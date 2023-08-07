Shopping

People Who Are Cheap AF Swear By These Cheap Things That Give You The Best Bang For Your Buck

Reap the rewards of these frugal finds.

The internet is full of ways to spend your money, but it can be tough to know what’s actually worth your hard-earned cash. Enter: enthusiastic Amazon reviewers who have no hesitation when it comes to extolling the virtues of their favorite products. So whether you’re looking for reliable skin care on a budget or kitchen tools that make meal prep a breeze, there’s something here for you. Plus, you’ll hear directly from frugal AF reviewers who swear that these cheap things on Amazon give you plenty of bang for your buck.

1

A Double-Sided Brow Pencil That Knows How To Multitask

Grab this brow pencil from beloved cosmetic brand e.l.f. for perfectly coiffed brows. On one side you’ll find the pigmented stick with a thin tip perfect for drawing in realistic looking hairs, and on the other you’ll find a brush to fluff up and groom brows. The formula is long-lasting, too.

  • Available colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve tried multiple different kinds of eyebrow pencils, but this is hands-down above the rest in my opinion. It doesn’t go on in a noticeable line like a lot of the other ones do. It’s a bit softer and just nicely fills in with a natural look. The brush at the other end blends it all together.” — Amazon reviewer

2

These Super Soft Sheets With More Than A Quarter-Million Reviews

This budget-friendly set of sheets doesn’t skimp on comfort. Made from a breathable microfiber blend that feels silky to the touch, this set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They’re highly reviewed, too, with a whopping 260,000 reviewers weighing in to give them a 4.5-star overall rating.

  • Available colors: 45

One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE the sheets! The fabric is smooth and soft. The color is rich and true. They hug my 15 in. mattress and don’t slip off. And they wash like a dream. These sheets are on all my beds in my home. Never thought I would feel so strongly about sheets.” — Kat O.

3

The Natural Greek Oil For Hydrating Skin, Hair & Nails

Slather on this versatile Greek Remedy oil to pamper your body from head to toe. It uses natural ingredients like olive oil, grape seed oil, and vitamin E to moisturize and nourish skin, hair, nails, and more. It’s made with a soothing lavender scent and its vegan formula doesn’t include parabens, either. Layer it on up to twice a day.

One reviewer wrote: “So I have purchased this organic skin oil so many times. [...] This oil is the best thing I have ever used. My skin is just so sensitive and when I used this it helped me so much. I finally had relief. I am so grateful for this product.” — Jess

4

A Pack Of Reusable Dishcloths That Can Replace Your Paper Towels

Stock up on these reusable Swedish dishcloths for an environmentally conscious solution to your spills — or use them in place of your sponge to scrub the dishes. Not only can they last up to a year each, but because they’re made from wood pulp and cotton, they’re also fully biodegradable and compostable. Just toss them in the washing machine when they need a cleaning.

One reviewer wrote: “I have been using these for a year now, and I am totally a convert. These are the best for wiping off a solid surface countertop. No trails of water beads or streaks. They are the perfect size to get down into dishes and glasses to wash. They only require a tiny bit of soap to keep a good lather, yet rinse thoroughly.” — Lynne A. Coyle

5

This Beloved Mascara That Delivers Dramatic Lashes

This cult-favorite mascara comes at a super low price point — and it’s is about to become your new go-to beauty product. Featuring a unique, tapered brush with a cone shape, it helps to coat even the smallest of lashes to create a false eyelash look. It’s also fragrance- and paraben-free, making it a great choice for sensitive skin and eyes.

One reviewer wrote: “This mascara brush allowed me to get into the corners and apply mascara effortlessly, 2 to 3 coats! And I loved that there was no clumping as I applied extra coats. My lashes are long light and fluffy, like falsies! It delivered! I recommend it!” — Amazon reviewer

6

The Root Touch-Up Powder So You Can Go Longer Between Dye Jobs

When you’re in between hair color appointments, or just want to fill out an area that may be thinning, reach for this root touch-up powder. It comes with an applicator brush perfect for getting a smooth finish, and the formula lasts for up to 48 hours. It’s even weatherproof and sweat-proof.

