42 Mistakes You're Making At Home That Are Costing You Time & Money Every Day

In today’s busy world, both time and money are precious commodities. While there are 24 hours in a day, once you factor in sleep, work, chores, and errands, it can feel like there’s barely any time left to unwind. Now, there’s a decent chance you’re unconsciously making mistakes that are causing you to spend unnecessary effort on daily tasks, which is why I’ve rounded up a bunch of time- and money-saving home products on Amazon that will make your life a whole lot easier.

Picture this: You’re getting ready to head out, only to discover your favorite shirt is completely wrinkled. Instead of taking the time to haul out your ironing board and iron, you can plug in this handheld garment steamer that heats up fast and makes quick work of releasing wrinkles. Then, when you go to look for your keys, you can’t find them anywhere. Rather than wasting all that time hunting them down, you can invest in this highly rated Bluetooth tracking device that allows you to ring your keys from up to 200 feet away. The best part? If you have your keys on hand but can’t find your phone, you can use the tracker to ring your phone. (Brilliant).

Scroll on to find more clever fixes for everyday mistakes. (Your life is about to get so much easier.)

1 Mistake: Spending Energy Scrubbing Tiles Fix: A Handheld Power Scrubber Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $18 See On Amazon Rubbermaid’s scrubbing tool makes clearing grime from your kitchen and bathroom tiles and fixtures breeze. The powerful battery-powered motor causes the bristled head to scrub up to 60 times a second, saving you from breaking a sweat. You get three different attachments — a multipurpose brush, a grout brush, and large brush.

2 Mistake: Not Monitoring Your Energy Usage Fix: This Pair Of Smart Plugs Kasa Smart Amp Mini Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With these smart outlet plugs, you can easily track how much power your appliances are using at any given time. Simply pair the Wi-Fi-capable plugs to your smartphone, and monitor usage and adjust settings in the accompanying Kasa app. Turn off your appliances, set timers, and create schedules from home, the office, or even on vacation. If you have an Alexa or Google Home device, you can even set these plugs up for voice activation.

3 Mistake: Letting Cosmetics Go To Waste Fix: A Reusable Beauty Spatula Every Drop Beauty Spatula Amazon $6 See On Amazon When you’re reaching the end of your foundation or moisturizer, it might be tempting to just throw the bottle out. But with this reusable beauty spatula, you can get those last drops from the bottom of the bottle, saving you money in the long run. The narrow 8-inch handle has a silicone tip that scoops up the remaining product without absorbing it. You can easily rinse off the tip and use it over and over again.

4 Mistake: Racking Up A High Dry Cleaning Bill Fix: At-Home Dry Cleaning Sheets Woolite Dry Care Cleaner (6 Loads) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Let’s face it — constant trips to the dry cleaner add up. With these dry cleaning sheets from Woolite, you can save time and money by freshening up your delicate garments at home. Just spot clean your clothes with the included cloth, place them directly in the dryer with the special sheet, and tumble dry on low for 20 minutes. With enough sheets for six loads — and 30 pieces of clothing — this is a big-time money saver.

5 Mistake: Hauling Out Your Iron & Ironing Board Fix: This Handheld Garment Steamer Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ever notice wrinkles on your clothes just minutes before you have to head out the door? Instead of wasting time and energy hauling out your bulky ironing board, simply plug in this handheld garment steamer. Heating up quickly, this powerful unit creates up to 15 minutes of continuous steam and is a breeze to use. Its compact size makes it easy to pack up for business trips and vacations.

6 Mistake: Calling A Plumber When Your Drain Is Clogged Fix: Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver Green Gobbler Liquid Hair & Grease Clog Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When your drain gets clogged with hair, soap scum, and grease, your first instinct might be to call a plumber. But with Green Gobbler’s drain-dissolving liquid, you can clear out your pipes all by yourself. The organic formula effectively penetrates through standing water, cleaning your pipes without any bleach. It’s safe for sink, bathtub, and shower drains as well as toilets, and it’s pre-measured for easy use.

