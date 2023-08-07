People Who Are Cheap AF Swear By These Cheap Things That Give You The Best Bang For Your Buck

Grab this brow pencil from beloved cosmetic brand e.l.f. for perfectly coiffed brows. On one side you’ll find the pigmented stick with a thin tip perfect for drawing in realistic looking hairs, and on the other you’ll find a brush to fluff up and groom brows. The formula is long-lasting, too.

Available colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve tried multiple different kinds of eyebrow pencils, but this is hands-down above the rest in my opinion. It doesn’t go on in a noticeable line like a lot of the other ones do. It’s a bit softer and just nicely fills in with a natural look. The brush at the other end blends it all together.” — Amazon reviewer