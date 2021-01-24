One of the best things about online shopping is that you can rely on other shoppers to give you the lowdown on their favorite products, and Amazon is packed with reviews from people preaching about amazing finds. Even better, these gems are totally affordable, so you can feel like you're treating yourself without spending a lot, and they cover a range of categories, from beauty products to kitchen gadgets to cleaning supplies and so much more.

While each of these products boasts plenty of ratings and reviews from Amazon shoppers, I've included a few items that are my personal favorites. For example, I upgraded my skin-care routine with a soothing facial kit that including a gel face mask, jade roller, and gua sha tool. And since I'm a devoted iced coffee drinker (even in the frigid days of winter), I started making my own with an easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker. And to give my life a little more order, I picked up a set of reusable chalkboard labels to organize everything in my pantry, so pasta, rice, and anything else I need are easy to find when I'm cooking.

These are just a few things I'm personally singing the praises of, and you can find a lot more on the list below. Each helpful item has already been tested and approved by your fellow shoppers, so scroll on to browse some of the most highly rated, affordable products that people are preaching about on Amazon right now.

1 A Pumice Stone Set With Over 17,000 Reviews Love Pumice 2-in-1 Pumice Stones (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This best-selling pumice stone features a dual-sided design — it has coarse ridges on one side and a fine, smooth surface on the other — so you can use your desired amount of pressure and exfoliation to remove rough, dry skin on your feet. Plus, at such an affordable price for a four-pack, this pedicure tool is a total steal.

2 A Concentrated Hand Cream That Soothes Super Dry, Cracked Skin O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon More than 20,000 reviewers are fans of O'Keefe's Working Hands cream when it comes to repairing extremely dry, cracked hands. The concentrated, unscented hand cream contains soothing ingredients like beeswax, which helps create a protective layer on your skin to boost and retain moisture. Plus, a small amount of cream is all you need, so one jar goes a long way.

3 This Reviewer-Approved Cuticle Oil That Moisturizes & Nourishes Nails Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Oil Amazon $6 See On Amazon With over 54,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, it's no surprise this revitalizing cuticle oil is a best-seller on Amazon. The lightweight formula contains rich oils, like safflower and sunflower seed, to moisturize and strengthen cuticles and nails. Choose from two scents: milk and honey or pomegranate and fig.

4 The Cult-Favorite Foot Peel Masks That Helps You Shed Dry Skin DMERORA Natural Foot Peel Masks (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can literally shed dry skin with this cult-favorite foot peel mask, which has an impressive 4.5-star rating from reviewers. Just wear the lavender-scented foot masks for one hour to let your skin absorb natural ingredients like malic and citric acids, then watch your dry, callused skin peel away over the next few days. Each pack comes with two pairs.

5 A Vegetable Chopper That Dices & Spiralizes With Ease Fullstar Vegetable Chopper with 4 Blades Amazon $23 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper with stainless steel blades makes it easier than ever to prep your favorite veggies. The chopper comes with four rust-resistant, interchangeable blades that dice and spiralize potatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, and more, and everything is collected in the large, mess-free tray, so cooking and cleanup is a breeze.

6 A Silicone Utensil Rest That Collects Drips While You Cook Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your countertop mess-free with this super popular silicone utensil rest, which has over 9,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. The utensil rest is made from food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant, and there are four utensil slots and a raised edge base that collects drips while you're cooking. Choose from 17 vibrant colors, including bright red, serenity blue, and classic black.

7 A Rechargeable Callus Remover That Buffs Away Rough Skin PRITECH Electric Callus Remover Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a spa-worthy pedicure at home, treat your feet with this highly-rated electric callus remover. The rechargeable pedicure tool features a built-in light and comes with regular and extra-coarse rollers that quickly remove rough skin and tough calluses. What's more, the callus remover is water-resistant, so you can also use it in the shower or bath.

8 A Portable Phone Projector Screen That Can Reduce Eyestrain Dizaul Phone Screen Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you stream a lot of content on your phone, enhance the experience with this phone screen magnifier. The portable phone projector works to double the size of your screen, so you can watch your favorite TV shows and movies with less eyestrain. The lightweight, faux wood magnifier comes in five colors, including beige, gray, and brown.

9 A Solar Phone Charger With Built-In Flashlights YELOMIN Solar Phone Charger Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your phone powered up during hiking and camping trips with this solar phone charger. The durable, water-resistant power bank can be charged using the solar panel or by plugging into a wall outlet, and it's compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and USB devices. Plus, it has built-in LED flashlights and a compass to help you navigate the great outdoors.

10 This Smart Plug That Adds Voice Control To Any Wall Outlet Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Want to add voice control to any wall outlet? Just use the Amazon Smart Plug, which boasts more than 300,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The plug is super easy to set up and has Alexa built in, so you can use your voice and the Alexa app on your smartphone to control and schedule lights and appliances — no smart hub required.

11 These Rechargeable Batteries With 146,000+ Reviews Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA Batteries (24-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Instead of replacing dead batteries, you can save money and reduce waste with these rechargeable batteries. The long-lasting set arrives pre-charged, and you can recharge them around 1,000 times before they need to be recycled. You can purchase the batteries alone or with a charger, and they're available in 4-, 8-, 12-, 16-, and 24-packs. Available sizes: AA, AAA, C, D, 9V

12 The Fire TV Stick Lite For Affordable Streaming Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon $25 See On Amazon The extremely popular Fire TV Stick Lite lets you stream your favorite subscription services — like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime — and tons of free TV content with one small, easy-to-install device. Plus, it comes with an Alexa remote, so you can use your voice to search and play content while barely lifting a finger.

13 A Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack Made From Durable Stainless Steel Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save space in the kitchen with this handy roll-up dish-drying rack that extends across your sink. The stainless steel rack is durable and rust-resistant with anti-slip grips on each end, so it'll last through years of dish drying, and it rolls up for easy storage when not in use. Choose from four sizes to fit your sink.

14 An Electric Mug Warmer That Keeps Hot Drinks At The Perfect Temp VOBAGA Electric Mug Warmer Amazon $24 See On Amazon With this electric mug warmer, there's no rush to drink your coffee before it goes cold. The compact mug warmer has three temperature settings to keep your hot beverage warm until the last sip, and it has a four-hour auto-shutoff feature for safety. There are seven styles to choose from, including black, faux woodgrain, and bright pink.

15 These Waterproof LED Strip Lights That Are So Colorful DAYBETTER Waterproof LED Light Strips Amazon $25 See On Amazon Upgrade your decor with these waterproof LED strip lights that can be used both indoors and outdoors. The highly rated adhesive lights are easy to mount anywhere you want, and you can use the included remote control to adjust color and brightness, so you can create the perfect vibes.

16 An LED Nail Lamp For Easy Gel Manicures At Home JEWHITENY UV LED Nail Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give yourself a long-lasting, salon-quality gel manicure at home with this best-selling UV LED nail lamp. The USB-powered manicure lamp quickly cures most nail gels with a 30-, 60-, or 90-second timer, and it automatically turns on when you place your hand under the lamp.

17 These Reusable Chalkboard Labels For Organizing The Pantry Savvy & Sorted Premium Chalkboard Labels (96-Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get your pantry super organized with these reusable chalkboard labels. The set of 96 labels includes small, medium, and large sizes in cute shapes, and it comes with a quick-drying white chalk pen that you can use to label salt, sugar, and more. To reuse a label, just wipe it clean with a wet towel and you're good to go.

18 A Vacuum Attachment That Removes Lint From The Dryer Vent Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Removing lint build-up from the dryer is key to keeping it efficient and safe, and the task is a whole lot easier with this dryer vent cleaner kit. The flexible hose attachment fits most vacuum cleaners and comes with two detachable cleaning pipes, so it's a breeze to remove lint from the dryer vent and clean other hard-to-reach areas.

19 A Fabric Shaver That Removes Pilling & Refreshes Your Clothes BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Refresh your clothing and upholstery with this highly rated fabric shaver and lint remover. The battery-powered device (two AA batteries are required) has durable blades and two speed settings to remove pilling and fuzz from various fabrics, including your most delicate sweaters. Choose from basic, enhanced, and home edition styles in four shades of blue and gray.

20 A Grippy Liner That Protects Shelves & Drawers Gorilla Grip Original Drawer and Shelf Liner Amazon $20 See On Amazon The best-selling Gorilla Grip drawer and shelf liner helps organize and protect your cabinets and drawers. The grippy liner is easy to trim down to the perfect size, and it has an open grid design that allows for airflow while protecting surfaces from scratches and dirt. The liner is easy to wipe down as needed, and there's a variety of styles and sizes to choose from. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 20, including red, chevron, and snow white

21 An Acne Spot Treatment That Can Shrink Zits Overnight Mighty Patch Acne Spot Treatment (36-Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These acne spot treatment patches contain fluid-absorbing hydrocolloid to flatten whiteheads while you sleep. The ultra-thin acne patches are translucent — just place one over a just-cleaned blemish and leave it on for at least six hours. The patches are safe to use on all skin types, and what's more, they boast over 29,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

22 A Soothing Skincare Oil That Helps Moisturize & Repair Skin Damage Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon With over 46,000 five-star ratings, this soothing skin-care oil is a fan-favorite on Amazon. It contains ingredients like vitamin E, lavender, and chamomile oils to lock in moisture and help even out skin tone while minimizing the unwanted appearance of any scars. Plus, the rose-scented oil is gentle enough for all skin types.

