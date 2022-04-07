You wake up the morning after wine night to remember that you went full Facebook aunt on Instagram last night, replying to every acquaintance’s story with an “LOL!” or “looove this!!!” as if the content was posted specifically for you. Or, maybe you voted on your crush’s poll sticker, only to forget what you replied seconds later, unable to find it in your recent DMs. Whatever your reason for wanting to review your story reply activity, you might have found that it’s not always a straightforward process to retracing your digital steps. However, with the launch of Instagram’s recent “Your activity” section in your settings, seeing your Instagram story replies just got a whole lot easier.

Introduced in February 2022, the Your Activity tab allows users to review their time spent, photos and videos, interactions, account history, and more. The interactions section of this feature is especially useful, as it allows you to view all of your comments, likes, and story replies to stickers — and also allows you to manage these interactions. Prior to the launch of this feature, one of the only ways to check on your story replies was to scroll through recent DMs, and there was no designated section for reviewing your answers to stickers.

If you’re in need of a check-up on your reply guy activity, here’s everything you need to know about how to view your Instagram story replies.

How To See Your Instagram Story Replies

If you want to see a story reply that you sent via the direct message bar at the bottom of a story, these will still all be located in your recent direct messages. Simply open your Instagram home page, tap the speech bubble icon in the top right corner of your screen, and scroll to review your recent direct message activity.

To view your story replies to stickers, tap the three horizontal lines in the top right corner of your profile tab on Instagram to open your Settings menu. From here, tap “Your activity.” The icon looks like a clock with dots along the online of it.

Once you’ve accessed the “Your activity” tab, click “Interactions,” then “Story replies.” This will show you an exhaustive list of how you replied to Instagram stories in chronological order from the most recent. You can also tap “Sort & filter” in the top right corner to sort your responses from oldest to newest, or to search your story replies during a certain time period by specifying a start date and end date.

You can also tap “Select” in the top right corner, and tap to check-mark story replies that you’d like to delete. From there, simply click “Delete” at the bottom of your screen, and Instagram will delete these story replies. These will not only be deleted on your end, but will also be “unsent” from the recipient. (Though the recipient could still view this reply if they opened it before you deleted it.)