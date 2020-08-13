An Astrologer Explains Why The Mutable Signs Are The Most Productive During Quarantine

Trying to live life during the coronavirus pandemic can be extremely taxing. While a lot of us are lucky to be healthy and safe amidst this pandemic, it's understandable to still feel frustrated with the current situation. From adjusting to new social distancing guidelines to wondering when life will go back to "normal," the pandemic is causing extreme stress for everyone, whether you're a boisterous fire sign or emotionally sensitive water sign. And all of us, no matter our zodiac signs, deal with stress in different ways. While some people are taking the time to relax and recenter, others are finding ways to be productive — and some astrological signs are being more productive than others.

Looking at which of the three modalities in astrology your zodiac sign falls into can help clue you in as to why you're responding to this strange new reality in the way that you are — and why you are (or aren't) feeling productive. "The mutable signs are the most productive at the moment, as they tend to do several activities at once — including work projects," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. In astrology, the cardinal signs excel when it comes to planning and initiating new ideas, while the fixed signs' strengths are in putting those ideas into concrete motion and getting work done. The mutable signs, however, are the most adaptable of the zodiac, as they thrive on change and quickly embrace new circumstances. This is probably why these signs can be the most productive during the pandemic — as even in unsettling times, they're able to adapt and do their best to get things done.

These are the four zodiac signs that are the most productive during quarantine:

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're a Gemini, the air sign represented by the twins, there's a good chance you're getting a bunch of work done while in quarantine. While people often mistake the Gemini's two faces as a mischievous trait, what it actually symbolizes is that Geminis are able to think, talk, and multi-task twice as fast as the next sign — so quarantine is actually driving you to work harder. "You always do the work of two people," Stardust says. "Now, your workload is tripling, giving each twin a workout for their money." Lean into your quick wit and communication skills to keep you focused amidst the madness.

Virgo (Aug. 22- Sept. 23)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Beyoncé's a Virgo, so that's how you know that Virgo energy is helping you to remain vigilant in your work, even in these uncertain times. Virgos are naturally organized and skilled at scheduling things out, and these skills will come in handy when it comes to managing time during quarantine. "Although your head may drift in the clouds, you are using your brain power overtime to create new opportunities for yourself and others," Stardust says. Whether you're working on your business adventures, perfecting your choreography for a new TikTok routine, or writing up a chapter for your book, trust that you can keep knocking things off your to-do list by sticking to a routine and leaning into your natural attention to detail.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're a Sagittarius, you're inclined to be curious, energetic, and turn your dreams into a reality. And good news: a pandemic won't change that. "Your daily routine may be more erratic than ever at the moment," Stardust says. "But, that won’t stop you from taking on work projects from your team or colleagues." Whether your WFH game is serious or you're busy planning away the next five years of your future, you're able to stay on top of your game thanks to your optimistic attitude and ability to seek adventure and opportunity, even if it's from your couch.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Being a Pisces can be really difficult right now considering how in tune with your emotions you are, but you've found a coping mechanism through staying productive. "You’re a busy bee right now," Stardust says. "You’re taking on extra assignments to keep your mind distracted from the current state of the world. Also, to ease your anxieties." A productive distraction from the uncertainty and pain in the world right now can be a good thing for a sensitive water sign like you. Just remember to keep checking in with yourself and your mental health — it's OK to feel everything that comes along with this situation.