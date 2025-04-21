Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: I'm worried my Saturn return will be an absolute sh*tshow. Is there anything I can do about it?

A: Saturn returns are notoriously difficult. Every 27 to 30 years, the great ringed planet journeys back to the same point in the sky it occupied on the day you were born, often ushering in a period of great upheaval. Once your Saturn return hits, the effects can last for about three years. Beyond your late 20s, you can expect additional rounds in the your 50s and 80s.

Saturn — also known as the “great malefic” — represents reality checks, rules, boundaries, and loss, and that energy can stir up meltdowns, identity crises, and all sorts of chaos.

If you’re an astrology fan then you know all about it, and it’s why you’re sweating the big 3-0. Plenty of believers will swear that their Saturn return wreaked havoc on their life, dragging them through an exhausting amount of change.

Even if you don’t buy the astrological explanation, it’s hard to deny that this phase of life can be topsy-turvy no matter what.

That said, a Saturn return can also be a good thing. This planet is known as the teacher of the zodiac, which means you could also do a lot of growing.

Will Your Saturn Return Suck?

When I asked my deck about your Saturn return, out popped the Page of Pentacles. This card represents reinvention, goals, planning, and ambition, which means your Saturn return won’t be a total mess. In fact, it looks like it’ll be the perfect time to completely overhaul your life.

If everything falls apart — maybe you go through a breakup, decide you hate your career, etc. — you can wallow, vent to friends, and occasionally freak out. But in the back of your head, hold onto the idea that this is all taking you somewhere greater.

Once it all crumbles, you’ll have a chance to build something better. Think — moving out of your ex’s apartment into a space that’ll soon feel perfectly you, or burning out at work before pivoting to grad school. Maybe you take a job opportunity in a new city, freeze your eggs, foster a dog, finally book the solo trip you’ve always dreamed about, or say yes to a casual coffee with a new acquaintance who will ultimately become one of your best friends.

You have your whole life ahead of you, and it’s just getting started.

How Can I Make The Most Of It?

The Knight of Cups represents dreams, creativity, and new opportunities, especially as they relate to your emotions. If you have a negative view of your Saturn return — or your 30th birthday in general — this is your sign to get excited instead.

Not only will a positive attitude help you navigate the potential messiness of your return, but it’ll also put you in the right headspace to snag opportunities as they arrive. If your Saturn return is on its way, start carving a fun path for yourself.

Let your creativity flow, especially if you feel like your life needs a boost. This Saturn return could be just what you needed to get yourself out of a rut.

