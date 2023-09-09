Shopping

People Can't Stop Buying These Unexpected, Insanely Popular Things On Amazon

There’s a reason these hidden gems have so many fans.

Written by Jenny White and Veronika Kero
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

While Amazon is great for stocking up on essentials, some of the best-selling items that keep selling out on the site will surprise you. From a foot peel mask with tens of thousands of five-star reviews to a slim can holder that keeps your favorite seltzer cold for hours, these genius products all have tons of stellar reviews and obsessed fans. Scroll on to check them out before they sell out — again.

1

A Magnetic Meat Thermometer That Works In 3 Seconds

Able to give an accurate temperature reading in just three seconds on its large LCD screen, this digital meat thermometer will take the guesswork out of cooking, grilling, and even baking. It’s completely waterproof, making it a breeze to wash, and it also has an internal magnet so you can mount it on your grill or fridge.

2

These Cut-Resistant Food Prep Gloves That Are Machine Washable

Four times stronger than leather and 10 times stronger than steel, these cut-resistant gloves will keep your fingers safe while prepping dinner. They’re safe to use with any food and provide a snug fit so that you’re comfortable while you slice vegetables and cut meat. They’re also extremely breathable so that your hands don’t sweat while you work and they can be cleaned in the washing machine between uses.

3

This Meat Tenderizer With Dual Surfaces & A Non-Slip Handle

4

A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Of Battery Life

You won’t have to worry about this shower speaker breaking if it hits the wet floor. In fact, it can spend up to 30 minutes underwater and is made of shock-absorbent materials that make it great for hiking and camping as well. Despite its compact size (it’s just 3.54 inches across), it has a run time of 12 hours after just three hours of charging.

5

These Extra-Long Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Waterproof

These silicone oven mitts will keep your hands and forearms protected from hot plates and steam up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit without absorbing hot liquids. They’re purposely made a bit longer to give you extra security and feature a textured exterior for a great grip and a soft cotton lining.

6

A Bag Of Highly Rated Magnesium Bath Flakes Harvested From The Dead Sea

Pour this Dead Sea soak in a warm bath to help soothe sore and tired muscles for ultimate relaxation. The magnesium bath flakes are harvested directly from the Dead Sea in Israel and contain no additives, fillers, or perfumes — but scented versions (made without artificial fragrances) are also available in the listing. The 15-pound bag will last you a long time.

7

These Durable Packing Cubes With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating

Getting ready for your next trip will be much less of a hassle with these packing cubes. The set comes with four zippered cubes (and one laundry bag) that have mesh panels so your clothes, intimates, and accessories can all breathe in your luggage. They’re also all equipped with snag-free zippers so that nothing ends up damaged. They have a 4.8-star overall rating after over 20,000 reviews and are available in several colors in the listing.

8

An Infusing Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Hot For 12 Hours & Cold For 24

While the outside of this bamboo thermos is made of genuine (and organic) wood, the inside is made of double-walled stainless steel. It will keep cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours and hot drinks warm for up to 12. And if you want to enjoy tea or cold brew on the go, use the built-in infuser.

9

A Pillow-Like Stand For Your Tablet (Or Phone) With 6 Viewing Angles

Whether lounging in bed or resting on the couch, you’ll love this tablet stand that puts your device in the ultimate viewing position — it can adjust to six different angles. It’ll work with any device that’s between 4.7 inches and 13 inches in size. The stand is made from a soft, yet sturdy material that won’t get deformed, even with extended use.

10

These Eco-Friendly Dishcloths That Can Be Reused 100 Times

Each of the reusable dishcloths that come in this pack of 10 can take the place of 15 rolls of paper towels. Because of their high absorbency and durability, these eco-friendly cloths will end up saving you money, too. Use them wet to wipe away spills or dry to scrub off stains from dishes and pop them in the washing machine between uses.

11

A Wireless Charger With 127,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This wireless charger works on any wireless-charging-enabled device. You don’t even need to take the case off of your electronics in order to use it. It has earned a solid 4.3-star overall rating after 189,000-plus reviews. “This was super easy to set up, and charged my phone very fast,” wrote one commenter. It comes in several other colors in the listing including mint green, pink, and purple.

12

A Can Holder That Keeps Your Favorite Seltzers Cold For 12 Hours

When you want to slowly enjoy your seltzer without transferring it to a glass with ice, slip the can into this insulated drink holder. It’s made of premium stainless steel that will keep it cold for up to 12 hours and prevent condensation. Choose from lots of pretty prints and patterns in the listing, as well as multipacks.

13

This Snail Mucin Moisturizer That’s Non-Comedogenic

Thanks to its high concentration of snail mucin (97.5% to be exact), this repair cream moisturizer is able to deeply hydrate and leave your skin glowing. In addition to the star ingredient, the cream is also made with shea butter, organic green tea, aloe, vitamin E, and more. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores.

