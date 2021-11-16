Stop Everything – McDonald's Is Bringing Back Cheese Melt Dippers For Xmas 2021

Right on cue for the start of the festive season, Mcdonald’s revealed its tear-jerker of a Christmas advert (which introduces the world to the “Imaginary Iggy”) earlier this week. Next up, the fast-food chain is preparing to launch its 2021 Christmas menu, featuring tinsel-topped versions of its famous meals.

Available from November 17, McDonald's has revamped the classic Chicken Legend with new, Christmas-y ingredients. The upcoming Festive Crispy Chicken (£4.89 or £6.39 as a meal) is topped with cranberry sauce, sage, and onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

The Christmas menu also features the Festive Stack burger (£4.89 or £6.39 as a meal), which includes two beef patties with a red onion relish, white cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions, red onion, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Alongside this, McDonald’s will be offering a Double Big Mac (£4.19 or £5.69 as a meal), which comes complete with four patties, and a Jamaican jerk chicken sandwich (£4.39 single or £5.69 as a meal).

Of course, there’d be no Christmas menu without seasonal sweet treats and the McDonalds is offering four solid dessert items including a Celebrations McFlurry (£1.49) and there’s also a Festive Pie (£1.19).

McDonald's

Competing with the likes of Pret and Costa, Mcdonald’s is also offering a small selection of festive hot drinks, including a Choco Fudge Latte(£1.79 regular size), and a Hot Chocolate Deluxe (£1.39).

McDonald's

Perhaps most excitingly of all, the restaurant will be bringing back its popular cheese melt dippers (£1.89) and sharebox. This announcement was met with much enthusiasm on the McDonald’s Instagram page, with Radio DJ Roman Kemp writing, “GIVE ME ALL THE CHEESE DIPPERS” and TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou commenting “YESSSSSAS.”

All these festive offerings will be available up until December 29 but, gefore you head to the nearest drive-through, it’s worth noting that the double Big Mac, mozzarella dippers, and the Crunchie McFlurry have temporally been removed until January.