  • Available colors: 13

One reviewer wrote: “This is the best gray coverage product I’ve used so far. I have tried many different products and none worked as good as this product. I can actually run my fingers through my hair and not have to worry about the color leaking on my hands.” — Jessica R.

7

An Electric Toothbrush That’s Great For Travel

Snag this electric toothbrush that goes anywhere you do, thanks to its cordless design. Because it’s battery-powered, you won’t need to worry about recharging it, either. It comes with a convenient traveling case and a self timer that goes off every 30 seconds so you can give equal attention to each quadrant of your mouth. Choose from colors that’ll cheer up your bathroom counter, like coral, mint, and mango.

  • Available colors: 8

One reviewer wrote: “I've had electric toothbrushes in the past that were in a much higher price range, but this toothbrush is by far the best of them.It's comfort in your hand, the brush head is high quality, and if you stick with brushing your teeth until the timer stops both morning and night, you will notice a difference in the appearance of your smile.” — Amazon reviewer

8

These Handy Mop Pads You Can Use Again & Again

Make cleaning your home more sustainable — and cheaper — with this two-pack of reusable mop pads. They’re made from absorbent microfiber and are compatible with popular mop brands like Swiffer and others. When used dry, they’re great at gripping debris like dust and pet hair, and when used wet, they get your floors squeaky clean. Just toss them in the washing machine to clean and reuse.

One reviewer wrote: “I am so sorry that I did not find these pads sooner. I don't want to know how much $$$ I have spent on the disposable pads over the years. [...] Enter the Turbo Microfiber spray pads! I use two when I mop, but my floors are cleaner than ever! Do yourself and your wallet a favor and stop using disposable pads and switch to these!” — Elizabeth A.

9

The Easy-To-Install Solar Lights To Illuminate Your Garden Or Pathway

No need to rewire your outdoor space when you can just snag these solar path lights instead. All you have to do is screw the lamp onto the battery container, then drive the spike into the ground. The lamps will charge for four to five hours during the day and then come on automatically at night, saving you tons of money on electric bills.

  • Available colors: 2

One reviewer wrote: “I wanted some bright lights to help at night on our sidewalk, and these are them! I did so much research prior to this, and chose these. They were so simple and quick to assemble. Very pleased!” — Shannon Kisselburg

10

This Flameless Lighter That Never Runs Out Of Fluid

If you’re tired of replacing traditional lighters all the time, upgrade to this electric lighter instead. Because it’s rechargeable, you can keep using it again and again. It’s got a safety switch for added protection, and the flameless design makes it great for windy or wet outdoor use.

  • Available colors: 7

One reviewer wrote: “I like that the lighter is rechargeable, so I don't have to worry about buying lighter fluid. It also comes with a built-in USB cable, so I can easily charge it with my laptop or phone charger.The lighter is very easy to use. Just hold it close to the candle wick and press the button. The two plasma arcs will create a spark that will light the candle.” — G. M.

11

The Fan-Favorite Cleaning Paste That Tackles *Any* Surface

No need to keep replacing pots and pans that have gotten grimy, because this cleaning paste can scrub off even the toughest of stains. Plus, you can use it on tiles, counters, and pretty much any other surface you can think of. It’s a pink, mildly abrasive formula that gets challenging stains out of cookware, floors, sinks, and more. Just as good, it has a gentle rhubarb scent to leave your home smelling fresh.

One reviewer wrote: “The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste has truly lived up to its name and exceeded my expectations. It has worked wonders in completely cleaning my bathroom tiles and grouts, transforming them from dull and stained to sparkling and pristine.” — Sally Hernandez

12

These Gentle Exfoliating Pads For Brighter Skin

High-quality skin care doesn’t have to cost a ton, and these glycolic exfoliating pads prove it. They pack powerhouse ingredients like witch hazel for brightening skin, glycolic acid for stimulating cell turnover, and hyaluronic acid to leave your skin moisturized and supple. The result? A smooth, glowy complexion. You get 60 pads in each order, making it a bargain.

One reviewer wrote: “In just 3 days there has been a real improvement- my skin feels smooth and has a healthy glow for the first time in over a year, without 13 products and a Excel sheet to keep the routine straight.” — Katie V.

13

A Pair of Soft Cotton Inserts That Keep Sweaty Feet Dry

If you’re searching for a practical solution to sweaty feet, try these breathable terry cotton insoles that sit at the bottom of your shoes. They’re cushy and absorbent, so they can wick away both sweat and odor without you having to constantly reapply powders and sprays. And since they’re removable and washable, you can toss them in the machine and keep reusing them.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 2

One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for inserts that allow for wearing shoes without socks comfortably and without odor. These do the trick! I love that they come in sizes and don't need to be trimmed.” — Amazon reviewer

14

The Fluffy Down Alternative Comforter That’s Earned Stellar Ratings

Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 57,000 reviews, this down alternative comforter has lots of clever features. It has a quilted design to keep the fill from shifting, plus eight loops all around the perimeter so you can easily attach it to a duvet cover. But you might not even want a duvet cover — it comes in plenty of dual-sided designs that let you switch up the color any time you want. Better yet, it’s safe to launder in the washing machine.

  • Available sizes: Twin — California King
  • Available colors: 12

One reviewer wrote: “I have owned this bed cover for over a month and the quality is superior and is soft to the touch. Durable, and high quality for the price.” — Mark DeZuba

15

These Single-Serve Coffee Pods You Can Keep Reusing

Cut down on your single-use plastic — and cut down on your budget, too — with these reusable K cups. They come four to a pack and are compatible with most Keurig machines and even some Breville and Mr. Coffee models. Simply load your preferred grounds into the stainless steel mesh basket, close the top, and brew as usual.

  • Available colors: 2

One reviewer wrote: “I love these! They help me save so much money! I can reuse them anytime I want. [...] Very durable and snaps in with no problem. Best decision I ever made to get these!” — Rita B.

16

A Gel Manicure Kit That Lets You Do Your Nails At Home

Cut back on your salon habit with this gel nail polish starter kit that comes with all the essentials and then some. The kit includes nail care items like a cuticle pusher, a file, and a buffer, but it also comes with a whopping six gel nail polish shades, plus a base and top coat. Cure up your manicure under the compact UV lamp and your manicure will be good to go.

  • Available multipacks: 8

One reviewer wrote: “Love it. This has been a great nail polish kit. The light works good and the colors are nice. Easy to use kit and has saved me so much money by doing my own nails.” — Morgan Bandy

17

The Reusable Cloth That Melts Away Makeup

Never run out of wipes again when you have this makeup eraser cloth. It features unique fibers that help wick away even waterproof makeup — all you have to do is add warm water. When it’s ready for a cleaning, simply toss it in the washing machine. Each cloth can be reused for up to five years, saving you a ton on single-use products.

  • Available colors: 13

One reviewer wrote: “This little cloth is simply amazing! I have never found anything that could take mascara mistakes off without causing a major mess. This does it every single time. [...] Highly recommend.” — Gayle Miller

18

This Soothing Foot Cream That Banishes Cracks

For super dry feet, you’ll want to reach for this foot cream to soothe and repair cracks, calluses, and more. With a 4.6-star overall rating after 78,000 reviews, it uses ingredients like paraffin and mineral oil to nourish dry skin, but more impressively, it even helps create a barrier when used consistently to prevent moisture loss in the future. The unscented formula is great for sensitive skin, too.

One reviewer wrote: “This cream went on smoothly and did not leave a greasy feeling on my hands from rubbing it in. So bonus points for that. A day after using a generous amount I could already feel a slight difference. [...] After a few more days of using the cream at night, my feet and legs were much smoother and softer.” — Amazon reviewer

19

A Wood Marker Set That Makes Scuffed Furniture Look New

Don’t fret over scratches and nicks in your wooden furniture (or invest money in an entirely new piece) — just grab this cheap repair kit instead. It comes with six shades of markers and crayons, all in traditional wood colors ranging from oak to maple to mahogany. Just fill in the scuff with a color match and you’ll instantly disguise any imperfections.