14

An Electric Wine Opener That Comes With 3 Accessories

Thanks to this electric wine opener, there’s no longer a need to worry about the cork breaking when opening a bottle. All you have to do is press a button for it to work its magic. The tool also comes with a foil cutter, aerating pour spout, and a vacuum pump stopper to keep it fresh.

15

These Silicone Muffin Liners With 57,000+ 5-Star Reviews

If you love to bake, this 12-pack of silicone muffin liners will save you money in the long run (instead of disposable paper ones) — and they’re better for the environment, too. They can withstand up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit and have an effortless food release without using any cooking spray or butter.

16

This Pair Of Frizz-Reducing Microfiber Towels That Are Just $6 Each

To quickly dry your hair (reducing the need for hot tools), make sure you have one of this pair of microfiber towels hanging in your bathroom. The soft material can absorb more than eight times its weight, reduce frizz, and increase shine. Plus, it has a convenient loop on the back to keep it in place as you get dressed for the day. Several colors are available in the listing.

17

A Non-Greasy Cuticle Cream That Reviewers Say Keeps Hangnails In Check

In addition to the seaweed, aloe vera, and shea butter in this cuticle cream, healing minerals from hot springs are also used to nourish the nail beds. It strengthens and moisturizes without leaving behind a greasy residue. One shopper wrote, “This cream moisturizing my cuticles and keeps hangnails in check! I keep a tube in my purse and one at home. It has a faint botanical smell, absorbs quickly and is not greasy or tacky.”

18

These Foot Peel Masks With 49,000+ 5-Star Reviews

For smooth heels that are free of calluses and cracks, make use of the four pairs of foot peel masks in this set. They feature a blend of fruit acids and extracts to exfoliate and slough away dead skin within 11 days. And because they’re shaped like socks, they’re convenient to wear around the house while you wait for them to work their magic.

19

This Eyelash Curler That Comes With Silicone Refill Pads

With a plush silicone pad (and two refills), this stainless steel eyelash curler is gentle enough to not tug or pinch your lashes. The angled arc fits all lash lengths and the calibrated hinge provides the perfect pressure to get just the right result. “You hardly have to use any pressure to clamp it down. [...] It’s the best one I have ever used,” wrote one reviewer.

20

A Silicone Drink Holder That Has A Waterproof Adhesive Backing

With a waterproof adhesive backing, this silicone drink holder can be placed in the shower, on a cooler, and just about anywhere else you’d like easy access to your can — including glass, tile, marble, mirrors, and more. The base also has holes on the bottom for water drainage. And when it’s time to remove it, no residue will be left behind.

21

A $20 Nonstick Panini Press That Makes Toasted Sandwiches In 5 Minutes

Make two sandwiches at once with this panini press to simplify meal prep. Made with a durable ceramic and titanium finish, it has an easy release that prevents food from sticking to the surface — even without using any cooking sprays. It makes stuffed sandwiches in two to three minutes and grilled cheese in about five minutes. One fan wrote, “It heats up really fast and is easy to clean.”

22

A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Has 3 Speeds

Able to both wash and dry your tools in under a minute, this makeup brush cleaner will make the process a lot less tedious. The set comes with eight rubber collars so you can fit brushes of various sizes onto the electric spinner. One reviewer wrote, “Owned a similar product from a well known brand prior and I have to say, there is no comparison. This is simply on a different level! [...] Another perk is the speed option. One speed on previous product; 3 speeds on this one.”

23

This Detangling Brush That Can Be Used On Wet & Dry Hair

This detangling brush gently works through knots and tangles without ripping straight through thanks to its flexible bristles that have a unique conical shape. It can be used on wet or dry hair and any hair type. Plus, its ergonomic design is comfortable to hold. It has earned over 53,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

24

These Oven Liners That Can Be Cut To Size

Made of thick teflon, this pair of oven liners are a much more durable alternative to aluminum foil. They’ll catch grease and crumbs so that you can skip scrubbing your oven. And since they can be cut to whatever size you need, they can fit any appliance. They work well in a toaster oven or air fryer, too.

25

A Roll-Up Dish Rack That Can Support Up To 33 Pounds

This roll-up drying rack is made of stainless steel rods (with silicone grips at each end to keep it from sliding around on your counter) that suspend over your sink and hold up to 33 pounds. It will save you a ton of counter space and is easy to slip into a drawer when not using. It can also be used as a trivet — it’s heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

26

This Leakproof Car Trash Can That Comes With Liners

To keep your ride clean, strap this car trash can onto your console, headrest, or side door. It’s made of a leakproof material and it can hold up to two gallons of empty water bottles, wrappers, receipts, and more. It also has a few exterior mesh pockets so you can keep other hygiene essentials like hand sanitizer and wipes within reach. It comes with 20 liners so you can empty it with ease.

