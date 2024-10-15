These 2 Zodiac Signs Have Nothing To Stress Over During The October Full Moon

This month brought the official end of eclipse season, so everyone should breathe a cosmic sigh of relief. You made it! However, spooky season still has some lunar drama in store, as the full moon on Oct. 17 packs a rambunctious and red-hot punch. This lunation is nicknamed the Hunter’s Moon, and it also happens to be the closest supermoon of the year, peaking closer to the Earth than any other full moon in 2024. Some people might feel the effects of this lunation even more intensely than the eclipses. But for a few lucky members of the zodiac, things are likely to manifest a bit more subtly.

October’s full moon is taking place in the assertive and independent sign of Aries, and it’s bringing everyone an opportunity to reflect on their feelings and figure out how to move forward with integrity. The moon will be locked in a challenging astrological alignment known as a Grand Cross, dragging warrior planet Mars, wounded-healer Chiron, and power-hungry Pluto into the mix. It’s drenching everything in kerosene, so now isn’t the time to play with fire.

There are silver linings to this storm cloud, too. Mars plays an important role in this lunation, as the moon will be in Aries — one of the signs ruled by Mars — meaning the full moon will report to this warrior-minded planet. Mars will be facing off with Pluto and squabbling with the full moon, while also being involved in a lovely and harmonious grand trine with lover Venus and spiritual Neptune. This will soften some of the frustrations the tougher astrological alignments might bring. The friction could bring about some creativity and you might feel inspired to lean into spirituality to problem-solve, too.

While October’s full moon is packed with the potential for some stressful roadblocks or sensitive triggers, there are a few zodiac signs that can positively harness this energy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the moon peaking in a fellow fire sign’s territory, you’ll be energized and open to new experiences under this lunation, even if some drama swoops in to shake up your plans. Right now, you’re being forced to think a little bigger and pull your head out of the sand, looking at things from a wide-angled lens instead of zooming in with a magnifying glass. Focusing on the little details of things can be a welcome distraction from life’s existential questions, but this full moon is pushing you to broaden your horizons and come to terms with your views on life. Learn to stand in your truth, because anything less is shaky ground.

Your ruling planet is the sun, and while it’s caught up in some cosmic drama during this lunation, it’s also being supported with a gorgeous trine aspect to the lucky planet Jupiter. This sends a burst of good fortune into the full moon vibe, too, so trust that any big realizations will be for the best.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius will have an easier time with the Oct. 17 full moon.

Creatively stumped or romantically stifled? This full moon in a fellow fire sign could shake things up and send you some fresh energy — although you might have to work for it. This lunation happens in your chart’s passion sector, lighting up a burning desire in your soul. As a wild-hearted Sagittarius, fun, leisure time, and self-expression are all important parts of enjoying life. Right now, you’ll need to figure out how to let these things flow. Are painful experiences from your past keeping you from following your heart? Are grudges or resentments preventing you from inviting more lighthearted love into your life?

The moon is involved in some tough planetary aspects, but luckily, your cosmic ruler Jupiter isn’t involved in any drama. Fortune-filled Jupiter will be making ultra-favorable connections to both the sun and moon during this lunation, sprinkling some good juju over any struggles that could arise.