Martin Luther King Jr. spoke eloquently and compellingly about equality, freedom, social justice, courage, family, friendship, and forgiveness, but his most powerful messages of all were about love. Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17, 2022, is a holiday meant to inspire and commemorate, and you can do both by sharing these Martin Luther King Jr. quotes about love. They are just as relevant and applicable today as they were decades ago, and they are a perfect way to remember King as we celebrate his moving legacy.

What makes Martin Luther King Jr.'s quotes so special is that we can directly see the impact they've had on the world. King showed us that words matter, that they can spark change, and bring together a nation of people. He taught us that in order to fight injustice, we must always be vocal — that "our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

So, using King's words as our own, let's promise never to be silent. Read his works, listen to his speeches, and internalize his message. If there is one thing the world will always need more of, it's love. Here are some of his best thoughts, insights, and words of wisdom about love that are pertinent today, and every day.

1. "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

2. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend."

3. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

4. "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."

5. "The time is always right to do what is right."

6. "Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness."

7. "Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude."

8. "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

9. "Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love."

10. "At the center of non-violence stands the principle of love."

11. "I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant."