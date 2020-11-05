Astrology

How To Survive Mercury Retrograde’s Post-Shadow Period

The shenanigans aren't over yet.

By Nina Kahn

Mercury retrograde ended on Nov. 3, but its post-shadow period, Mercury Retroshade, began, and will last until Nov. 20. Retroshades occur before and after a planet's retrograde. The energy will slowly start to shift back to normal, but not without some hiccups.

Keep Up The Retrograde Precautions

The retrograde's infamous timing delays and mental mix-ups will linger for a couple more weeks during the retroshade. Keep the usual Mercury retrograde tips in mind, like not signing contracts and giving yourself more time to do things.