23 A Rich Moisturizer For Your Face, Body & Hands CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Want a lightweight yet rich moisturizer that can be used on your hands, body, and face? This is the one. The highly rated cream contains hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides to lock in moisture and form a protective barrier over your skin to lock in moisture. Also important: It won't clog pores and it's fragrance- and paraben-free.

24 An Affordable 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set BS-MALL Synthetic Makeup Brushes (Set of 14) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has got you covered for every step of makeup application, and at such an affordable price, it's also super easy on your wallet. The rose gold set includes five large brushes for foundation, blush, blending, and more, and nine precision brushes for detail work on your eyes, lips, and brows.

25 A Painless Facial Hair Remover That's Super Portable Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This battery-powered painless hair remover makes it quick and easy to remove any unwanted peach fuzz from your face, so makeup and skin-care products glide on smoothly. The gentle hair remover works for all skin types, and it won't cause irritation. There are six colors to choose from, including coral, lavender, and mermaid, and it's small enough to stash in your bag.

26 A Carpet Spot Remover That Quickly Lifts Stubborn Stains Folex Carpet Spot Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Remove stubborn stains from colorfast carpets and upholstery with this best-selling carpet spot remover that's eanred more than 22,000 ratings. The non-toxic, odor-free formula lifts stains with no rinsing or vacuuming required — just apply and rub into the stain, then blot the spot away with an absorbent cloth.

27 A Silicone Brush That Massages Your Scalp While You Shampoo HEETA Shampoo Brush and Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give yourself a soothing scalp massage every time you shower with this waterproof shampoo brush. The ergonomically-designed brush is easy to hold, and its soft silicone bristles help work up a rich lather while increasing circulation on your scalp. Choose from four colors: black, rose, green, and purple.

28 A Refreshing Tea Tree Shampoo With Peppermint & Lavender Tea Tree Special Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon This highly rated tea tree shampoo creates an invigorating, tingly lather that may help reduce dandruff and increase circulation, leaving your hair clean and shiny. The soothing shampoo also contains refreshing peppermint and fragrant lavender, so you'll get an aromatherapy experience with every shower, and it's color-safe and good for all hair types.

29 A Stylish Phone Ring Holder That Makes Your Cell Easier To Grip i-Blason Cell Phone Ring Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this cell phone ring holder help you keep a firm grip on your phone, but it also doubles as a kickstand on any flat surface. Available in two chic colors — pink marble and ocean blue — the durable, adhesive holder rotates and flips to give you the perfect grip and viewing angle.

30 A Rechargeable Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Phone & Laptop Guava Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable selfie ring light clips right onto your phone, laptop, or tablet, so you can create studio-quality lighting every time you snap a photo or join a video call. The compact ring light has 36 built-in LEDs with three brightness levels, giving you the right amount of illumination for every scenario.

31 A Phone Stand With Adjustable Height & Tilt Settings OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use your phone hands-free with this adjustable cell phone stand. The highly rated stand is compatible with phones between 3.5 and 7 inches, and it features a nonslip base and adjustable height and tilt settings, so you can get the perfect viewing angle. Choose from white and black.

32 A Memory Foam Sleep Mask With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers FREGENBO Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $22 See On Amazon Thanks to this USB-rechargeable Bluetooth sleep mask, you can doze off while listening to your favorite soothing sounds. The memory foam mask has a contoured design that won't put pressure on your eyes while you sleep, and the built-in speakers connect to Bluetooth-enabled devices up to 45 feet away. Color options include gray and black.

33 These Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers That Quickly Freshen Your Breath MasterMedi Tongue Scrapers with Travel Case (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These stainless steel tongue scrapers provide an easy way to freshen breath by removing odor-causing bacteria that may be lingering on your tongue The flexible scraper has ergonomic, comfort-grip handles and wide scraping heads that quickly do the job. Plus, the two-pack of scrapers comes with a convenient travel case.

