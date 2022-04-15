With the ongoing resurgence of Y2K fashion, trends like denim skirts, mini shoulder bags, and chunky shoes have been dominating your Instagram feed and your TikTok ‘For You’ page. Bucket hats have also made their way back onto the fashion scene — and this spring and summer, they’re getting an upgrade. Thanks to celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Billie Eilish, floral bucket hats and patterned bucket hats are having a major moment. Move aside plain, solid-colored headwear.

In general, there’s a good reason for the bucket hat’s rise in popularity: The accessory can be extremely versatile. They can be styled with a trendy top and jeans for an alfresco brunch, with a matching workout set for a hike, or simply with a swimsuit for a day at the beach. Plus, the long, downward sloping brim provides extra protection from the sun. And with the wide variety of colors and patterns now available, there’s endless opportunity for statement making. Hence why Bieber and Eilish can’t seem to get enough of these multi-colored hats these days.

If you’re looking to spice up your headwear style, you should definitely consider taking a cue from the likes of these celebs and add some floral bucket hats and patterned bucket hats to your wardrobe.

Scroll on to see 11 patterned and floral bucket hats you’ll want to wear all day everyday this spring and summer.

Bustle Shop is Bustle’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Toss on this soft cotton bucket hat with a bold zebra print, designed to make a statement anywhere you go. Its golden metallic finish creates an eye-catching effect that gives off major glam vibes. Pair it with your favorite solid color top for a unique contrast.

Go all “flower power” with this floral bucket hat featuring a yellow and white daisy pattern. It even features the famous Beatles line, “All You Need Is Love” across the front, making it very Y2K-meets-’60s. Lean into that by pairing it with other era-appropriate pieces, like a mini modish dress and chunky shoes.

Craving more color? Featuring the same Beatles line as the piece above, this floral bucket hat is full of bright and visually appealing colors. Orange, pink, green, and white fill the design around the hat creating a fashion-forward piece fit that’ll brighten up any wardrobe.

For some major beach vibes, throw on this light blue floral bucket hat made from 100 percent cotton. Unlike other bucket hats, this one features a bungee-style drawstring to adjust its size for ultimate comfort and security. It won’t budge even when it’s up against the most unrelenting beach wind.

Made from a polyester fleece, this bucket hat features a navy floral pattern against an olive green base. Since it’s on the darker side, it offers a more subtle way to rock the trend and can be paired with similarly dark clothing for a moodier look. Plus, the material makes it fit for all seasons.

Simple and chic are two words to describe this classic black and white bucket hat. Featuring an allover print, this hat is covered with different size variations of the brand name. (Remember how brand-name-adorned clothing dominated the early aughts?)

Created as part of a partnership between Tango Hotel and graffiti artist John “Crash” Matos, this hat features bright colors and graphics inspired by Japanese anime and comics. Wearing this vibrant bucket hat is essentially the same thing as wearing a museum exhibit on your head.

This black floral bucket hat combines red and green hues for a tropical-inspired design. Plus, thanks to its full satin lining, this hat will help keep your tresses free from tangles and that dreaded hat hair.

Made from 100 percent rayon, this bucket hat boasts vibrant rainbow stripes all around. Wear it alongside a matching rainbow shirt or with a plain white tee for a pop of color. Not only is this eccentric bucket hat great for spring and summer, but also for pride month in June.

This chic bucket hat combines bright colors and cartoon-style graphics for a design reminiscent of the 1980s graffiti on New York City subways. Wear it with a solid black or white outfit to make it the starring piece of your ‘fit. And at $36, you’ll have an affordable, limited-edition hat you can hold onto for years to come.

With a neon pink base and bright orange flowers, this floral bucket hat provides an eye-catching design that’s perfect for the warm weather. As a lover of pink, I’d pair this with a pink hoodie and some distressed jeans or with an all white one-piece bathing suit at the beach.

Bustle Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of Bustle Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.