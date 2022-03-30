McDonalds' New Limited-Edition Crispy McFillet Burger Looks Divine

Chicken-lovers are bound to approve of the new McDonald’s burger: Crispy McFillet. However, it’s not going to be the easiest item to get hold of, as it’s only available in limited stores — 41, to be exact — across the Midlands.

The burger features a crispy coated 100% chicken breast fillet, with a kick of black pepper mayo, and cool iceberg lettuce tossed in a sourdough sesame bun. “Crispy McFillet aims to be the most delicious chicken burger yet!,” states the official press release.

The meal has been priced at £5.59, and is on sale for just 14 weeks in the cultural hotspots of Birmingham and Coventry. As per the fast food chain: “There is such a fantastic culture here in Birmingham, especially in our young people, so it feels like the perfect audience to taste test this new era for McDonald’s chicken.”

To celebrate its launch, McDonald’s hosted an event with Birmingham artist MIST and presenter Yung Filly, serving Crispy McFillets to an excited crowd of local performers, including BMXers, dancers, sports stars, and magicians.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said of the new burger: “We know how much our customers love our iconic chicken menu items, so we’ve taken our time to get the Crispy McFillet packed with flavour, to really satisfy our customers.”