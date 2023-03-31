How To Use The April Full Pink Moon In Your Favor

Spring is in full bloom, and on April 6, the moon will be, too. The full Pink Moon arrives in Libra on April 6 at 12:37 a.m. ET, which means we’re about to enter a period of awakening and rebirth. Like any full moon, this event may come with a lot of emotional repercussions, but instead of fearing what’s to come, try these April 2023 full moon manifestations to work with the energy of the lunation and help turn your desires into reality.

Before you get too excited, you should know the full moon won’t actually be pink. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the lunar event got its name from the “springtime blooms” of a pink wildflower known as phlox subulata. As the first full moon of spring, the Pink Moon will also double as the Paschal Full Moon, which is important to note if you celebrate Easter. Per the Farmer’s Almanac, Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which is why the religious holiday occurs on a different date each year.

Full moons are all about emotional releases and closing chapters, so if there’s anything in your life that’s no longer serving you, now is the time to let them go. To make sure this cycle completion goes smoothly, here are a few April full Pink Moon manifestation rituals to practice, according to astrologer Brilla Samay.

April Full Pink Moon Manifestations

Write Down Your Manifestations

Putting your manifestations and intentions in writing is always a good idea, especially during a full moon. When manifesting, make sure to write about the things you’re looking for in your new life in the present tense, as if you already have them. If you’re manifesting love, Samay recommends jotting down all the of qualities that you are looking for in your next partner on a piece of paper. Then, hold the paper “up to the light of the Full Moon and visualize yourself with your ideal partner,” the astrologer says.

When you’re done, don’t forget to fold the note and store it under your pillow. “Sleep on it for the night and trust that the universe will bring you the next soulmate,” says Samay.

Express Gratitude

Gratitude is one of the key ways to use the law of attraction, so if you’re trying to manifest something into your life, expressing gratitude for the blessings in your life is a must. To do this, Samay suggests making a list of the people who have “contributed to your success and well-being” by listing out everything they’ve done to help you, as well as the things you admire the most about them.

“During the full moon, take a moment to read the list and express gratitude for each person on it,” shares Samay. Then, to keep the good vibes coming, “visualize yourself receiving more recognition and support from the people who are about to enter your life.”

Let Go Of Negativity

It’s easier said than done, but if there were ever a time to remove the people and habits in your life that are holding you back, it would be now. Even if you can’t find anything specific worth eliminating, Samay recommends using this time to “let go of any negative thoughts or emotions that are causing you stress.”

“During the Full Moon, light a candle and meditate on the feeling of lightness and clarity that comes with letting go,” Samay tells Bustle. “Invite your spirit guides to cleanse and purify your magnetic field to bring in balance and harmony. Envision yourself feeling calm and balanced as you move forward.”

The full moon shouldn’t just be an emotional release — it can be a material one, too. “Declutter[ing] is one of the best ways to get rid of any physical or emotional clutter that is weighing you down,” Samay explains. To make room for the manifestations coming into your life, Samay proposes giving your home a complete overhaul by clearing out your space and “organizing your belongings.”

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor