The year is 2022. You’re scrolling through Instagram stories, and, just when you least suspect it, you’re thrown back to the ask.fm era of the internet. “Send me anonymous messages!” the story typically reads over a sticker that reads “NGL.Link” Before you even click the link to ask the poster a question, you might have a few questions for the universe. Have I been transported back to 2010? What is NGL?

No, you have not time traveled back to the halcyon days of Formspring. Though those who were online to see the carnage that often resulted on the platform might be surprised to hear it, it turns out that anonymous Q&A platforms are trending again. And this renaissance of vulnerability has arrived with the debut of NGL.

NGL is an app that allows users to create an inbox for anonymous questions. Each user receives a link to their inbox, which is designed to be shared on Instagram, though the link can easily be shared on other social media platforms. Since being launched in November 2021, the app has already received 89 thousand reviews, averaging 4.8 star review on the Apple App Store. The app is also currently ranked #10 of the top apps the App Store, above Facebook.

If you’re debating posting your own NGL link, or don’t want to respond to others’ until you know more, here’s a brief rundown on NGL.

How Do I Use NGL?

To create an NGL account, head to your app store and search for the app. The app is currently free to download for iPhone and Android. Download NGL, tap “Get Questions!,” type in your Instagram handle, and tap “Done!”

On the “Play” tab, select what message you’d like to share with your NGL link. You can tap the dice to choose from preset messages, such as “Send me anonymous messages!” or, if you’re feeling extra Formspring-y, “Send a name for a rate.”

Next, hit “copy link” to copy your unique link for your inbox. Then, tap “Share!” This button will open the Instagram app with a new story draft open. On your story, tap the sticker button, then select the link sticker. Paste your NGL link into the sticker, and place it over where the story says “Past your link here!”

To view your messages, open your Inbox tab in the top left of your NGL app screen. When you receive a message, you’ll see a love letter emoji. Tap the emoji to open your message, and you’ll be presented with two options: “Who sent this,” or, “Reply.” You can only select “Who sent this” if you subscribe to be a Pro member of NGL for $9.99 per week. Selecting this option will allow you to view a hint about the person who sent your message. NGL uses AI-based content moderation “to filter out harmful language and bullying,” but if you do see mean or abusive messages come through, you can tap the yellow triangle emoji to report and block the user.

If you select “reply,” the button will open to another Instagram story draft where you can type your response to the question. It functions pretty much the same as the Questions sticker on Instagram, besides that you can’t see the user who sent the question.

How Do I Send a Question on NGL?

If someone you know posts an NGL story and you’re ready to send them a message, tap the link in their sticker. Type your message in the prompted area, and tap “Send!” Keep an eye on their story to see if they reply to your message.

Is NGL Actually Anonymous?

If the poster does not have an NGL Pro subscription, then it seems as though your message will remain truly anonymous. However, according to Elite Daily, the levels of your anonymity can get a bit trickier when the poster has an NGL Pro account. Elite Daily says that the app has announced plans to provide “more specific” hints to Pro users about who sent them a message. What these hints will look like is not clear at the moment.

Of course, you might know best whether the person you’re secretly crushing on would pay $9.99 a week to get hints on an anonymous Q&A app. But, if they seem like they might, it might be best to leave that profession of love for the “Speak now or forever hold your peace” portion of their wedding.