One reviewer wrote: “I got these for one piece of furniture that got a BIG scratch on it. They worked so well, I went through the whole house touching everything up.” — Amazon reviewer

20

This Charming Set Of Vintage-Looking Jar Labels

Up both the charm factor of your pantry and your organizational prowess with these reusable chalkboard labels. The set comes with 18 labels with a cute dotted-line trim, plus a handy chalk marker to label your items. It can help save you cash, too, since the marker has an eraser on the cap that allows you to reuse the labels.

One reviewer wrote: “Used it for my mason jars to label and it worked great. No complaints. Perfect size for jars and it comes with a white marker to label. The perfect amount of stickers and great price!” — Jeanette Flores

21

The Leakproof Storage Bags You Can Use Again & Again

Buying plastic baggies can really add up over time, so make the switch to these reusable food storage bags instead. Each set comes with two gallon-size bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack bags to ensure you’ll have the right size for whatever you’re storing. Each bag has a pinch-and-seal closure to ensure freshness.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “As a family of many lunch packers, these reusable bags have saved me a ton at the grocery store. What I spend on dish soap to wash them is pennies compared to what I have spent on plastic bags.” — Shelby

22

A 2-Pack Of Silky Soft Sleep Masks For Better Shut-Eye

Block out excess light and feel luxurious while you do it with one of these sleep masks. Made from cooling mulberry silk, each mask glides gently across skin and hair without leaving creases. The elastic band stretches to fit most wearers, and you can wash it on the delicate cycle when it needs a quick cleaning.

  • Available colors: 5

One reviewer wrote: “Soothing sleep mask. Really comfortable and love wearing it!: — FARELLE

23

The Buttery Lip Gloss That Comes In So Many Shades

Reliable makeup at a wallet-friendly price is something most people can get behind, so snag this butter lip gloss while it’s hot The rich formula dries to a glossy finish and is even acknowledged by PETA for being cruelty free. Available in brights, muted shades, and even unconventional colors like blueberry, it can be layered for full or sheer coverage.

  • Available colors: 33

One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE this gloss so much— it’s so hydrating and makes my lips so much fuller, all without the horrible prickling sensation that accompanies plumping glosses. [...] This is my main, go-to gloss and I have yet to find any gloss that measures up to these ones. ESPECIALLY for the price point.” — Jasminetea

24

These 2-Pack Of Insulated Water Bottles, So You’re Never Without Hydration

Score two for the price of one with these stainless steel water bottles. Each bottle is double-wall insulated with three layers of material to ensure that hot beverages stay hot and cold ones stay cold. Each one has a generous 17-ounce capacity plus a sleek shape with a screw-top cap.

  • Available colors: 9

One reviewer wrote: “Quality stainless steel construction. Keeps contacts cold for hours. Excellent, water tight stopper and the bottle fits in the hand very well. Exactly as advertised at a reasonable price. Will be buying more for gifts.” — Amazon reviewer

25

A Set Of Bandeau Bras Perfect For Layering

Snag these versatile bandeau bras at an incredibly reasonable price point. They come four to a set, and each one offers light, stretchy support — no uncomfortable wires or silicone bands involved. The spandex-blend fabric ensures it will contour to fit a variety of sizes. Choose from neutrals and more than 40 other multipacks.

  • Available sizes: One size & One size plus
  • Available multipacks: 42

One reviewer wrote: “I love these comfortable bandeau bras. I use them to cover up when wearing deep v-neck dresses and shirts.” — Shelah Kaufman

26

The Practical Cutting Boards That Help Contain Mess

Snag these cutting boards to make food prep simpler. The set comes with two different-sized boards, for projects small and large. They both feature sturdy handles and silicone grips, so you can be sure they’ll stay in place as you work. Better yet, each one has a juice groove around the perimeter, so your countertop stays mess free and pristine while you chop and slice.

  • Available colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: “I really like this cutting board set! We’ve used them many times in the past two weeks. The surface is just right and the grooved edge to catch liquids is a useful touch. I’d recommend them.” — C. Conner

27

This Silicone Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Storage

Make movie night just a bit easier with this handy popcorn maker that doesn’t require butter or oil (although you can add it, if you like). Made from flexible silicone, this popper has helpful ridges that make kernel measurements easy. Then you just cover it up, microwave it, and enjoy your popcorn straight from the container like a bowl. It collapses flat for easy storage, too.

