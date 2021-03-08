Your Guide To The Newest Spiked Seltzer Lemonades

Food
Mike's Hard and Bud Light are the latest to hop on the trend.
Bud Light started 2021 with the launch of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. Now, Mike's has joined the hard seltzer craze with its new Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer. So, how does Bud Light's Seltzer Lemonade compare to Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer?
Bud Light's new seltzer lemonade comes in four flavors: Original Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade. Mike's new hard lemonade seltzer also launched with four flavors: Lemon, Strawberry, Mango, and Pineapple.