7 Mistake: Cooking A Time-Consuming Breakfast Fix: A Breakfast Sandwich Press Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pressed for time in the mornings? If so, this breakfast sandwich maker will help you whip up the most important meal of the day in just minutes. With separate layers for bread, pre-cooked meat, cheese, and an egg, this press creates the perfect breakfast sandwich, every single time. The machine’s parts can be separated and cleaned in the dishwasher in between use.

8 Mistake: Letting Chair Legs Scratch Your Floors Fix: These Furniture Leg Protectors Aneaseit Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your hardwood floors from scratches by placing these silicone furniture leg covers on the bottoms of your chairs and couches. Each cover has a felt base that creates a shield between the furniture legs and the floor. Opt for a transparent design that allows you to see the full legs of your sofa or chair, or pick a color that matches your furniture. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 Mistake: Scrubbing Your Oven Fix: A 2-Pack Of Nonstick Oven Liners ThreadNanny Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stop oven messes before they happen with these nonstick Teflon oven liners. These durable dishwasher-safe sheets collect grease, sauce, and cheese residue before it hardens on your oven floor, and they can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have an electric oven, place a sheet beneath the heating element; if you have a gas oven, the liner should rest on the lowest rack.

10 Mistake: Buying Plastic Storage Bags Fix: These Eco-Friendly Reusable Bags IDEATECH Reusable Storage Bags (20-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of food-grade material, these reusable food storage bags eliminate your need for one-use plastic versions. You get 20 bags in a variety of sizes, all of which have a leakproof zip closure. Use them for produce, meats, snacks, and more. Not only will you be reducing your plastic waste, but you’ll be saving money, too. It’s a win-win.

11 Mistake: Folding Laundry The Traditional Way Fix: A Laundry Folding Board BOXLEGEND Shirt Folding Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon Achieving a stack of crisp, perfectly folded laundry by yourself is no easy feat. By using this folding board, you can cut down on the time it takes to fold shirts, pants, and towels. Simply place the article of clothing on top of the board, and use the hinged panels to create even folds. When you’re finished using it, the board easily folds up for compact storage.

12 Mistake: Last-Minute Grocery Trips Fix: A Handy Grocery List Pad Knock Knock All Out Of Pad Grocery List Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ever get home from the grocery store, only to realize you forgot to buy the thing you needed the most? It happens to all of us, but it doesn’t have to. This grocery list template makes it oh-so easy to check off the items you need to pick on your next shopping trip. You get 60 sheets, which can easily be torn off the pad and brought to the grocery store. There’s even special options for keto, vegetarian, and vegan diets. Available colors and styles: 7

13 Mistake: Chopping Veggies By Hand Fix: This Heavy-Duty Vegetable Chopper Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Chop, slice, and julienne your veggies the smart way with this vegetable chopping tool that has four interchangeable stainless steel blades. Complete with a large catching tray, this chopper allows you to create vegetable spirals, ribbons, and cubes in just a few seconds. It has over 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one customer describing the tool as a “kitchen miracle.”

14 Mistake: Constantly Losing Your Keys Fix: The Tile Bluetooth Tracker Tile Mate Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re misplacing your keys nearly every time you head out the door, you’ll love the Tile Mate. The compact Bluetooth tracker hooks onto your key chain, allowing you to keep tabs on your keys’ location from anywhere. By connecting the Tile Mate to your smartphone, you can cause it to ring from up to 200 feet away, and you can also use the Tile to ring your phone. Or, if you’re out of Bluetooth range, the app allows you to view the Tile Mate’s most recent location. In short, it’s a life-saver.

15 Mistake: Spending Money On Beverages Fix: This Fruit Infusion Pitcher Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t waste money on fruit-flavored beverages at the store when you could make your own for a fraction of the cost. This acrylic pitcher has a removable hollow compartment that can be filled with fruit and herbs, infusing the water through the open slots. Use it to flavor water, iced tea, lemonade, and more. The large pitcher has a sleek handle that makes it easy to pour your concoction into a glass.

