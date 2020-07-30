Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Is On Its Way, But You'll Have To Wait Until 2021

It may feel like we’ve been treading in the deep end of the hard seltzer pool for quite some time, but it appears we’ve only dipped our toes in. Announced this week, Coca-Cola is releasing hard Topo Chico seltzer in the coming year. If you’ve yet to succumb to the spiked seltzer craze, now is the time.

Unfortunately, there’s little information on the spiked Topo Chico aside from the fact that it’s coming. Topo Chico currently only comes in two varieties: original and twist of lime. So, there’s a good chance the hard seltzer line will include lime, but the other flavors are still up in the air. Fingers crossed they’ll throw in some of Coca-Cola’s wide array of flavors like vanilla, orange vanilla, and cherry.

The forthcoming Topo Chico Hard Selzer is Coca-Cola’s first foray into the spiked seltzer category. In 2017, Coca-Cola bought Topo Chico for $220 million, per CNN. That seems to be a pretty sound investment as the hard seltzer category is projected to triple by 2023, according to a recent report from beverage market analysis company IWSR.

Starting later this year, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will start being sold in select cities in Latin America. In the U.S., we'll have to wait until 2021 for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to be available. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of other spiked seltzers to satiate your palate in the meantime.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This mark’s Coca-Cola’s first venture into alcoholic beverages since 1983 when it launched its Wine Spectrum business, according to MSNBC. Though Wine Spectrum is long gone, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer joins the ranks of dozens of other hard seltzer new and old.

Want to feel old? In 2018, there were only 10 hard seltzer brands were on the market, according to a Nielsen report. As of June 2020, there are now more than 65 hard seltzer brands on the market. There are tried and true hard seltzer staples like White Claw, Truly, Bon & Viv, and Press. Bigger alcohol brands like Bud Light, Four Loko, and Natural Light dipping their toes in the spiked seltzer water. Even Jelly Belly launched its own line of sparkling water this year with flavors like French Vanilla and Orange Sherbet. (While those are non-alcoholic, absolutely nothing should stop you from topping them off with a little vodka.)

Here's hoping that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer lives up to the hype.