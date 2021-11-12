Astrology

Your Guide To Surviving This Month’s Full Moon Eclipse

Prepare for shadows and shakeups.

The november 2021 full moon eclipse will come with astrological challenges.
By Brittany Beringer

The November 2021 full Beaver moon eclipse will crest the skies on Nov. 19 as it ingresses into the stable and practical earth sign, Taurus. Tensions will rise as we shuffle for control over our comfortable lives, so you may want to prepare with these do's and don'ts.

DO: Make Time For Quiet Reflection

Full moons are typically a time to take action on your goals. However, the eclipse stirs in shock, surprises, and unexpected twists. Rather than move your big ideas forward, take time to check in with your emotions and reflect on your needs.

