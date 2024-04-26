Your May Tarot Reading

With spring in full swing, I asked my tarot deck for a five-card spread illuminating the month ahead. This May, tend to your emotional needs and commit to joy.

Your May 2024 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is a compassionate, intuitive card. Pay close attention to your own emotional state. When life gets wild, taking care of yourself can slip through the cracks.

This card reminds you to tend to your wellbeing. Prioritize your peace before things falls apart. Your feelings are there for a reason. Dive into your self-care practices.

Your Situation: The Sun

It’s time to take responsibility for your own joy. The Sun teaches you that happiness doesn’t just happen to you; it’s an experience you create through action and intention. Lean into whatever outlets you have for artistry, self-expression, and pleasure. Don’t overthink it — everyone is creative in their own way.

If no ideas strike you, experiment until you find something you enjoy. Make your own sunshine.

Your Obstacle: Knight of Wands

When the Knight of Wands appears as an obstacle, it signals that you might be struggling to do what’s best for yourself. This card asks you to avoid being overly competitive, defensive, or insecure.

Stoke the fires of inspiration, but be disciplined with your time and energy. Kkeep that ego in check.

Your Action: The Lovers

Commit to your wellbeing, even (and especially) if it’s hard. How can you take better care of yourself? What steps do you need to take in order to achieve your goals?

If The Sun has revealed what makes you happy, follow your joy. Don’t let distractions get in the way.

Your Lesson: Page of Cups

You are learning new ways to heal, express yourself, and create your own fun. This is a time of experimentation, big dreams, and idealism. Have enough faith in yourself and the world to try, and have enough humility and awareness to learn.

You’re also cultivating a clearer perception of yourself and others. Be aware of people’s sensitivites and needs. Consider if your actions are sustainable. Give yourself permission to let these findings change your point of view.

How To Use May 2024's Tarot Lessons

This is a good month to check in on your emotional and spiritual health. I’m not referring to religion, but rather, your sense of purpose, your intuition, and the connection you feel to loved ones and nature. Nurture these elements in life — and if you aren’t sure how to do that, make a list of activities that intrigue you and start there.

Taking classes or workshops on interesting topics is a great way to do something hands-on and meet like-minded people. You can also explore through books and self study.

Whatever you do to tend to your mind, body, and spirit, do it joyfully. Have faith in your abilities and stay open to growth.

Jezmina Von Thiele’s tarot readings celebrate their Romani heritage. They’re teaching two workshops in May: Poetic Spell Writing for Abundance and Glamour Magic. For more on tarot, click here.