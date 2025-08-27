Inside OMAYO Studios, Montauk's Hot New Wellness Destination

Anyone who has been “Out East” this summer (or at the very least, scrolling TikTok) has seen the waves that Montauk has made for a new crowd of wellness-conscious it girls on the East End. For years, there were a handful of workouts and hot spots long dominated by Equinox types and country club regulars — until now. Enter: OMAYO Studios, the self-care destination for everyone. The best part? This all-in-one hub has everything you need from sweat session to shower – and even a new ‘fit to wear to dinner. OK, fine... or chicken fingers at Surf.

Whether you’re a Pilates princess or simply looking for a recovery IV moment, OMAYO has everything under one sunny roof, mindfully curated by co-founders Molly Eldred and Amanda Usher. “We wanted to build a space that felt like your dream summer day —where you can move your body, discover new brands, and treat yourself all in one place,” says Usher. “It’s about creating moments that feel both indulgent and grounding.”

Nestled right in town between your favorite coffee shops (check out Bambi’s Café for an organic iced matcha) and Montauk staples like John’s Drive-In, OMAYO has made itself the convenient stop between going out and going home. “It’s really a reflection of the brands and rituals we genuinely love,” says Eldred. “We’ve handpicked every detail to inspire people to slow down, explore, and feel good — inside and out.”

Below, discover the best ways to sweat, shop, and reset at OMAYO Studios.

For Fitness

New York City’s and Miami’s favorite Pilates hot spot (literally) has climbed the coast, with Fuze House entering the scene at OMAYO. Check out their heated sculpt classes, which provide sweat-resistant mats, towels, and Voss water. The only thing you need to remember to bring is yourself.

fuzehouse fuze house 1 / 2

For Wellness

There is no better way to start an afternoon of self-care than a sauna-to-cold plunge pipeline. Thankfully, the HigherDose space at OMAYO has both — and an outdoor shower for in-between sessions. If you’re short on time, modMD serves up vitamin shots and IV drips — a hot commodity for Hamptons partygoers.

Courtesy of OMAYO Studios

For A Beauty Touch-Up

As much as Montauk is known for its going-out scene, it’s lacking on the GRWM aspect of nightlife, including the blow-dry bars and glam options that NYC spoils its residents with. At the top floor of OMAYO, the studio hosts an entire lounge dedicated to hair and makeup (and, depending on the day, cocktails and refreshments too, like Kaleidoscope juice and snacks). Spoke & Weal hairstylists, local glam artists, and Dossier perfumes complete the setup.

OMAYO Studios OMAYO Studios 1 / 2

For Fashion

After an afternoon of working out and chilling out, you can find the look for your next outing at OMAYO’s boutique — featuring everything from sustainable athleisure from Summer Stewart to a Pickle’s pop-up and Spicy Dan custom jewelry. Its Labor Day weekend pop-up includes a gifted workout set for Pilates class, too.

After a day of sweating, plunging, shopping, and sipping, you’ll leave OMAYO Studios feeling like the most refreshed version of yourself — with a cute new ‘fit to prove it. Consider this your built-in summer ritual in Montauk. OK fine… on my way.