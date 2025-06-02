Your Tarot Reading For Monday, June 2

Today’s card is the Ace of Wands. This one’s all about creativity, enthusiasm, energy, and the pang of excitement that comes with finding a new passion.

Instead of going through the motions of a typical Monday, it suggests you’ll feel extra awake, alive, and adventurous. Something might happen today that fills you with inspiration, too, and it’ll kick your brain into high gear.

It could all go down at a coffee shop where you see a poster on the wall for an open mic night or while talking to a coworker who’s really into yoga. Before you know it, you’re looking up details, signing up for classes, and getting excited about trying something new.

This creative, happy mood will feel so good, especially if you’ve been in a mental fog lately. It’s the perfect time to start a new project, set something in motion, or simply step outside your comfort zone. With this Ace card in your tarot reading, you should take full advantage of new opportunities that come your way.

For some, this card can also hint at a mental breakthrough or epiphany. Just like the sword emerging from the cloud, you might be walking down the street when — boom — you suddenly solve a problem you’ve been noodling on for ages. That confusing thing your ex said months ago? That problem at work? It’ll all make sense.

The Ace of Swords is also connected to the art of clear communication. If you’ve been meaning to get something off your chest or confront someone about an ongoing issue, now’s the best time to speak up.

Even though the conversation has the potential to get a bit, um, pointed, it shouldn’t stop you from saying what needs to be said. You’ll feel brand new once you get it all out in the open.

As you go about your day, you might notice that you have a new outlook on life, perhaps for no real reason at all. It might be something that comes about naturally, or something you decide to shift on purpose. In an instant, you won’t feel weighed down by things you can’t control. You’ll only focus on you.

