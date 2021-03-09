If your birthday falls between approximately April 20 and May 20, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Taurus (but you probably already knew that!). The grounded and trustworthy Tauruses are as pleasure-loving as they are hardworking, so know that Taurus energy will inspire you to tackle tasks with focus — but they'll remind you to stop and smell the flowers, too.

Whether you're a Taurus, your crush or partner is a Taurus, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Taurus zodiac traits — and what it means if Taurus is a big influence in your astrological birth chart.

Taurus: The Zodiac's Venusian Earth Baby

Taurus is symbolized by the strong and stable bull, which is symbolic both to their natural sense of determination and their classic Taurean stubbornness. Given how committed they are to their endeavors, it makes sense that Taurus is a fixed sign, making them extra stable, hardworking, and able to carry out a task. And, it's no surprise to learn that Taurus' element in astrology is earth, and the practical-minded bull is very much present in its senses and rooted in the material realm.

"Tauruses take pride in their loyalty, devotion, and steadfast nature. They like being a rock for those around them, and they crave pleasure of both the body and heart," Taurus-born astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. "Once a Taurus sets their mind to something, it is very hard to change it, for better or worse. That's why having a Taurus in your corner is so valuable — they'll do everything in their power to share what they have with those they deem worthy."

Taurus energy is all about being slow and balanced — it knows how to buckle down and get to work, and likes to stick to a set plan that feels practical and reliable. But, this earthy sign also loves to indulge its senses, so they're just as serious about pleasure as they are about productivity. If you need to summon patience, call on your inner Taurus. They feel no need to rush into things, preferring to take their sweet time and enjoy the ride.

Taurus In Love & Relationships

Taurus' ruling planet Venus is the planet of love and romance, which makes this sign one of the most sensual of the zodiac's bunch. Taurus energy is most turned on when its physical senses are titillated, which means cuddles, back rubs, and affection are an important part of how they give and receive love. This sign likes to feel comfortable and doesn't mind predictability, so they may not be the most adventurous when it comes to planning dates. However, they're one of the most devoted signs, so they make stable and patient partners who will stick with you through thick and thin — and they expect their lovers to be equally devoted and dependable.

The signs most compatible with Taurus are fellow earth signs Virgo and Capricorn, as well as water signs Cancer and Pisces. Remember, Taurus energy loves to indulge in the finer things in life — decadent meals, fragrant bouquets of flowers, massages. So if you want to catch a Taurus' attention in a big way, treat them to a thoughtful gift or date night that'll make them feel like they're living in the lap of luxury.

If Taurus Is Your Sun Sign...

If Taurus is your sun sign, you can rely on your stable nature — and so can others. While some signs might easily get caught up in passion, emotion, or thoughts, a Taurus is good at remaining present, being patient, and staying consistent — which means it’s easy for people to count on you. Sure, you can be headstrong sometimes, especially if someone's trying to rush you or force you out of your comfort zone — but that's only because you're confident in your way of doing things. Additionally, Taurus people are experts when it comes enjoying the pleasure that the physical world has to offer.

You're definitely a creature of habit, and knowing your boundaries can be a good thing — but don't stay inside that safety net at the expense of your growth or over-indulge with the things that bring you pleasure! Stay open to trying new things or embracing different ways of doing things once in awhile, even if it doesn't feel like your style at first.

If Taurus Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Taurus, then you're probably as pragmatic as they come when it comes to your feelings. You rarely jump to impassioned or overly-emotional conclusions, even if something is triggering you, and you prefer to stay grounded in the realistic side of things. However, if someone crosses your personal boundaries or makes you feel emotionally insecure, your bull-fighting mode (and grudge-holding abilities) can get activated real quick. You can self-soothe by enjoying some comfort food, extra naps, or retail therapy.

If you’re a Taurus moon, you’re steady in your emotions, but people should beware of crossing you and putting you in bull-fighting mode, as you won't shy away from defending your turf.

If Taurus Is Your Rising Sign...

Your rising sign represents your surface-level self and the version of you that you present to the outside world. If your rising sign is Taurus, you come off as rock solid and down-to-earth, which makes you approachable and easy to talk to. Spontaneity isn't your thing, as you prefer to stick to a routine, but the occasional dive outside your usual routine will help you expand your horizons — and surprise your friends with a new side of you.