16 Mistake: Letting Produce Go To Waste Fix: These Apple-Shaped Freshness Savers Bluapple Produce Freshness Savers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Produce going bad at an alarming rate? These apple-shaped freshness extenders each contain a packet that absorbs ethylene gas, which is responsible for causing fruits and veggies to brown. Place the Bluapple in your fruit bowl or on your refrigerator shelf, and notice how much longer your produce lasts. Each packet can go up to three months before needing to be replaced.

17 Mistake: Spending Money On Alterations Fix: Some Iron-On Adhesive Strips HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $3 See On Amazon These iron-on adhesive strips make hemming your clothes so easy — you don’t even need a needle and thread. Just stick the strip onto your fabric, and heat it up using an iron. The heat creates a permanent bond with the fabric, so you don’t have to worry about your hem coming undone. You can even use it on heavier fabrics, including cotton, denim, suede, and wool. Available colors: white, black

18 Mistake: Not Cleaning Out Dryer Vents Fix: This Lint-Cleaning Vacuum Attachment Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Attachment and Flexible Lint Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon You may not even realize it, but lint can build up in your dryer vent over years of appliance use, leading to poor dryer performance and high energy bills. This narrow vacuum attachment assists you in suctioning out clogged lint, helping your dryer run more efficiently. The plastic hose attachment is accompanied by a long cleaning brush, and they both help remove trapped debris from hard-to-reach places.

19 Mistake: Scrubbing Your Water Bottle Fix: These Bottle-Cleaning Tablets Bottle Bright Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets (12 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Getting those stubborn stains out of your reusable water bottles and coffee tumblers can be really frustrating. Luckily, these cleaning tablets do the work for you. The chlorine-free formula naturally removes stains and odors from your bottles and mugs — no scrubbing required. Just fill up your bottle with warm water, pop a tablet in, and wait around 30 minutes before rinsing. Your water bottle will be squeaky clean.

20 Mistake: Spending Money On Plastic Wrap Fix: Some Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps Trifecta Living Co. HUNNYBEEE Beeswax Reusable Food Wraps (7-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from cotton coated with organic jojoba oil and beeswax, these reusable food wraps are the eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. The wraps can be molded around your bowls or food containers, or even placed directly around your food. You get seven different sheets in this pack, in a variety of sizes to fit your food storage needs. Not to mention, they feature adorable pineapple, succulent, and polka dot prints.

21 Mistake: Tracking Mud And Dirt Into Your Home Fix: This Shoe Scraper Ninamar Natural Coir Shoe Scraper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your hallway nice and clean by investing in this boot scraper brush that sits on your doorstep. The natural coir fibers effectively remove dirt and mud from the bottom of your shoes, so it doesn’t end up on your hardwood floors or carpet, and the raised sides mean you can even target the sides of your boots.

22 Mistake: Leaving The Lights On Fix: Some Motion-Sensor Night Lights AUVON Plug-In LED Motion-Sensor Night Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These plug-in night lights have motion sensors that detect movement from up to 16 feet away, and once the movement has stopped, they automatically shut off. They’re a great way to conserve energy, and they have two brightness settings as well as a manual on-off switch.

23 Mistake: Losing Your Remote In The Cushions Fix: This Remote Control Caddy Fintie Remote Control Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s a faux leather caddy that can hold up to five remote controls at once. The minimalist tiered design looks great in any living room or bedroom, and there are 10 different colors and patterns to choose from, including black, brown, turquoise, and pink marble. By always keeping your remote inside this holder, you’ll save so much time spent looking for it between your couch cushions. Available colors: 10

24 Mistake: Letting Snacks And Cereal Go Stale Fix: These Airtight Food Storage Bins Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) Amazon $29 See On Amazon When exposed to air, snacks and cereal can become stale pretty quickly, but when you place them inside these airtight storage containers, they’ll remain fresh for much longer. This set of seven food bins includes a variety of sizes, perfect for organizing your dry goods. You also get two dozen blank adhesive labels, so you can specify the contents of each bin. The lids are easy to pop on and off, so you can conveniently access your snacks. Available colors: 3

