40 Mistakes You're Making That Are Wearing Out Your Home Too Quickly

If there’s one thing I’ve learned during my initial few years as a single homeowner, it’s this: Something is always out of commission. For me, first it was the heater, then the sprinkler system, then the boiler — and while (in my opinion) it’s worth it for the feelings of accomplishment and autonomy that come with having my own place, these repairs add up fast. On top of the unavoidable maintenance, it turned out that I was also guilty of certain mistakes that were making my stuff look old and worn out (and those mistakes practically doubled once I got a dog). Suddenly, my floors were scratched, my rugs were stained, and my furniture looked like I’d had it for decades.

Fortunately, while some things will inevitably break, I’ve found that there are precautions I can take to keep my house and the things in it looking so much better over time. These home-preserving hacks aren’t just for homeowners, either; there are also proactive things renters can do to extend the lifespan of their stuff and ensure that they get their full deposit back once their lease runs out.

Here are the mistakes you’re making that are wearing out your home fast — plus the tips and tools you’ll need to fix them.

1 Mistake: Letting Your Furniture Scratch Up Your Floors Solution: Creating A Protective Barrier With Felt Pads SlipToGrip Furniture Pads (24-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon In theory, your furniture stays where you put it — but in reality, you’re moving it around while using it or cleaning around it. These felt furniture pads keep your furniture in place and ensure that unintentional furniture movement doesn’t scratch your floors. They have anti-slip rubber on both sides and shock-absorbing felt in the middle. They also come in two shapes and there’s no residue-ridden adhesive necessary since the weight of the furniture holds them in place.

2 Mistake: Letting Your Cutting Boards Or Butcher Blocks Dry Out Solution: Oiling Them Once A Month CLARK'S Cutting Board Oil Amazon $17 See On Amazon Contrary to popular belief, cutting boards and butcher blocks do require maintenance, but CLARK’s cutting board oil makes it easy. The natural oils condition the wood to keep it from drying out or cracking. Plus, the formula is food-safe and has a fresh, citrusy scent. “I love how it really feeds the wood,” one reviewer raved. Another wrote, “This shines and protects my butcher block counter tops. Works better than any others I’ve tried. Great price!”

3 Mistake: Using Dull Knives To Prep Food Solution: Sharpening Them Regularly AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Dull knives don’t just make kitchen prep harder; they’re also downright dangerous because they require more pressure and therefore increase the chances of slipping. Fortunately, a good knife sharpener will keep your blades working like new. With a few easy, light strokes against its tungsten carbide, this one works on all kinds of knives (including serrated ones). It’s also has a suction-cup base for safety.

4 Mistake: Tracking Dirt Into The House Solution: Choosing Better Doormats HOMWE Front Door Mats (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you have carpet, dirt is an obvious source of damage — but even with wood and tile floors, dirt can work its way into the cracks and grout over time, causing scratches and discoloration that are expensive to repair. Get ahead of it with the right doormats. These dirt-trapping mats, for example, are made from a resilient, absorbent material that (according to reviewers) works like nothing else: “Perfect for keeping my dog from tracking in dirt and mud into my home. I have one outside and one inside my house.”

5 Mistake: Letting Oil Splatter All Over While Cooking Solution: Using A Splatter Screen BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hot oil can be corrosive to your appliances, counters, and kitchen linens, let alone being really hard to clean, but there’s an easy solution: a splatter screen. Unlike a pot or pan lid, its metal mesh shield still allows heat and steam to escape — but it also catches sizzling grease before it can damage your kitchen. The stainless steel makes it durable and easy to clean, while the heat-resistant handle prevents burns.

6 Mistake: Navigating Around Dark Rooms Solution: Installing Some Affordable Battery-Powered Lights Brilliant Evolution LED Lights with Remote (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A well-lit home isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s also important for safety. If your attic, closets, crawl spaces, or basement steps are dimly lit, accidents are bound to happen. Fortunately, you don’t need to call in an electrician. These Brilliant Evolution LED lights are battery-operated, remote-controlled, and come with heavy-duty adhesive tape and screws. As a result, they’re easy to install anywhere you need additional illumination.

7 Mistake: Letting Furniture Wheels Scratch Your Floors Solution: Securing Them With Stopper Cups Iprimio Furniture Stopper (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon While furniture with wheels is less likely to scratch floors, it’s not foolproof. “I bought these so I wouldn't scratch the wooden floors in my apartment. They were very easy to install, and my bed has not moved at all,” one reviewer wrote about these furniture stoppers. Another wrote, “Keeps my old Steelcase office chair from scratching the laminate floor.” The caster cups fit all sizes and the solid rubber bottoms won’t budge.

8 Mistake: Securing Rugs With Damaging Glue — Or Not Securing Them At All Solution: Applying Damage-Free Rug Tape ZONGOOL Double Sided Rug Tape (12 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon The wrong type of adhesive could damage your rugs and your floors, but not securing them at all creates a tripping hazard. This double-sided rug tape ensures that rugs of all sizes stay put, but more importantly, it doesn’t leave a sticky residue. “Not once have any of them moved from traffic or vacuuming and it's been 2 months,” one reviewer wrote. “No damage to the floors or rugs when I remove for cleaning.”

9 Mistake: Not Treating Your Leather Solution: Cleaning & Conditioning Leather Pieces Every Once In A While SHINE ARMOR Leather Cleaner Conditioner & Protector Amazon $16 See On Amazon Leather furniture is supposed to get better with age — but only if it’s properly cared for. SHINE ARMOR cleaner, conditioner, and protector does all of the aforementioned in one easy step, which explains its high ratings. Unlike competitors, it’s safe on most leathers (no matter the color) and it doesn’t leave behind an odor or a residue. “Used this first on some white leather chairs in the kitchen. Made them look like brand new,” one reviewer wrote. (It’s also great for leather car seats!)

10 Mistake: Letting Your Doors Slam Solution: Securing Them With Door Stoppers Wundermax Door Stoppers (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether slamming shut or swinging open, doors can cause a lot of damage. According to over 11,000 five-star ratings, these Wundermax door stoppers are the solution. The powerful grip works on all surfaces, without scratching wood or fraying carpets, while the included clips allow you to secure two together for door gaps as high as 2 inches. They even come with adhesive holders so you can store the stopper out of the way when it’s not in use.

11 Mistake: Assuming That A Pillowcase Is Enough To Protect Your Pillows Solution: Using Pillow Protectors Luna Premium Zippered Waterproof Pillow Protector Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pillowcases exist so we can remove and wash them, but moisture, stains, dust, and bacteria can still seep through to your pillow (which usually isn’t easily washable). That’s where a pillow protector comes in handy, and this one is zippered, waterproof, silent, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mites. One reviewer who experiences “night sweats” has “discarded many pillows because of perspiration stains,” but these “definitely do the trick.”

12 Mistake: Ruining Your Walls With Swinging Doors Solution: Installing Shock-Absorbing Rubber Stoppers STRONGEST HOME Wall Door Handle Stopper (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon “My kids love to slam doors open so these are a life [saver],” one reviewer wrote. Another called them the “easiest thing to install keep the dents and dings off your wall.” Simply peel off the paper on the back and apply these handle stoppers to any surface. The transparent, flat design is discreet and unobtrusive, while the shock-absorbing rubber will prevent any costly repairs from doorknobs — and some even use them for cabinets, toilet bowls, and soundproofing, too.

13 Mistake: Letting Your Dishes Hang Out At The Bottom Of The Sink Solution: Lining The Bottom With A Protector Rubbermaid Sink Protector Mat Amazon $8 See On Amazon Several things could happen when you let your dishes hang out at the bottom of the sink: Your dishes are more likely to break. Bacteria and mildew are free to grow. Your sink is more likely to get scratched (especially if it’s made from porcelain). A good sink protector mat fixes all of that, and this one has earned its 4.5-star rating from 11,000 reviewers. It protects dishes, prevents scratches, lets you access your drain strainer, and allows water to flow through with its Microban-coated material.

14 Mistake: Letting Your Sponge Stay Damp Solution: Storing It In A Way That Lets It Dry Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon When tossed just anywhere, a sponge tends to sit in its own moisture, harboring bacteria and mildew. This then transfers to your dishes and contaminates your sink or countertop. The Home Acre Designs holder gives your sponge a designated spot to live and dry. One reviewer wrote “it keeps my sponge from getting moldy” — and thanks to its ceramic, rustic farmhouse appearance, it actually looks like decor next to your sink.

15 Mistake: Cleaning Your Screens With Damaging Products Solution: Using A Microfiber Cloth & Screen-Safe Solution Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Paper towels and coarse rags contain fibers that could scratch delicate TV and computer screens. This screen cleaner kit, on the other hand, includes a streak-free formula that gently cleans your delicate screens without alcohol or ammonia, as well as a soft microfiber cloth that won’t scratch a thing. “I literally can’t praise this bottle of MAGIC enough!” one reviewer raved. “Our tv was so grotty, finger marks etc. Couple of sprays and a few wipes and we look like we have a brand spanking new tv in the bedroom!”

