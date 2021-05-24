Your Survival Guide For May’s Full Supermoon Eclipse

Astrology
Some big changes are on the way.
The May 2021 full moon on May 26 is the first eclipse of the year, which kicks off eclipse season and heralds in big changes. It's also the closest a full moon will be in proximity to the earth in all of 2021, giving it supermoon status. Read on for some full moon dos and don’ts.
This full supermoon takes place in the knowledge-seeking sign of Sagittarius, which sparks our desire to expand our horizons and embrace mystical-minded adventures. It'll have us feeling spiritually in tune and connected with our higher selves.