  • Available colors: 14

One reviewer wrote: “Stovetop popcorn is often very messy and I would usually end up with burned bits on the bottom of my pan causing a big clean up. This silicone bowl is super easy to clean and I don’t need another bowl to put the popcorn in so it cuts down on dishes even more!” — Tess K.

28

A Simple Squalene Serum That Helps Your Skin Retain Water

Ensure your skin is getting the TLC it deserves with this squalane serum that reduces moisture loss and helps even out your skin tone. Unlike some forms of squalane, it’s derived from sugar cane to ensure a more stable, effective formula. The easily absorbable serum is also loaded with vitamin E which can even help improve the look of sun damage.

One reviewer wrote: “I have dry skin. Oils just sit on top, but when I use this it sinks in and makes my skin so soft. I top it with moisturizing sunscreen or just moisturizer on other days. This is my must have in my arsenal!” — Amazon reviewer

29

These Nipple Covers That Add Coverage When You Want To Go Braless

Sometimes sheer outfits call for a bit of backup, and these nipple covers offer it — no wonder they’ve earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 30,000 reviews. Also ideal for backless and strapless looks, they’re made from flexible silicone and apply thanks to the sticky backing. They’re washable, reusable, and waterproof, meaning you can sweat it up on the dance floor without worrying if they’ll fall out of place.

  • Available sizes: 2
  • Available colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: “I wear them with everything from sundresses & structured tanks to $5 cotton tube tops [...] I’ve worn them while heavily sweating (no budging or coming unstuck) and in very warm direct sun, nothing has altered the quality or stick!” — Becca

30

The 5-In-1 Kitchen Tool That Cuts Down On Drawer Clutter

Save money and space in your kitchen drawers at the same time with this five-in-one utensil that performs as a slotted spoon, a spatula, a solid spoon, turner, and cutter. It’s made from nylon and is heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, which also means it’s safe to toss in the dishwasher.

One reviewer wrote: “Haven't used any of my stainless utensils since I got this almost two weeks ago. [...] The Uni-Tool is also easy to clean. I am trying to simplify and minimize what's happening in the kitchen. This thing will eliminate a few things that are taking up space and using up time.” — Irene

31

A Gentle Pumice Stone For Cleaning Hard Water Stains

If you’re looking to cut down on harsh cleaners in your home, look no further than this pumice stone toilet cleaner. It uses gentle abrasion to buff away mineral stains on tile, porcelain, ceramic, and more. Whether you’re trying to vanquish lime scale or rust, it’s here to get the job done. Just set it in the included case to dry after use.

One reviewer wrote: “We have been trying for a year or more to get some really awful stains out of our toilet and tried every DIY trick in the book with next to no results. This thing cleared all of it away and saved us from having to purchase a brand new toilet...” — Ian Allan

32

The Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Doesn’t Skimp On Sound

Snag this compact and highly rated Bluetooth speaker that goes anywhere you go. It has an IPX5 waterproof rating so it can withstand some splashing, making it a great choice for the beach or pool. Plus, the sound won’t disappoint, thanks to the rich bass and minimal distortion. It will run for up to 24 hours on a single charge, too.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “I took it with me in the woods and it has exceeded my expectations. It connects easy, has a long battery life, and sounds great! It's waterproof and was dropped in the dirt a few times and has come out working and looking great. I would buy this over and over; for the price it can't be beat.” — Vanessa Mendoza

33

These Wooden Utensils That Are Safe On Nonstick Cookware

Looking for a foolproof cooking utensil set that won’t damage your nonstick pans? These wooden cooking tools fit the bill — and they ring up at an amazing price point. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, you’ll get a spatula, stirring spoon, slatted spoon, tongs, and more. They’re BPA-free and easy to rinse clean — just like your nonstick pans.

