Nando's Has Dropped An Extra Hot Clothing Collection

Anyone for a cheeky Nando’s? The latest food joint to hop aboard the fashion wagon, the South African spicy chicken dons have just launched their new “Extra Hot” clothing drop — meaning that Peri-Peri aficionados can proudly display their favourite spicing levels on their heat-reactive garms.

Though the range of spice levels on offer at Nando’s often seem to inspire wild and slightly illogical rivalries — Lemon & Herb shaming can be a pervasive issue, for instance — there’s no such competitive nonsense to be found here. All levels of the PERi-ometer are accounted for. In a nostalgic throwback to the height of ‘90s fashion (hypercolour T-shirts, anyone?) the chicken establishment’s new socks, bucket hats, jumpers, and long and short tops are all dyed with heat-reactive thermo-chromatic ink, and gradually change colour as the temperature ramps up. You might want to be wary of that one next time you douse your food in Peri-Peri sauce.

The new Extra Hot line is priced between £15 (which’ll nab you a pair of socks) and £50 for a sweatshirt. The entire range can be nabbed from the Nando’s website, and every single item is up for grabs in five different “heat level” options — Plainish, Lemon & Herb, Medium, Hot, and Extra Hot. Modelling the collection? Along with quick-witted rapper Niko B, TikTokers Jack Joseph and Madeline Argy, and footie Youtuber TBJZL, Nando’s also recruited 2FM radio DJ Tara Kumar.

Nando's

The restaurant chain’s new foray into the fashion world puts them in good company. Earlier this year, Newcastle’s finest bakery chain Greggs hooked up with Primark for a croc-laden collab. Meanwhile LIDL’s gaudy own-brand trainers became the surprise ‘It’ shoe of last autumn. Hopefully flying the flag for your favourite high street spot is a trend to continue; you gotta admit, a Nando’s bucket hat would pair beautifully with a Claire’s Accessories logo hoodie.