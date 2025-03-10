Your Tarot Reading For Monday, March 10

Today’s card is the Page of Cups. It represents innocence, dreams, optimism, emotional sensitivity, and your inner child — and it could explain why you’re in such a good mood. (Or at least one that’s slightly sunnier than usual.)

Whether you feel more energetic or simply have a positive attitude, you can expect to float through your Monday with the greatest of ease. The Sunday Scaries will dissipate and make way for a productive, happy 24 hours. And get this — you might even have fun.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself delighted by the little things in life: You might spot a tiny dog wearing a sweater, bask in the slant of the sun shining through your window, or hear the sound of someone’s excellent springtime playlist blasting from their car. It’ll feel like you’re on a movie set where everyone’s going about their day in the most charming way. If you need to shed an empathetic tear, go for it.

Rolling your eyes at all of the above? The Page of Cups could be the sign you need to turn the day around. If you’ve been in a bad mood since you woke up, see how it feels to do something nice for yourself. Grab a coffee (with extra sugar), pop into a pastry shop, or go on a meander through a park. Keep an eye out for cute things to see or intriguing paths to follow, just like you did when you were a kid. It’s what the page is all about.

The Page of Cups is full of silly ideas, so expect a friend to send you the most ridiculous Partiful invite or for your partner to beg you to leave work early so you can drive to the beach — even if it’s 40 degrees outside. A whimsical sense of excitement will be in the air today.

Since this is a cups card — aka the suit that represents emotion — the page could also put you in the mood to pour out your feelings to anyone who will listen. You might catch yourself telling your whole life story to the person next to you on the bus or texting friends out of the blue to say how much they mean to you. It may be cheesy, but who cares? Embrace the vibe.