16 Mistake: Forgetting To Dust The Top Half Of Your Home Solution: Investing In A Tool That Makes It Easy To Dust High Up Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $22 See On Amazon While it initially just seems like a harmless nuisance, dust is actually more damaging than you might think; when left alone to collect, it could attract mold, stain walls, and clog electronics and ductwork. This genius extendable duster makes it easy to grab the dust that’s settled in the top half of your home, like on moldings, above ceiling fans, and on high shelves. The pole reaches up to 47 inches, while the microfiber head traps allergens and comes off for washing in the machine.

17 Mistake: Cleaning Out The Lint Trap And That’s It Solution: Cleaning Out The Whole Dryer Vent Holikme 40 Feet Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Most people know the importance of cleaning out the dryer’s lint trap, but it turns out that lint can build up along the entirety of the vent, which makes your machine less efficient and creates a fire hazard. Luckily, a vent cleaner kit allows you to tackle the problem without having to call in a professional. This one includes an optimized brush head on the end of a 40-foot rod, which is flexible, durable, and can be used with or without a power drill. “We had 5 years of lint buildup, the dryer wasn’t working properly and we needed a quick fix,” one reviewer wrote. “This did the job perfectly [and] saved us from spending $150 to clean our dryer vent.”

18 Mistake: Using A Standard Cleaner On Your Stainless Steel Appliances Solution: Getting A Stainless Steel Cleaner That Won’t Cause Damage Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon In case you couldn’t tell by the endless fingerprints, stainless steel can be temperamental. Bleach- and ammonia-based glass cleaners, and even tap water could all damage the finish, which is why it’s important to clean your appliances with a designated stainless steel cleaner spray. This brand is a fan favorite with an overall 4.6-star rating because its pH-neutral formula cleans and polishes the surface without any harmful chemicals. Instead, it’s comprised of coconut oil and fresh-smelling essential oils.

19 Mistake: Storing Your Good Dishes In Cardboard Boxes Solution: Purchasing Protective Containers That Were Designed For The Job Woffit China Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Whether you’re moving or you’re keeping your grandmother’s delicate china in storage, a standard cardboard box probably isn’t protective enough. These storage containers were made for the job, granted they’re the right size and shape to prevent sliding and they're well-padded with a quilted exterior. This order comes with four dish containers in all different sizes (dinner plates, salad plates, dessert plates, and saucers) as well as two glass containers with dividers (for stemware and coffee cups).

20 Mistake: Getting Oil & Acid On Your Backsplash Solution: Protecting It With An Oil-Proof Film COSNIGHT Oil Proof Adhesive Film Amazon $11 See On Amazon When hot oil splatters or acidic foods like tomato sauce are left on there, certain backsplash materials (like stone, wood, and tile grout) are actually very susceptible to erosion. An oil-proof film will keep your backsplash looking like new for years to come, no matter how often you splatter — plus it’ll wipe clean with minimal effort. This brand can be cut to size and has a self-adhesive backing that sticks well, but won’t leave a residue.

21 Mistake: Skipping The Coasters Solution: Keeping Them Out On The Table So You Remember To Use Them Kaizen Casa Wooden Coasters (Set of 4) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It can be tempting to put your glass down directly on the furniture (whether it be a side table or a coffee table), but using a coaster will prevent any rings and keep your furniture looking like new. To ensure that you remember and that your guests use them, keep a set of decorative coasters out. These are made from natural Acacia wood for style, but their raised lip and padded feet make them equally as practical.

22 Mistake: Letting Pets Scratch Wherever They Please Solution: Training Them With The Proper Deterrents Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Protector (10-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon For cats, scratching is a natural impulse, but your home shouldn’t have to suffer for it. The first step is getting them a quality scratching post, and the second is deterring them from your sofas and walls. These Stelucca Amazing Shields stay put with adhesive and screw pins, which are safe for most sofas (other than leather ones). The plastic material then deters your cat from scratching the upholstery, so over time, they’re trained to avoid it altogether. In the meantime, the protectors are transparent and can be cut to size.