25 Mistake: Pausing To Put Soap On Your Sponge Fix: A Soap-Dispensing Sponge Holder ALBAYRAK Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon This dish soap dispenser not only deposits the perfect amount of soap onto your sponge, but it provides a place to rest your sponge when you’re not using it. Just place the sponge on top of the plastic tray, press down, and immediately your sponge will soak up the optimal amount of dish soap. Plus, the sleek tray keeps your sponge from sitting in the sink, so it won’t get dirty as quickly.

26 Mistake: Dust Mopping The Floor With Effort Fix: These Mopping Slippers Yueiehe Duster Mop Slippers (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lifting dust and dirt off the floor with a traditional dust mop takes precious time out of your day. There’s actually a much easier — and comfier — way to clean your floors, and all you have to do is walk around. These microfiber duster mop slippers fit over your sneakers, picking up dust and hair as you go about your day. You get five pairs in a pack, so you can even share them with your family members and roommates.

27 Mistake: Pulling The Stove Out To Clean The Floor Fix: These Silicone Stove Gap Covers Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cleaning the crumbs and debris that collect between your stovetop and counter requires you to pull your stove out. Instead, place these silicone gap covers over the narrow space between your stove and countertop. The sleek covers are heat-resistant, nonslip, and can be trimmed to size. When they need to be cleaned, they can go straight in the dishwasher or be rinsed by hand. Available colors: 3

28 Mistake: Spending Money On Herbs Fix: This Window Herb Garden Planters' Choice Herb Window Garden Amazon $35 See On Amazon Skip buying expensive herbs at the grocery store, and grow some on your windowsill. This window herb garden kit includes everything you need to grow nine different herbs: dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage, and mustard. Each pack of seeds comes with its own individual pot and label. Simply give each plant sunlight and water, and soon you’ll have your own fresh herbs to use in the kitchen.

29 Mistake: Getting A Stepladder To Reach Pantry Items Fix: This Compact Lazy Susan Copco Non-Skid Lazy Susan Amazon $9 See On Amazon Organize your spices, jam jars, cleaning supplies, and more with this lazy Susan turntable that fits in your cabinet, under your sink, or on your countertop. The sturdy unit has a non-skid surface and rimmed edges that keep your kitchen goods securely in place. It rotates a full 360 degrees, allowing you to easily access every item you put on it. Available colors: 16

30 Mistake: Throwing Away Toothpaste When There’s Some Left Fix: These Toothpaste Tube Squeezers LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezers (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These unique squeezing tools can help you get the very last drop of toothpaste out of the tube, saving you from having to buy more right away. Each piece has a narrow slot for your nearly empty tube of toothpaste. Push the dispenser towards the opening end of the tube, and watch as your toothpaste slides right out.

31 Mistake: Not Sharpening Your Knives Fix: A Knife Sharpening Tool KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $11 See On Amazon When your knives don’t cut they way they used to, you don’t have to replace them. You can actually extend the life of dull knives by using this compact sharpener. It has two separate blades — a coarse one for damaged knives and a fine one for polishing already-sharp ones. With an easy-grip handle and a nonslip base, this tool makes sharpening your knives a breeze. Available colors: 4

32 Mistake: Reheating Your Coffee Or Tea Fix: A Mug Warming Pad VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reheating your mug of coffee or tea in the microwave is a hassle, especially when you’re already relaxing with your morning brew. This electric warming pad has three different temperature settings, heating your beverage to your preferred temperature in just minutes. Available in design-forward colors, this compact pad has an automatic shut-off feature to prevent overheating, even if you forget to turn the warmer off. Available colors: 5