One reviewer wrote: “Now that I started using these daily for the family cooking I just love them. I can apply pressure while cooking in non stick cookware without fear of harming the cookware itself.” — Amazon reviewer

34

A Set Of Pantry Containers That Streamline The Look Of Your Kitchen

The key to a kitchen revamp without spending a bunch of money? Put your essentials into matching pantry containers. This set comes in a variety of options — go for tall containers, a variety pack, or a trio that’s perfect for cereal. The canisters are outfitted with airtight lids that extend freshness, and the set comes with chalkboard labels.

One reviewer wrote: “Fabulous storage - SO much better than the round storage containers that I have. These are spacious yet they fit compactly in my cabinets. Highly recommend!” — Amazon reviewer

35

This 24-Pack Of Sheet Masks That Reviewers Swear By

Effective skin care doesn’t have to cost a bundle — and this 24-pack of K-beauty sheet masks has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews. Each mask is infused with collagen and vitamin C, along with specific essences like aloe, green tea, and charcoal, so you can target a variety of skin-care concerns (think: clogged pores, irritation, dryness). Stock up on this and you can have spa night after spa night.

One reviewer wrote: “I am always looking for products that I can use on sensitive skin. This product is amazing. It hydrates, softens and left me with glowing skin!! It is very affordable and sure beats the price I spend on skin care with some of the other brands.” — Amazon reviewer

36

A Bacon Grease Container That Can Replace Your Cooking Oils

With this bacon grease container, you can add major flavor to food — and spend less on cooking oils, too. (Try using bacon grease for eggs, pancakes, and biscuits.) After frying up some bacon, simply pour the drippings into the 5-cup container and let the strainer catch any leftover bits. It’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

One reviewer wrote: “The strainer works perfectly, straining all the bacon bits out of the fat. [...]It's definitely helped our grocery budget since olive oil and butter are so expensive lately!” — Samantha

37

This Complete Set Of Knives For Meal Prep That’s So Much Easier

Relying on just a couple knives to perform a variety of kitchen tasks? Make life a little easier on yourself with this five-piece knife set that gives you the exact blade you need, when you need it. The stainless steel collection includes knives for bread, paring, carving, and more. You’ll get a two-step knife sharpener to keep them in good shape, as well as a sleek transparent holder.

One reviewer wrote: “So very glad I got these - they look fantastic, they are lightweight and are so easy to use and they are incredibly sharp. I paid six times the price for my last knife set and these are way better!” — Jane S

38

The Fan-Favorite Wireless Earbuds With A 45-Hour Playtime

You don’t have to spend a pretty penny to get good audio — these wireless earbuds have racked up an astonishing 170,000 perfect five-star ratings. Boasting IPX8 waterproof construction, they play for up to 10 hours, with an additional 35 hours in the charging case. The best part? They come in chic colors like champagne, sky bue, and sage green.

One reviewer wrote: “The sound quality exceeded my expectations. [...] Whole new experience. I didn't expect so much for the price.” — Amazon reviewer

39

A 2-Pack Of Linen-Style Covers You Can Place Over Your Existing Throw Pillows

These linen throw pillow covers are a major style upgrade for your sofa, and so much cheaper than buying a whole new set of pillows — just slip them over the ones you already have. They add a natural design element that would fit in with most decor schemes, from coastal to modern. And if you spill on them, they’re machine washable — just unzip and throw them in the machine on gentle.

One reviewer wrote: “Was impressed with the quality of these pillow covers. Fabric is nice and soft and looks a lot more expensive than they were.” — Ronda Priest

40

This Fabric Shaver That Restores Pilling Sweaters & More

With this fabric shaver, you can keep your wardrobe budget right where you want it — instead of investing in all-new pieces. This handheld device revives fuzzy, pilled clothing with just a few passes, and has three depth settings, so you can customize it depending on the task at hand. When you’re done, just pop open the catch chamber to empty out the loose threads. Try it on furniture and curtains, too.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing has been a life saver for some of my clothes. I’ve used it on dress coats, leggings, my daughter’s sweaters and dresses, etc. I don’t use it every day or every week even but it’s still over a year old and working great! It can definitely extend the life of your clothes that pill up.” — Meaghan Moore