23 Mistake: Slamming Your Cabinets Solution: Installing Bumpers To Cushion The Impact GorillaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers (100-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most households have at least one cabinet slammer, but these adhesive cabinet bumpers ensure that no damage is done (and dampens noise to boot). Each order comes with 100 small, round, rubber pads, all of which are coated with a self-adhesive backing. Just stick them on the backside of the cabinet doors, and they’ll protect the wood and dampen any slamming sounds. You can also use them in drawers or put them on the bottoms of glass jars, cutting boards, and even your laptop.

24 Mistake: Putting Items Directly On Shelves & In Drawers Solution: Lining Them First Smart Design Classic Grip Shelf Liner Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want to protect your drawers and shelves from stains, scratches, and damage, a shelf liner is probably the cheapest, easiest way. This Smart Design liner comes in nine colors and four sizes, although the rolls can all be cut to size for a custom-like fit. The material grips on contact and is easy to wash, but more importantly, both homeowners and renters say it’s “easy to use, effective, [and] simple.”

25 Mistake: Letting Stains Sit On Rugs & Upholstery Solution: Treating Them Right Away With A Spot Cleaner Rug Doctor Spot + Pretreat Dual Action Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether it’s your carpet, your area rugs, or your upholstery, stains are bound to happen. Rather than leaving them there, though, you can treat them with a good cleaner, ensuring that your stuff stays looking like new. Rug Doctor’s dual action cleaner is a formula that both pre-treats and spot-cleans, so you can remove old and new stains alike. It’s safe for all soft surfaces, as well as for use around kids and pets, and according to reviewers, it “does the job” on everything from pet accidents to dirt.

26 Mistake: Leaving Your Sofa Open To Stains & Wear Solution: Keeping It Covered With A Washable Protector PureFit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon Especially if you have kids or pets, your sofa’s upholstery is vulnerable to spills, scratches, dirt wear, and tear. A reliable slipcover will make a big difference while being an aesthetic accent, too. This couch cover has a 4.4-star rating after more than 45,000 people have weighed in. Four quilted layers both protect your sofa and add additional cushioning, while the reversible design is fully machine-washable in case of any stains. You can get it in over 20 colors and five sizes, all with non-slip foam anchors and elastic straps to keep it securely in place.

27 Mistake: Assuming That Your Dishwasher Will Clean Itself Solution: Using A Special Formula To Remove Build-Up Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner & Disinfectant (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Contrary to popular belief, your dishwasher won’t disinfect or remove buildup itself during a standard cycle. Every once in a while, it’s important to run the dishwasher without dishes and with a special disinfecting solution. Glisten Dishwasher Magic, for example, removes limescale buildup from tubes and jets and breaks down the bacteria that causes unwanted odors. According to reviewers, after one use, their dishwasher looked “brand new and didn’t have any smell.”

28 Mistake: Letting Fruit Flies Take Over Your Kitchen Solution: Interrupting The Cycle Before They Can Reproduce Again TERRO Ready-to-Use Indoor Fruit Fly Killer and Trap (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon A fruit fly’s lifespan is only a few weeks — but infestations are ongoing because they reproduce in your home quickly and the cycle starts over again. These TERRO fruit fly traps have over 60,000 reviews because they’re ready to use, they last up to 45 days each, and they’re fast-acting. (You should notice a decrease in fruit flies in just a few days.) One reviewer wrote: “The fruit flies around my fruit and produce LOVE these things. If you have problems with fruit flies, get this; it works great!”

29 Mistake: Skipping The Protectors On Your Dining Chairs Solution: Using These Adjustable Plastic Covers SIWUTIAO Clear Plastic Dining Chair Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Especially if they’re upholstered, dining chairs can quickly acquire stains and wear from spills and everyday use. (They’re also a common scratching area for cats.) These PVC dining chair covers come in a pack of two and have an adjustable strap so they fit seats of all sizes. They’re also waterproof, transparent, scratch-resistant, and easy to remove when needed.

30 Mistake: Assuming That You’re Stuck With Water Spots Solution: Treating Them With A Water Spot Remover Chemical Guys SPI10816 Heavy Duty Water Spot Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Water spots can be some of the most stubborn stains to remove. They can make faucets, glass, and paint look years older — but there’s a solution. Chemical Guys water spot removal was initially designed for cars, but according to reviewers, it works just as well inside the home: “We have very hard water in Southern AZ, our glass shower has had terrible water spots,” one buyer wrote. “I’ve tried several products with little to no improvement. Chemical Guys water spot remover works fantastic and very easy to use!”

