Here's How Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Election Day

Astrology
The cherry on top of a chaotic 2020.
LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images
Mercury retrograde fall 2020 ends on Election Day, but it can still have a big impact things — especially since it'll enter its post-retrograde shadow period for two weeks after the retrograde ends, which causes its effects to linger.
Delays and timing issues are rampant during Mercury retrograde, given that the planet's slowing things down for everyone. That said, mail or drop off your ballot as early as possible to avoid last-minute snags, or give yourself extra time to get to your polling place.