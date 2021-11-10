Pret Is Turning Its Popcorn Snack Bar Into A Hot Drink For Christmas 2021

Halloween has been and gone, bonfire night celebrations have properly taken place for the first time in two years, and John Lewis has dropped its Christmas advert two weeks earlier than usual, meaning it’s officially start to get into the festive spirit. And a helping you get there with a fresh batch of yuletide treats is Pret’s Christmas menu – which has just landed.

The stalwart of Pret’s seasonal menu is undoubtedly its Christmas drinks, inspired by Pret's sweet treats. The fan favourite Gingerbread Latte makes a comeback, combining gingerbread syrup, an espresso shot, and steamed milk with a whipped cream topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Also returning is Melvin, Pret’s melting snowman gingerbread biscuit.

This year Pret is turning some of its classic snack bars into tasty festive drinks. New on the menu is the Popcorn Bar Hot Chocolate which sees popcorn syrup added to hot chocolate and topped with whipped cream and chocolate powder. There’s also the Love Bar Latte – with chocolate caramel cookie syrup, a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and a whipped cream and caramel sauce topping.

Pret's Christmas Menu marks the start of the festive season. Pret A Manger

For those looking for festive sweet treats, Pret’s Christmas Tiffin makes a return alongside Pret's Mince Pie, which has a new and improved recipe this year making it suitable for vegetarians. Joining the bakery line-up is the new Nutty Salted Caramel Brownie, a rich Belgian chocolate brownie filled with dollops of salted caramel sauce, and topped with chopped walnuts and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce.

On to the main event — it wouldn’t be Christmastime without festive favourites including Pret’s signature Christmas lunch sandwich (which made a surprising return in July), pigs in blankets hot roll and the Brie, Pistachio & Cranberry Baguette. The Vegan Christmas Nut Roast with delicious crispy onions will also be back on the menu. 50p from the sale of each Christmas Lunch sandwich and Vegan Nut Roast sandwich is donated to The Pret Foundation which is committed to helping break the cycle of homelessness, hunger, and poverty in the UK.

Making its debut to the Christmas menu this year however is Pret’s Stuffing Mac & Cheese; a delicious pasta with a herb and pork stuffing mixture, combined with creamy mature cheddar, béchamel sauce and parsley topped with a sprinkling of breadcrumbs and Italian cheese.

The Christmas Turkey Toastie is new to Pret's Christmas Menu for 2021. Pret A Manger

Other hot menu items helping to keep customers warm this Christmas will be festive newbies, the Vegan Christmas Flatbread – featuring festive layers of vegan sage mayo, port & orange cranberry sauce, and Christmas pesto – and the new Vegan Festive Pasta Bake –a vegan twist on the new Christmas Stuffing Mac & Cheese – exclusive to Veggie Pret.

Turkey & Trimmings Toastie, combining the best of Christmas lunch and a traditional toasted sandwich with Wiltshire ham, British turkey, herby pork stuffing, a dollop of caramelised onion chutney, is also making its debut.

Pret’s Christmas menu is available in Pret and Veggie Pret shops nationwide until the end of December. For the first three weeks Pret’s Christmas Lunch sandwich will be available exclusively in shops and on Deliveroo.