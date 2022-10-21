Astrology
Time to unplug and reflect.
Mars goes retrograde on Oct. 30 in loquacious Gemini, where it will be until Jan. 12. The fast-paced air sign is restless and flighty, but expect the next four months of Mars’ backtracking in the skillful sign to inspire us to slow down, recharge, and trust the process.
Mars reflects our impulses, aggression, and libido. This intense planet’s backspin slows our progress on projects and hinders our plans. But it also prompts us to unplug and reflect on the milestones that we’ve made. Be ready for the cosmic drama with these dos and don'ts.