The Luckiest Day For May, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology
Mark your calendar.
Between an eclipse and Mercury retrograde shaking things up in May, it may be hard to find your footing. But even these pesky transits aren't enough to keep the sunshine away. Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas shares the luckiest days for May 2022, according to your zodiac sign.
May 23. Jupiter, the harbinger of luck, is stationed in your native sign and forms a steamy sextile formation with the sun. This is an auspicious transit that may spell miracles. Tap into your daredevil vibe and take chances today.