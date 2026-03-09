The NWSL Players Everyone Will Be Talking About In 2026

On March 13, the National Women’s Soccer League kicks off its 2026 season when the Washington Spirit take on the Portland Thorns. After an expansion adding the Boston Legacy and Denver Summit earlier this year, the league now has 16 teams for the first time ever. “I have a lot of favorite games, and my first game with Legacy will be memorable,” says goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who previously played for North Carolina Courage and signed with Boston in December.

But whether they’re joining a new team this year or returning to their old one, most NWSL players are just looking forward to getting back out on the field. They also have goals they’re looking to hit in 2026. For Kansas City Current forward Ally Sentnor, that’s becoming a “reliable goal scorer in the NWSL.” Others, like Savy King, have their eyes on a trophy: “Winning the championship for Angel City would be the goal this year.”

With such high achievements on their mind, these NWSL stars are ones you’ll want to keep your eye on this season. Below, 10 top players divulge their pre-game rituals, including how they hydrate, their good luck charms, and what goes on in the locker room before kickoff.

Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC, 20)

How do you get in the zone before a game?

I don’t talk a lot. I’m really in a serious, locked-in mood. I will listen to music on the bus there, or I’ll watch TikToks to get my mind off the game so I could be more calm. My FYP changes all the time — sometimes, I get astrology and card readings, but I love funny TikToks.

Do you have any traditions, superstitions, or good luck charms?

I try to not have them, but I do put on my left cleat before my right every single time.

When you’re traveling to games, do you keep it cozy or do you like to dress up?

When I’m at home, I don’t like to think about what I have to wear before I play, because I feel like I already have a lot on my mind and I don’t want to stress myself out even more. For away games, we all have the same uniform, so that’s easy.

Do you put on any makeup or skin care before a game?

The only thing I wear is the NYX eyebrow gel and sometimes a lip stain.

Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current, 22)

How do you get in the zone before a game?

I take a nap so I’m energized for the game. I also like to vibe out with teammates in the locker room and take a deep breath when the national anthem is going on.

What do you eat to stay energized?

Lots of pancakes on game day, but also smoothies — a chocolate and peanut butter mix.

Do you have any traditions, superstitions, or good luck charms?

As the season goes on, there are definitely certain meals that I like to have. I had a turkey and cheese sandwich with mustard every game day last year, but I don’t mind switching it up.

Do you put on any makeup or have a pre-game skin care routine?

I apply Drunk Elephant bronzing drops to make me look a little tan, and Tarte’s tinted SPF sunscreen.

Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current, 24)

How do you get in the zone before a game?

For home games, my parents are usually in town, so we’ll cook breakfast together, vibe to some oldies, and then I have a pregame shower. Everything’s timed to a T, leading up to when I leave to go to the stadium.

How do you hydrate before a game?

I have water and Cool Blue Gatorade mixed with electrolytes. The Cool Blue flavor is the best.

Do you have any superstitions, traditions, or good luck charms?

I put everything on from left to right, like my socks, cleats, and shin guards. I was a gum gal, but now I need a Jolly Rancher or something that I can chew or hold in my mouth before the game.

When traveling to a game, do you like to stay comfy or dress up?

We have mandatory team gear, but I like to stay comfy.

Onyeka Gamero (Bay FC, 20)

How do you get in the zone before a game?

It starts days and even weeks before, making sure that I’m prepared. I want to go into the game knowing that I did everything that I could. I sleep well, eat well, and train on my own. I also take a banana and Liquid IV, but I feel like those are superstitions.

When traveling to a game, do you like to stay comfy or dress up?

I overthink things a little too much. Maybe you’ll see me in sweatpants or the same jeans every single week. Who knows?

Are you ever nervous? If so, how do you calm those nerves?

Totally. The hardest thing is the mental aspect. To help, I love to train and eat and sleep well. I put in a lot of work to make sure I’m confident.

Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign FC, 19)

How do you get in the zone before a game?

I like having a little calmness in the locker room. I’ll get ready, sit in my locker, listen to music, chill a little bit, visualize, and focus on my game. My pre-game playlist is upbeat music, but I also like listening to calm music like SZA. I also love Harry Styles.

Do you have any superstitions, traditions, or good luck charms?

I like doing my hair in the locker room before the game — that’s soothing to me. I also eat protein pancakes before the game.

When traveling to a game, do you like to stay comfy or dress up?

It depends on the weather. If it’s really cold in Seattle, I like to wear a sweatsuit. If it’s a bit nicer out, I like to dress up a little.

