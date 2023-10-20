Eclipses have a way of throwing us off our game by unraveling secrets and paving the way for shocking revelations. Brace yourself, because the next eclipse — which is also a full moon — arrives at 4:24 p.m. ET (1:24 p.m. ET) on Oct. 28, 2023 in the sign of determined Taurus. This unsettling lunation has a few tough surprises up its sleeve, but there’s a chance it could herald good news, too.

“After all, the moon will be activating retrograde Jupiter in Taurus,” says astrologer Narayana Montufar. “An opportunity that didn’t quite gel for us back in the spring will finally materialize now under this fated lunar event.”

Whatever the stars have in store for you, this full moon will challenge us to see ourselves in a new light, especially when it comes to our stubborn tendencies. Keep your cool by following these full moon dos and don’ts.

DO: Summon Your Inner Creative

Strict Saturn, known for testing our patience and creating boundaries, is currently stationed in visionary Pisces, the sign of dreams. Tapping into your artistic side will be fruitful. Use a dream journal to jot down breakthrough ideas that may visit you in your sleep.

DON’T: Try To Manifest

There’s a very loudly spoken rule in the astrology community: Do not manifest during an eclipse. While these lunar events can be insightful, eclipses are agents of chaos. Even if you do see your goals start to blossom, they won’t happen in the way you’d imagined. It’s better to purge your emotions and declutter your space instead.

DO: Let Go & Embrace Change

When la luna is in headstrong Taurus, it can feel like the universe is prying things out of our grasp. Don’t fret! This isn’t the time to double down. Instead, it’s about surrendering to the fated circumstances that arrive during this eclipse — breakups, hookups, curveballs and all.

DON’T: Make Any Rash Decisions

Full moons are typically a great time to take action, but again, eclipses are ripe for mayhem. That’s particularly true with this lunation because Mars, the planet of action and ambition, sits opposite of jovial Jupiter, creating more room for conflict and aggravation. It’s probably not a good idea to sign contracts or jump into anything new.

DO: Look Ahead

With Venus-ruled Taurus making a steamy sextile to stern Saturn, it’s time to focus on your long-term creative goals. The eclipse may kick up twists and unforeseen challenges, but remember to savor the journey, including the upheavals that come along with bringing your passions to life.

DON’T: Run From Challenges

Take note of Taurus’ unwavering resiliency — this is a moment to tap into your problem-solving skills to lead others toward success, whether that’s at work or in your love life. Your patience will be tested, but you have what it takes to soldier on.

DO: Save Your Cash

Let’s be honest, Taurus is all about the finer things: comfort food, lavish self-care, and impromptu shopping sprees. With the moon joining forces with lucky Jupiter, you’d think that financial abundance is inevitable. But eclipses are like M. Night Shyamalan twists — unexpected. In other words, be mindful of your spending! Unpleasant expenses could pop up any at any time.

Source:

Narayana Montufar, astrologer and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power