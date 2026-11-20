Rom-coms have been pushing the sporty date night agenda for years, whether it’s Jimmy Fallon obsessing over his beloved Red Sox in Fever Pitch, or Kate Hudson sending Matthew McConaughey to refill her Coke during the final seconds of the Knicks game in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. These movies, and many others like them, are marketed to women, and yet there never seems to be women on the field, court, or ice. The recent explosion in popularity of women’s sports, however, has changed the game. As more pro women’s teams grow their fan bases and sell out stadiums, National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) games are filling up couples’ social calendars.

For those who have been a victim of a spilled drink or a loose elbow at a rowdy men’s game, a female-leaning audience might sound like a welcome change of pace. But NWSL matches aren’t just an alternative to watching the boys play. The NWSL brings its own unique flair to date nights, where high energy and competitive sport meet an inclusive atmosphere. Basically, an NWSL date is the ultimate green flag.

Everyone’s Welcome At Women’s Sports Games

For Natali Espitia, 30, a merchandise manager from Houston, a feeling of acceptance is a major factor drawing her to an NWSL date night. She and her wife, Haley, first attended a Houston Dash game four years ago, when they were invited by friends with season tickets. Since then, they’ve become regular attendees, going for a couple’s night out, or with a local lesbian community group that frequently organizes outings.

In particular, Espitia gravitated toward the soccer league’s LGBTQ+-friendly reputation. The Dash invited their community group to hold the American flag on the field during the national anthem, and the players even frequent local queer bars. The result is a space where Espitia feels more than comfortable being openly affectionate — a key ingredient for a good date night, and one not always promised at men’s games.

“Put me on the kiss cam, I'm fine here,” Espitia says. “I’ll see in the press, ‘Oh, this sports team isn't doing a Pride night,’ or ‘This player refused to wear the Pride jersey.’ And it's like, my team is at the lesbian bar doing bingo night for their outreach. My team is wearing the jerseys, their 24/7 merch is Pride-themed. They're not afraid to wear a rainbow. That makes me feel really safe.”

A Dream Date For Soccer Fans, Old & New

You don’t have to know the entirety of every player’s stat sheet to have a good time at an NWSL game. While Espitia doesn’t consider herself a huge sports fan in general, she enjoys the energy of a good match. “I’m just a ‘woo’ girl. I love to go anywhere where I know who to cheer for,” she says.

For her, Dash games bring together both dedicated fans and people who are there for a good time in a way that feels more welcoming and less intimidating than men’s sports.

“I feel like men's games are the intro games that people default to,” she says. “The thing that I love about the women's games is that you also see so many younger girls there, or big groups who are really passionate about the team itself or just women's sports in general.”

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Natalie Jones, 23, is one of those especially passionate fans. The environmental scientist grew up in Los Angeles and is currently based in Portland, Oregon. A soccer player all throughout her youth, she was a lifelong admirer of the women’s national team, and became one of Angel City FC’s original supporters when they joined the NWSL in 2022. She’s been regularly attending games ever since, along with her fiancé, Craig. The pair has been together for seven years, and had their first Angel City date night in 2023. Craig is also a soccer fan, particularly of the men’s national team, so getting him to hop on the Angel City bandwagon was easy.

While they’ve been on a handful of dates to men’s pro soccer games before, in both Los Angeles and Portland, she and her fiancé prefer the atmosphere at women’s games.

“At men's games, sometimes the crowds can ⁣be a little rambunctious. People ⁣might be throwing beers around or yelling or cussing,” Jones says. “At the women's games,⁣ there's a lot of kids there, young girls and boys.”

Take A Break From Your Regularly-Scheduled Programming

After a year of marriage, and eight of dating, Espitia says the games keep her and her wife from defaulting to an endless string of dinner dates. “I feel like the games are also the perfect length,” she adds. “You're not burning out like you are with baseball or football or something that's too long,” she says, comparing the NWSL’s average two-hour-long matches to the NFL’s three-hour average gametime, and MLB games that can stretch on for upwards of 10 innings.

“He was like, ‘Do you have anything pink?’ [Angel City’s color]. It was a green flag for me.”

That makes NWSL games great for the getting-to-know-you phase, too — not to mention an early indicator of a potential partner’s values. Ashley Johnson, 38, a Los Angeles-based healthcare tech auditor, experienced her first match as a welcomed change in pace. After going on a first date (a sit-down dinner) with a guy back in March, he invited her to an Angel City game for their second get-together. While there was never a third date, she saw the outing as an attractive signifier.

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“His family has season tickets and it's like, out of all the sports they could have invested in and put their money into, I thought it was super cool that they chose a women’s team,” Johnson says. “He was like, ‘Do you have anything pink?’ [Angel City’s color]. It was a green flag for me, that he is secure in himself.”

Beyond setting her at ease with her date, Johnson’s first NWSL game was simply a great time. “It’s the perfect date, because you can go there, eat, have a drink, and watch some women kick *ss.”