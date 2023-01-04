Nando’s Has Revived Its Hottest Ever Heat Level

Attention all of you cheeky Nando’s fans — everyone’s favourite South African spicy chain is resurrecting its hottest spice level. The only catch? Aside from its eye-wateringly hot taste being a barrier for more delicate palettes, heat-heads will also need move fast to secure it – VUSA XX HOT will only stick around in restaurants for a limited time.

Previously available in sauce form, the original, bottled VUSA XX HOT sauce was discontinued from resturants and supermarkets in 2022, much to devotees’ sadness. Now, though, it’s arguably getting a glow-up and making its return as a full-fledged member of the legendary PERiometer, even eclipsing Extra Hot to occupy the top spot. Like all the other spice levels, VUSA XX HOT is available to order across a whole bunch of menu items, from wings to wraps.

According to Nando’s, the next-level hot sauce is inspired by the chain’s South African heritage, and in Zula, they explain, Vusa means “excitement and fire.” Elsewhere in a press release they add that VUSA XX HOT contains the “kind of spice that gets your eyes watering and tastebuds tingling with fire that doesn’t flinch on flavour.”

The Spiced Chickpea wrap and pitta are also talking points. Nando's

The flame-grilled dons have also upped the ante further for those brazen enough to take on the challenge, issuing a new VUSA XX HOT liability waiver form for any plucky customers. “After consideration, I waive my rights to complain about any spicy side effects, including but not limited to, streaming eyes and panting in front of my mates (or date),” it reads. “As a safety precaution, I confirm I know where to find the Bottomless Froyo machine.” The tongue-in-cheek form also requests an emergency contact number, and promises victors “legendary taste, hot sweats, and bragging rights.”

Feeling tough enough? VUSA XX HOT is now available at Nando’s restaurants across the UK and Ireland from January 4, alongside new pitta and wrap options for the Spiced Chickpea burger. Get involved (after making sure that you’re sat nice and near the drinks station, natch).