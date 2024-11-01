You’ve seen the balletcore aesthetic, which had its moment with pretty ribbons, cozy leg warmers, and chic ballet flats aplenty. Similarly, there was the coquette movement, with its doll-like approach to glamour and adorable strawberry motifs.

While the pastel pink obsession is a commonality between the three, the latest “-core” trending is the Pilates princess — which is a similarly hyper-feminine aesthetic as the former two, yet is also a fit girl lifestyle that extends beyond your look.

Meet The Pilates Princess

If you’ve yet to see the pink-wearing workout lovers on your feed, a Pilates princess is essentially someone who frequently practices the deep-core workout (be it in class on a Reformer or at home on a yoga mat). For their sweat seshes, they prefer to sport a pale matching set, perhaps with a floral LoveShackFancy cardigan thrown over it and a pastel Stanley water bottle in tow.

On a deeper level, these Pilates devotees are all about taking time to slow down, practicing mindful moments of self-care, and finding a bit of romanticism in their daily routine.

If you scroll through TikTok’s #PinkPilatesPrincess hashtag, you’ll see an endless feed of athleisure-clad women that abide by the lifestyle. User @peachyymina, for instance, shares a morning routine that includes making a matcha latte and doing her skin care routine before heading to a Pilates class. Then there’s @spencer.barbosa, who recorded her Reformer workout in a pretty pink activewear set, with a background sound that says “if your girl goes to Pilates, wife her up immediately... Why? Because Pilates is the biggest green flag ever for a girl.”

These girlies are in their divine feminine era and know how to take care of themselves — all while looking cute.

IG: @eileenmak / @noorvgemert

Pretty Pink Makeup For Your Workout

The finishing touch to this aesthetic is the Pilates princess makeup look, for which two things have to be true. Firstly, it needs to look soft and fresh with pops of pink. Secondly, it needs to be workout-proof.

It’s similar to a “clean girl” beat that features minimal glamour — think monochromatic pink hues on the cheeks and lips for a flirty flush, fluffed-up brows that feel natural, and a bit of mascara to make your eyes pop.

You can also add frosted pink eyeshadow onto your lids for an added pop as well as a bit of shimmering pink lip gloss to match.

No matter your approach to the buzzy trend, there are a few must-have products you might want to add to your wishlist.

For pink-tinted cheeks that are dewy and youthful, both the vibrant Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy ($24) and the darker-toned, universally flattering Haus Labs Color Fuse Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick in Glassy Pitaya ($34) are excellent choices.

Keeping your lashes on the minimal side? Either opt for a “no mascara” moment or swipe on a bit of the natural-looking, clump-free MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara ($19).

As for your lips, you can swipe on a clear glossy treatment, like The Outset’s Lip Oasis ($28) or the SHEGLAM Jelly Wow Hydrating Lip Oil in Loco For Coco ($4.99). Or you can opt for a more glamorous (and hydrating) pink shimmer via the Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar ($28).

Time to book those Pilates classes, girlies.