33 Mistake: Refilling Your Pet’s Water Bowl Multiple Times A Day Fix: This Gravity Water Bowl PetSafe Healthy Pet Gravity Food or Water Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon We love our pets, but we don’t love having to constantly refill their water bowls multiple times a day. This gravity water bowl is designed to automatically replace water as your pup or cat drinks. There are three different reservoir sizes to accommodate small, medium, and large pets. The bowl itself is made from easy-to-clean stainless steel. Available sizes: 3

34 Mistake: Letting Doors Damage Your Walls Fix: These Door Bumpers Ducki Door Bumpers (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from a heavy-duty rubber material, these gel door stoppers are placed on your wall where your door handle hits it. The shock-absorbent stoppers not only reduce noise when opening doors, but they also protect your walls from damage over time. Washable and reusable, the gel pads can easily be affixed to your wall with the self-adhesive backing. Available colors: clear, white

35 Mistake: Ruining Toast With Cold Butter Fix: A Butter Spreading Tool Simple preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your butter isn’t softened, you know what a pain it can be to spread it on your toast. This stainless steel butter-spreading knife has a series of tiny holes along the blade, curling hard butter so that it’s more spreadable. The opposite edge functions as a traditional serrated knife, allowing you to cut through cold butter with ease.

36 Mistake: Scrubbing Your Shower Curtain Fix: This Mildew-Resistant Liner LiBa Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This waterproof vinyl shower curtain liner resists soap scum and mildew, keeping the liner fresh and clean. The quick-drying panel has 12 rust-proof grommets on top, allowing you to easily attach it to your curtain rod. Three weighted magnets at the bottom keep the liner from blowing inward. Choose from multiple finishes, including frosted, clear, and pure white. Available styles: 4

37 Mistake: Letting Opened Wine Go Bad Fix: This Wine-Saving Pump & Stoppers The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver (3 Pieces) amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your wine tasting fresh for longer with this vacuum pump and accompanying wine stoppers. Insert a stopper into the neck of the bottle, and pump the vacuum tool until you hear a “click” — that’s how you know you’ve got an airtight seal. Suitable for both red and white wines, this wine-saving trick will help preserve your bottle for up to a week and comes with two stoppers. Available colors: 5

38 Mistake: Letting The Corners Of Your Shower Get Gross Fix: This Angled Tile & Grout Scrubber Unger 2-in-1 Grout and Corner Scrubber Amazon $8 See On Amazon Scrubbing the bathtub is a dreaded chore for many, but it doesn’t have to be so bad. This tile scrubber has a unique angled shape, helping you get into hard-to-reach corners, where buildup tends to get particularly gross. Plus, the V-shaped bristles effectively target grout, while the gripped handle feels great in your hand.

39 Mistake: Keeping Your Porch Light On Fix: These Solar Motion-Sensor Lights Hmcity Solar Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Harnessing the energy of the sun, these solar-powered lights automatically turn on when it’s dark outside, and shut off at dawn, helping you save on your energy bill. You don’t even need to remember to turn them on and off. You get two in a pack, so you can set up one on your front porch and one in your backyard for extra visibility at night.

40 Mistake: Letting Your Charging Cables Fray Fix: Some Charging Cable Protectors VizGiz Charging Cable Protectors (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Charging cables can get expensive if you’re replacing them every time they wear down and break. Prevent your cables from fraying by using these silicone protectors. The unique spiral shape wraps around your wires, keeping them from bending at sharp angles. This pack comes with a dozen protectors in a variety of shades, so you can even color code your electronic cables.

41 Mistake: Freshening Up Towels In The Wash All The Time Fix: A Fast-Drying Turkish Towel Olive&Linen Bodrum Turkish Towel Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made from imported Turkish cotton, this towel is super absorbent and dries quickly, so it’ll stay smelling fresh for a long time (i.e., fewer laundry days). A minimalist stripe pattern and tasseled ends give this towel a rustic look, and the handwoven fabric is lightweight, soft, and can easily be rolled up for compact storage. Available colors: 5