34 An Affordable Facial Kit With A Gel Mask, Jade Roller, & Gua Sha Tool Gyothrig Face Eyes Gel Ice Mask with Jade Roller and GuaSha Tool Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a spa-worthy experience at home, this facial kit comes with a gel mask, jade roller, and gua sha tool. Use the gel mask cold to refresh tired eyes and reduce irritation, or heat it up to help relax muscles and ease sinus congestion. Both the jade roller and gua sha tool can help reduce puffiness and increase circulation, and they feel naturally cool to the touch and oh-so-relaxing.

35 An 18-In-1 Multitool That's The Size Of A Credit Card TAC9ER 22-in-1 Wallet Multitool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Be prepared for anything with this 22-in-one multitool. The credit card-sized tool is made from durable steel and includes various screwdrivers, wrenches, a bottle opener, box opener, and more, and it fits right into your wallet so it's always there when you need it.

36 These Silicone Sink Strainers That Come In Chic Colors Country Kitchen Sink Strainers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent drain clogs with this two-pack of easy-to-clean silicone sink strainers. The strainers have durable stainless steel rims and silicone baskets, and they fit most standard sinks to prevent food scraps and other debris from going down the drain. Choose from five stylish colors, including mint, pink, and gray.

37 A Wireless Karaoke Microphone With 28 Colorful Lights BlueFire Wireless Karaoke Microphone Amazon $21 See On Amazon Make a karaoke party happen anytime with this wireless karaoke microphone. The rechargeable microphone plays music and records songs, and it has 28 colorful LED lights that flash along to the rhythm of your favorite tune. Plus, the microphone connects to your device via Bluetooth or the built-in audio jack.

38 A Color-Changing LED Bulb With Remote Control KOBRA Color Changing LED Light Bulb Amazon $11 See On Amazon Create the perfect ambiance with this color-changing LED light bulb. It features 16 colors, including red, blue, and purple, and you can use the included remote to adjust brightness and set various light modes like flash, strobe, and fade. Opt for a single bulb or packs of two, four, and eight.

39 This Cleaning Gel That's Great For Detailing Your Car TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Clean those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in your ride with this car detailing putty. The reusable cleaning gel picks up dust and debris on vents, doorhandles, consoles, and more, and it's scented with soothing lavender to freshen while you clean. Plus, this gel is also great for cleaning keyboards, remote controls, and other items around the house.

40 A Silicone Strainer That Clips Onto Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Clip-On Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're short on kitchen space, this clip-on silicone strainer fits on most round pots and pans and it's about a quarter of the size of traditional colanders. Even better, it allows you to use both hands to strain. The durable strainer comes in five vibrant colors, including green, orange, and purple, and it has two strong clips that easily attach to your cookware.

41 An Electric Hand Mixer A With Snap-On Storage Case Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This electric hand mixer boasts more than 24,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and it's easy to see why: The six-speed mixer comes with two beaters and a whisk, and there's a snap-on storage case, so all the attachments are easy to find when you need them. Plus, the built-in grooves let you rest the appliance on the bowl for drip-free mixing.

42 A Handheld Milk Frother That Makes Foamy Coffeehouse Drinks Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make rich and creamy cappuccinos, lattes, and other coffeehouse-worthy drinks with this handheld milk frother. It features an easy-to-grip handle and stainless steel whisk that froths milk and mixes drinks in no time, and it comes with a sleek stand for easy storage. You'll need two AA batteries (not included), and you can choose from 23 colors and styles, including black, sky blue, and ombré.

43 These Sleek Bottle Hooks For Storing Bath & Body Products Gavoyeat Bottle Hooks (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This affordable three-pack of bottle hooks offers a space-efficient way to store bath and body products in the shower and bathroom. The self-adhesive, waterproof hooks attach easily to smooth surfaces, and each one holds up to 8 pounds. One reviewer even used a hook to place hand sanitizer near the door, so it's easy to eliminate germs right when you walk in.

44 An Electric Kettle That Boils Water Quickly Ovente Portable Electric Kettle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make a quick cup of coffee or tea with this highly rated electric kettle that plugs right into an outlet. The BPA-free kettle is made from durable borosilicate glass with a 1.5-liter capacity, and there's a removable filter and washable spout for easy cleaning. There's also an auto-shutoff safety feature. Choose from eight colors, including black, fuchsia, and orange.

45 A Cold-Brew Maker For Delicious Iced Coffee At Home Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make your own deliciously smooth iced coffee with this cold-brew coffee maker. The durable, BPA-free pitcher has a fine mesh filter — just add your favorite coarsely ground coffee, fill with water, and let it brew overnight in the fridge. Also great: The grippy silicone handle makes for easy pouring.