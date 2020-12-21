There’s no two ways about it: December has not been kind. With the latest government guidelines cancelling Christmas for many, it is only fair that we have something to look forward to. Enter McDonald’s latest launch: Katsu Curry McNuggets.

Yes. You read that correctly. Announcing the news via Twitter, the famous fast food chain said: “Katsu. McNuggets. That’s it, that’s the tweet.” Simple, but effective.

Katsu Curry is, of course, a Wagamama favourite. Foodies were delighted when Wagamamas shared the recipe was shared during the first lockdown back in April. (Talk about #TBT…) The classic McNuggets we all known and love will instead be coated in a crispy Katsu Curry panko breadcrumb, and accompanied with a classic Sweet Curry dip, for added spice. Though by no means a festive launch, it certainly feels festive.

In November, McDonald’s launched their very popular Christmas menu, which included the Double Big Mac – previously only available in the U.S. – a brand new Jerk Chicken Sandwich, and Celebration McFlurrys. Plus, the McDonald’s cheese melt dippers, back on the festive menu for 2020.

As with their classic counterparts, the novel McNuggets will be available in a box of six (£3.59), nine (£4.09), and 20 pieces (£5.99). It is not clear at present whether they will be available to order as part of a meal deal, though.

The Katsu McNuggets will launch nationwide on Dec. 30, but will only stick around for six weeks. Consider yourself warned.