Astrology
The shenanigans aren't over yet.
Mercury retrograde ended on Nov. 3, but its post-shadow period, Mercury Retroshade, began, and will last until Nov. 20. Retroshades occur before and after a planet's retrograde. The energy will slowly start to shift back to normal, but not without some hiccups.
The retrograde's infamous timing delays and mental mix-ups will linger for a couple more weeks during the retroshade. Keep the usual Mercury retrograde tips in mind, like not signing contracts and giving yourself more time to do things.