27

A Highly Rated Yoga Mat Printed With 70 Poses

This yoga mat gives you 70 poses for inspiration to switch up your routine or if you need a reminder of which is which. The mat itself is 5 millimeters thick and made of durable material that’s lightweight yet moisture-wicking. Choose from eight colors in the listing.

28

An Outlet Shelf With A Built-In Shelf That Holds Up To 10 Pounds

Swap out your old wall plate for this outlet cover that features a built-in shelf — it’s sturdy enough to support up to 10 pounds, so you can easily put a home speaker, electric toothbrush, phone, or any other electronic of your choosing on it. “Whoever invented this is a genius! Love its sleek design and how it clears up the counter space,” wrote one fan. Installation takes just minutes and a mounting kit is included.

29

These Flexible Book Lights That Have 3 Color Temperature Settings

Thanks to its flexible gooseneck, you’ll be able to direct this book light exactly where you need it. The tool comes in a pack of two and has a strong clamp that can be attached to the book itself, your headboard, or they even stand independently. They also have three different light modes (white, amber, and daylight).

30

A Dishwasher-Safe Gadget That Keeps Your Cooking Utensils Within Reach

As adorable as this spoon holder is, it’s also extremely useful; attach it to any pot to give yourself a secure place to rest your utensil as you cook. This will keep your counter free of sticky messes and make it easy to pick up right where you left off when it’s time to stir again. Toss it in the dishwasher for cleaning.

31

A Pair Of Nonstick Silicone Baking Mats With 78,000+ 5-Star Reviews

These silicone baking mats will replace the need for cooking sprays or parchment paper — simply place one directly onto your pan to enjoy its nonstick properties. The set comes with two mats and each one is oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

32

A 9-Piece Set Of Silicone Kitchen Tools For Less Than $20

If your kitchen utensils have seen better days, replace them with this nine-piece set for less than $20. Included are three pairs of tongs, three whisks, and three spatulas, all of which are made with nonstick silicone. The handles are heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and each piece in the set is dishwasher safe for your convenience.

33

A Lightweight Waterproof Bag To Keep Valuables Safe

Whether you’re going on a fishing, kayaking, or other outdoorsy adventure (or spending a day at the beach), you’ll be glad to have this 20-liter waterproof bag to ensure your valuables stay dry and protected. It’s made from lightweight yet durable ripstop polyester with a roll top for easy access to the items inside. Choose from different sizes in the listing based on the amount you need to carry.

34

A Stainless Steel Frother That Whips Up Drinks In 15 Seconds

Whip up various hot and cold drinks that rival those from your favorite coffee shop in just 15 seconds with the help of this battery-powered milk frother — including cappuccinos, matcha lattes, protein shakes, and more. You can even whisk your eggs with it. It features an ergonomic, silicone handle that’s easy to maneuver and a sturdy stainless steel wand.

35

This Travel-Friendly Mirror With Built-In LED Lights

For less than $10, this folding mirror will be a welcome addition to your purse, suitcase, or backpack. It’s just 3.5 inches in diameter (and under an inch thick), yet it has both a regular mirror and one with 10 times magnification. It even has built-in battery-operated LED lights that mimic daylight.

36

A 6-Pack Of Glass Storage Containers With Airtight Lids

Crafted from borosilicate glass, these storage containers are incredibly sturdy with airtight, leakproof lids to store food without fear of it spoiling or spilling. Each of the six containers can hold up to 5 ounces — they’re the perfect size for snacks, dips, leftovers, and more — and they’re freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe to make your life easier.

37

These Silicone Trays That Make Slower-Melting Ice Cubes

Unlike their annoying plastic counterparts, these ice cube trays are made from flexible nonstick silicone, so the ice will easily pop out once solid. Each tray (the set comes with two of them) can make up to 15 square ice cubes that are larger in size to melt slowly in order to not water down your drink. The trays are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The trays also come with ice tongs.

38

A Car Seat Gap Organizer That Comes In Several Finishes

These seat gap fillers are multi-functional — they’ll prevent items from accidentally falling between your car seat and center console, but they also provide extra storage space for your sunglasses, spare change, phone, and more. Made from a combination of faux leather and fabric, the gap organizers cost less than $20 for the pair. Choose from different finishes in the listing based on your vehicle’s interior.

39

A Complete 7-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set For Less Than $20

This cocktail shaker set has everything needed (minus the alcohol) to create delicious drinks from the comfort of home. Included are a cocktail shaker with a lid and filter, a double jigger, a muddler, a bottle opener, bottle pourers, and a Hawthorne cocktail strainer. Everything is crafted from durable stainless steel with a brushed, matte finish for a luxurious look — they’re worthy of display on your bar, bar cart, or wherever else you stash your drink-making supplies.

40

A Fruit-Infuser Water Bottle That Holds 32 Ouncs

Stay hydrated with this fruit-infuser water bottle that lets you switch things up daily by adding fresh fruit, cucumber, mint, and so much more. The bottle has a flip-top lid that prevents leaks and a non-slip grip so you always have a secure hold.