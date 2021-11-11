Buckle up, because the November 2021 full moon kickstarts our final eclipse season of the year on Nov. 19 as it ingresses into the headstrong earth sign Taurus. Also called the Beaver Moon, this lunation ushers in a lunar eclipse, bringing along fundamental and unexpected shifts for the zodiac. Couple these intense vibes with the practical energy of Taurus, and you’ve got yourself a dramatic game of tug-of-war. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2021 full moon, you’re going to want to be as prepared as possible for any curveballs and plot twists that might be headed in your direction.

In astrology, full moons mark an emotionally tense time for the collective and signal a time for action on our most pressing tasks and ideas. A lunar eclipse adds fuel to the fire, igniting transitional changes and disruptions to our daily routines. With Taurus being a fixed sign that craves stability, you can imagine things feeling rocky as the arrival of change mixes things up.

This may sound intense, and you can expect to feel uncomfortable as you make your way through these interruptions, but don’t freak out just yet. These changes are here to bring you out of your shell, but that’s not always a bad or scary thing. Continue reading to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2021 full moon and learn how to make the most out of these hard-hitting lessons.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus, this intense lunation is firing up your house of self, so expect to face monumental shifts in areas of your self-identity. As a fixed sign, you’re not too fond of change. You’re being challenged outside the confines of your comfort. “Taurus can expect their biggest challenges to be highlighted, as well as all the progress they have made that deserves celebrations and recognition,” Isaiah Alpheratz, an astrologer with love and relationships app CUSP, tells Bustle. “Think body image and expression, anything you recently identify with, and the new perspectives birthed from uncomfortable roadblocks.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This eclipse is moving into your public life, leaving you particularly exposed and vulnerable, Leo. You might feel increased pressure at work or in your social life to behave a certain way or fit an image to appease others. “Having this eclipse take place in the highest point of your chart can feel overwhelming, as the need to suddenly over-perform for those around you out of fear of not having your actions validated may very well lead you to burnout,” says Alpheratz. “This time is about finding a strong footing in yourself and not relying on others to push you to the places you need to go.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your relationships are the center of attention during this lunation, Scorpio. You may experience your close connections taking unexpected turns or find yourself in deep reflection of your needs within your relationships. “It’s important for Scorpios to think deeply about their connections during this time and the challenges presented within them,” Alpheratz explains. “Ignoring patterns that are negligent or hurtful in relationships will only heighten suffering to your spirit, so face them head-on. Use this time to advocate for yourself and your experiences, ensuring that the people around you can truly support you in the way that you need them to.”