31 Mistake: Letting Pests Make Your Home Their Home Solution: A Repellent That Works Without Chemicals Or Harm Oyhomop Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If they decide to move into your house, unwanted mice, squirrels, and bugs can cost thousands of dollars to exterminate. Fortunately, there are cheap, humane routes you can take to prevent that from happening in the first place. Take these ultrasonic pest repellers, for example. Simply plug them into any open outlet, and they’ll emit low-frequency ultrasonic waves, which are unpleasant to pests, but shouldn’t bother humans, dogs, or cats.

32 Mistake: Letting Spills Happen Under The Sink Solution: Optimizing Your Under-Sink Storage Avaspot Under Sink Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Most people use their under-sink storage for cleaning products or toiletries, but if you’re tossing everything in there without any kind of system, spills are inevitable. An under-sink organizer will boost your storage space, allow you to see and grab everything you need, and protect your cabinets against spills. This two-tier option is made from easy-to-clean plastic with metal legs and built-in hooks. You can get it in black or white, with or without sliding wheels.

33 Mistake: Letting Your Pets Track Mud Into The House Solution: Cleaning Their Paws After Every Bathroom Break Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon My dog is a digger, which meant that every time I’d let him out into the yard while it was raining, he’d track mud back in. This Dexas MudBuster paw cleaner was a game-changer for me. Now, I keep it right next to my back door for rainy days. Just add a bit of water into the canister and dip their paws in one at a time; the soft, silicone fingers will loosen up any dirt from your pet’s feet without hurting them. You can also get it in several colors and three sizes.

34 Mistake: Putting Hot Cookware Directly On The Counter Solution: Getting Trivets You’ll Actually Like Having Out Coga Trivets and Storage Basket Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon No matter what your countertop material, trivets or hotplates are always a good idea if you’re looking to preserve the material for as long as possible. These woven trivets come in a pack of five, and since they’re made from 100% cotton and are available in 10 stylish colors, you’ll actually want to keep them out on the counter. Each order also includes a matching basket, which you can use for everything from fruit to keys.

35 Mistake: Using Your Wood Cutting Boards For Meat Solution: Designating A Separate, Non-Porous Cutting Board Parnoo Tempered Black Glass Cutting Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to the USDA, you shouldn’t use the same porous wood cutting boards to cut all of your ingredients — especially not meat and poultry. Instead, designate a separate cutting surface for uncooked meat, and a non-porous board is recommended here since it’s easier to clean and less likely to hold on to microbes. This one is made from tempered black glass, so it’s not only sleek-looking, but it’s shatter-resistant, heat-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

36 Mistake: Letting Food & Dust Accumulate In The Stove Gap Solution: Covering It With A Silicone Strip DdLUCK Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’ve ever pulled your stove out for repairs, you know how much food, dust, and gunk can accumulate in the gap between the counters and the appliances. This counter gap cover solves that issue once and for all — and for less than $10. Each one is made from silicone, so it’s easy to clean, heat-resistant, naturally adheres to the surface, and can be trimmed to size. Get them in your choice of black or white.

37 Mistake: Forgetting To Polish Wood Furniture & Cabinets Solution: Incorporating A Polishing Routine Into Your Chores Weiman Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon As previously discussed, wood is prone to cracking and discoloration, but if you incorporate a polishing routine into your cleaning schedule, you can extend your furniture’s lifespan tenfold. These furniture wipes make it easy. They’re infused with a plant-based formula that fills scratches, rejuvenates shine and color, and creates a protective barrier against UV rays and drying. “After using this on all my kitchen cabinets, I was amazed at how great they looked!” a reviewer wrote.

38 Mistake: Leaving Your Hose Out Solution: Storing It Properly JBscoop Garden Hose Hook Amazon $13 See On Amazon A strewn-about garden hose won’t just damage your grass; it’ll also cause the hose to break down much faster — especially once the temperatures drop. This garden hose hook is affordable enough that you can buy multiple: one for the fence or the side of the house, and one for inside the shed or garage. That way, you can store the hose properly both when it’s in use and when it’s not. “It was super easy to install and the durability is top-notch,” one reviewer wrote.

39 Mistake: Assuming Your Refrigerator Will Regulate Itself Solution: Monitoring The Temperature And Adjusting Accordingly PECULA Refrigerator Thermometer (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your fridge gets too warm, the food inside it will spoil, but if it gets too cold, the motor could burn out. An affordable refrigerator thermometer is an invaluable tool for keeping an eye on the temperature and adjust the settings accordingly. This order comes with two units that have been designed for commercial kitchens, but work just as well in domestic ones, and according to reviewers, they’re reliable, well-made, easy to install, and don’t require any batteries.