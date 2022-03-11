Astrology

Your Guide To Thriving During March’s Full “Worm” Moon

Calling all earth signs.

By Brittany Beringer

If ever there was a perfect time to color-code your closet and put your big plans into motion, it's the March 2022 full Worm moon, which arrives on Mar. 18 in perfectionist Virgo. Prepare for a night of emotional grounding and busting bad habits with these do’s and don’ts.

DO: Organize Your Life

With the full moon moving into party-planning Virgo, expect to feel heavily inspired to sort and organize your life and break bad habits that keep you from being your best, most put-together self. Crack open your planner and get to organizing.

