. Barbara Sturm counts names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss as clients, just in case you needed a case study to convince you to take better care of your skin.

For The One Who Never Misses A Trend Medium Hoop Earrings Tess + Tricia $45 Add to cart Small in size but big in style, these chunky gold hoops are likely the one piece of jewelry their wardrobe is missing. The sleek design makes them ideal for both fun nights out and dressing up jeans and a white T-shirt for afternoon errands. Plus, they look like something style icon Hailey Bieber would wear. Yes, please.

For The Person Always Talking About Skin Care Amethyst Roller Skin Gym $42 Add to cart Crystals and gemstones just have a luxurious air about them — and this baby is functional, too. This amethyst roller can be used to glide over skin, releasing tension and helping it absorb skin care products. It’s also said to boost circulation and enhance facial feature definition. Sold.

For The Minimalist Maven Vertical Bar Necklace BELLABOHO $48 View product Luxury doesn’t have to be icy diamonds or big baubles: It can also be understated and minimalist. Case in point, this vertical bar necklace. Crafted from 18K gold vermeil or silver, it’ll go with everything and anything and is destined to be their next signature piece.

For The Friend Fit For A Different Era Velvet Choker With Pearl Joomi Lim $38 Add to cart Another pearl accessory? Don’t mind if I do. This delicate, feminine velvet choker comes complete with a single pearl for a special piece of jewelry that feels wholly vintage. It’s perfect for that friend who is always watching Old Hollywood films and twirling about in retro frocks.

For The One Who Hosts The Most Rose Gold Hazelnut & White Truffle Olive Oil Savor & Sens $13 Add to cart Make the strain of always hosting the gang easier by gifting your favorite entertainer with this stunning rose gold bottle of olive oil. The hazelnut and white truffle flavors are unique and deliciously decadent on an array of noshes, while the bottle itself will make for a lovely piece of tabletop décor.

For Everyone’s Favorite Bartender Botanicals For Rum Cocktails Set Special Touch $41 Add to cart If your friend is always mixing up cocktails for the crew, gift them this smart set. Particularly perfect for lovers of rum, the kit contains a selection of botanicals that’ll elevate the spirit, such as nutmeg, orange strips, and cocoa seeds, plus a citrus zester and serving instructions.

For The Person Who Needs To Take Some Deep Breaths Matcha Latter Timer Diffuser Airome $36.99 Add to cart Stressed? Nothing a little luxury can’t cure. With the gift of a beautiful ceramic diffuser — and some soothing essential oils to go along with it — your on-edge bestie will be breathing easy in no time. This mossy-green-hued diffuser also boasts calming LED lights for a truly spa-like experience.

For The Jet-Setter Luggage Tag Graphic Image $50 Add to cart While you may not be able to upgrade them to first class, you can at least revamp their travel accessories. This luggage tag is crafted from gorgeous goatskin leather and the emerald-green color will help them easily spot their suitcase as it arrives at baggage claim.

For The Beauty Guru Face Illuminator Laura Mercier $43 Add to cart The lush texture of Laura Mercier's Face Illuminator isn’t the only thing your beauty guru pal is sure to love about this pretty product: Its rose-gold shimmer is perfect to use as a subtle cheekbone highlighter, and the formula is also buildable so they can add just the right amount of color.

For The Chicest Card Shark Versailles Playing Cards Jonathan Adler $35 Add to cart Who knew a simple deck of cards could possibly be so glamorous? Designed by Jonathan Adler, this set of playing cards features deconstructed Versailles patterns, candy-colored hues, and a foil-stamped storage box. It’s all so pretty, you won’t even mind losing to them at their next poker night.

For The Stylish Sleeping Beauty Desert Rose Pure Silk Scrunchies Slip $46 Add to cart Does the recipient consider naps amongst their favorite little luxuries? Then gift them a little something to make their slumbers extra special, like a set of silky scrunchies. These will protect their tresses from any damage or breakage that may occur from tossing and turning — and how darling are those desert-inspired shades?