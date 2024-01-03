It doesn’t matter if they’re going through a breakup, moving to a new city, or receiving a last-minute text about a change of plans on a Friday night — some zodiac signs don’t bat an eye when life throws a curveball their way.

These folks are perfectly cool under pressure and are the definition of go-with-the-flow. So, out of all the members of the zodiac, they are the best at coping with change.

According to astrologer Babs Cheung, this trait has everything to do with a sign’s modality, which represents how people react to certain situations and how they move through the world. There are fixed, mutable, and cardinal signs, and according to Cheung, it’s the mutable that tend to be the most flexible. “Fixed signs are the least amenable to change, while cardinal signs take on leadership qualities, perhaps igniting or influencing change,” she tells Bustle.

A sign’s ruling planet also factors in. “Mercury and Jupiter are planets that have more fluidity than structure,” she says. “Mercury moves quickly by nature and allows for greater awareness to change and is quicker to go with it, while Jupiter is expansive and welcomes change.”

Below are the four zodiac signs that are the best at coping with the ups and downs of life, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While some zodiac signs feel best when they have a predictable schedule, a Gemini needs to shake things up and seek out new experiences on a regular basis.

This air sign likes to add a little spice to their life, whether it’s by going on adventures and switching up the scenery or quitting a job just because they want to. Since that’s their MO, they’re naturally good at coping with change, even when it isn’t their idea.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the chatty planet of communication, Gemini knows that they’ll be able to talk their way out of sticky situations. They also sleep well knowing that they’ll be able to form new connections wherever they go. Geminis are pretty laidback, too, so they rarely freak out when life goes awry, says Cheung. To them, change is viewed as an opportunity rather than something that feels stressful or scary.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

According to Cheung, the Virgo motto is "stay ready so you don't have to get ready.” As a mutable earth sign, they have their life organized to a T at all times, which means they’re able to go with the flow until things settle back down.

While they might not want to move last minute to a different city, they 100% have what it takes to throw their life into boxes, rent a new apartment, and get there in one piece. Virgos are so good at landing on their feet, and it’s a trait that helps them cope with change.

While Virgos have been known to suffer from over-analysis paralysis, Cheung says their preparedness ends up working in their favor. This sign can see all the different ways a situation might go wrong, so nothing ever surprises them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius handles change by embracing it — or by purposefully setting it in motion, says Cheung. Instead of sitting around and waiting for a partner to end a bad relationship, they’ll send the breakup text first so they can move on with their life.

As a sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, Sagittarius is also good at spotting opportunities that are about to come their way, and that’s why they’re already braced for the change before it even happens.

Because this sign is always down to try something new, they often won’t feel sad or stressed if their day-to-day life is shaken up. They view change as an opportunity to start a new chapter in life, and it only ever feels exciting.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

“The phrase ‘go with the flow’ was likely invented by a Pisces,” says Cheung. As a mutable water sign, it’s easy for them to kick back, relax, and accept change as it comes their way. They aren’t bothered at all when plans go awry — and sometimes they even enjoy it.

This has a lot to do with Pisces’ ability to reframe undesirable situations through mindfulness. “While folks on TikTok might call it delulu, Pisces people have a deep knowing that no matter how much change happens, it will all work out in the end,” she says.

This is also why Pisces folks are so fun to travel with. This sign stays happy and relaxed even when a train is late or they miss a flight. According to Cheung, Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and luck, so they know that a change of plans often brings even better things their way.

Babs Cheung, astrologer, writer, coach