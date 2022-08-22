Scampi’n’Lemon Nik Naks Are Coming Back

Crisp lovers, rejoice. Scampi ‘n’ Lemon Nik Naks are finally back. This announcement follows a growing trend in snack nostalgia, with prawn cocktail Quavers also enjoying a comeback. The divisive flavour was discontinued 14 years ago in favour of the Pickle ‘n’ Onion flavour — which was also eventually discontinued — but you could still buy them in some multipacks. However, you will now be able to buy the flavour in individual packets, per The Mirror.

You may remember that the Scampi ‘n’ Lemon iteration are known to be pretty pungent, but the brand has decided to embrace the smell with “stifle the stink” written on packets, encouraging consumers to bin their crisp packets after use.

Nik Naks were first launched in 1981 and have had several flavours over the years, including an experimental Tomato ‘n’ Mayonnaise version, and a Valentine’s Day special in 1994, dubbed Naughty ‘n’ Saucy. They then returned for Valentine’s Day 2005, with the rather bold tagline of “lick the stick.”

The brand, KP Snacks, hasn’t yet listed where customers can grab a hold of the returning flavour, but smaller convenience stores are probably your best shot at landing this snack.

It’s not yet known if the Scampi ‘n’ Lemon flavour is back for good. However, a brand spokesperson told Bustle that the individual packets will be available to buy from August 22, at retailers including Booker, One Stop and Nisa.

Meanwhile, Twitter is thrilled that the lime-green Nik Nak packets are hitting shelves once more. One eager foodie wrote “This makes me far happier than it ought to.” Another remarked “Scampi 'n' Lemon flavoured Nik Naks are coming back, and there's no better news I needed today.”