Do you put on any makeup or skin care products before a game?

Just skin care, and then I curl my eyelashes and use a little bit of mascara. I’ve been really loving the Byoma Hydrating Serum and I’ve been trying a lot of new mascaras to see if I can find my favorite.

How do you cope with stress or pressure before a game?

Breathing exercises and visualizing. We play these games every week. We train every single day, and you push yourself so hard in training that the games begin to feel easier.

Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC, 25)

How do you get in the zone before a game?

I’m very structured with my routine. If we have a home game, I always go to our recovery place in the morning. I do red light therapy and then I’ll grab a coffee. I like to hang out, organize my apartment, and make sure that I feel put together. Then, I take a shower, get ready, and play music two hours before heading to the stadium.

What’s on your pre-game playlist?

I like a little variety. Rap is probably what gets me the most excited for games, but I also love country music and R&B.

How do you hydrate before a game?

I start my hydration a couple days before games. My favorite electrolytes are LMNT — I usually keep those in my bag.

What do you like to eat to stay energized?

I keep it simple with rice and ground beef, and pancakes are huge for me on game days. I also love smoothies, especially if we have an earlier game.

Do you have any superstitions, traditions, or good luck charms?

Unfortunately, I’m really superstitious. It haunts me a little bit because I have to do things a certain way. I always put my right cleat on and then my left cleat, and then my right shin guard and then my left shin guard. I’m also always in the same warmup line before games and I never touch the ball on the field until our warmups are done.

When traveling to a game, do you like to stay comfy or dress up?

If I have a cool outfit planned, then that always helps. I’m going to try to be better about having outfits planned instead of picking them on the day.

Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC, 23)

How do you get in the zone before a game?

I always listen to two gospel songs before a game. If I don’t listen to them, I don’t feel like I’m locked in.

How do you hydrate before a game?

I have The Right Stuff, and this Baja salt that was recommended to me. It’s terrible, but I like pickle juice. And then I do hot sauce shots before the game.

What do you like to eat to stay energized?

Lots of carbs and salt, rice, and chicken.

Do you put on makeup or apply any skin care products before a game?

I have a clear e.l.f. eyebrow gel that’s really good. Sometimes, I’ll do fake freckles, but that’s it.

Avery Patterson (Houston Dash, 23)

How do you get in the zone before a big game?

In the zone is not really where I operate. I operate well when I’m enjoying myself and when I’m having fun, so I like to listen to upbeat music or play mind-numbing games on my phone. I’m all over games like Fruit Merge or chess.

How do you hydrate before a game?

I drink like two or three LMNTs, to the point where they are almost useless because you’re drinking so many of them. I also do pickle juice beforehand, and during the game I just drink water.

What do you eat to stay energized?

I sweat a lot and since I play in Houston, I have to eat a lot of electrolyte-rich foods. I eat pickles, salt bagels, and salty pretzels.

Do you have any superstitions, traditions, or good luck charms?

I tape my pinky finger before every game, because it’s a tradition I like to carry with me from the University of North Carolina.

Does your coach ever tell you anything before a game to get you focused or inspired?

Pre-game talks are always a huge thing. Our coach usually does it, but at the end of last year, we had our athletic trainers say something.

Savy King (Angel City FC, 21)

How do you get in the zone before a big game?

I’m the quiet type before a game. Some people are out dancing in the locker room, but I’m pretty mellow and keep to myself. I’ll do a lot of visualizing and be in my own world.

How do you hydrate before a game?

It depends on what time the game is. If we have a late game, I’ll drink four waters and four electrolytes, which is a lot.

What do you eat to stay energized?

I eat Trolli gummy worms before games and at halftime. That’s my secret sauce.

Are you ever nervous before a game?

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten really good at managing my nerves, so it’s pretty much turned into excitement for the most part.

Do you put on any makeup or skin care before a game?

I just wear mascara. I have a bunch of different ones — I grab whatever I see.

Casey Murphy (Boston Legacy FC, 29)

How do you get in the zone before a big game?

Once we get on the bus to head into the match, it’s time to lock in and get focused. If I’m nervous, I like a little yoga and some breathing exercises to calm down.

What do you eat to stay energized?

On game day, I stick to simple foods — breakfast foods are pretty much what I like to have.

Do you like to stay comfy or dress up before a game?

When I’m traveling, I’m going comfy.

How do you hydrate?

Hydration is grabbing my big water bottle and drinking it three times a day. My go-to water bottle is 40 ounces.

Do you have a pre-game playlist?

I listen to whatever the girls have on in the locker room. That just does the job.