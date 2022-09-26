People With Beautiful Homes Secretly Swear By These Home Upgrades That Are Super Cheap

How nice would it be to have access to one of those home staging experts whose job it is to transform any space into a dreamy haven? They could visit your pad and miraculously leave it with an impeccable designer touch. That might not be in the realm of possibility, but you can still level up your decor with these beautiful home upgrades people swear by. You’ll get the same Architectural Digest look — but faster and for less.

One of my favorites from this list is an under-cabinet lighting system that you can use to add a luxe look to your kitchen, or to highlight bookshelves or collectibles in your living room. This easy-to-install system is customizable and mounts with just adhesive. There are also practical items on this list, like these glass food storage containers — guests may rarely see them, but they’re a huge improvement over spaghetti sauce-stained plastic containers. (Leftovers will actually seem more like fine dining.)

With options for every room, this list of fabulous home items makes you the decorator, so you can pull off a room reno in no time.

1 The Breezy Sheers That Give Your Windows A Romantic Look RYB HOME Sheer Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon These sheer curtains make your windows look more “finished” than blinds alone, and they add a breezy, romantic touch. Crafted from a natural linen blend with a slight slub texture, you can order them to just the right length or get them a shade longer and let them pool on the floor. They’re machine-washable and dryer-safe for ultra-easy care. Available sizes: 16

Available colors: 15

2 These Under-Cabinet Lights That Add Elegant Illumination Power Practical Under-Cabinet LED Light Strips (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting adds such a luxe sense of warmth to any room, but who wants to spend money on expensive wiring and installation? Instead, get these under-cabinet LED light strips. These strips install with adhesive in just minutes and have both warm and daylight brightness options that you can manage via the included remote. Try using them in the closet or under stair steps, too.

3 A Hand Towel Holder With Geometric Style MyGift Triangular Hand Towel Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Crafted from strong metal, this towel holder has clean geometric lines and a delicate profile that looks modern in any space. Designed for easy installation, it’s perfect for use in the kitchen or the bathroom. The corrosion-resistant finish won’t rust, and you can choose from four finishes. Available finishes: 4

4 The Floating Corner Shelf That Lets You Show Off Your Favorite Things Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re tight on space, this five-tier corner shelf gives you a place to store cooking supplies in the kitchen or toiletries in the bathroom. Or perhaps you’d choose to style it with some of your favorite heirlooms, books, and picture frames in the living room. It comes with all of the hardware you need to get it up on the wall fast and without a hitch. Available finishes: 8

5 This Container Set Made From Sleek Stainless Steel Estilo Stainless Steel Canister Set (4-Pack) Amazon $42 See On Amazon Store your dry goods and pasta in this stainless steel canister set — not only will it keep staples fresh for longer, but it also looks fabulous on your countertop or in your pantry. The canisters are made from stainless steel and feature transparent windows on the front, so you can check stock levels instantly. The airtight seals help ensure freshness.

6 A Fabric Shower Curtain For A Fancy Hotel Bathroom Feel AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $21 See On Amazon Have you ever noticed that hotel bathrooms always feel so relaxing? I think one reason for that is because they use fabric shower curtains that soften up the space. This waffle-weave shower curtain is made from premium fabric and finished with rust-resistant metal grommets. Choose from colors like khaki, sage green, and clean white. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 10

7 The Taper Candles That Come In Unique Colors Melt Candle Company Tapers (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These taper candles come in classic ivory, but why not switch it up with shades like turquoise, coral, or dark green? Adding a pop of color is an easy way to make your table feel modern — not serious. Dripless and smokeless, the set comes with 10 candles that burn for up to eight hours each. Available colors: 11

8 These Candlestick Holders With Gold Accents Nuptio Candlestick Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add some drama to your tablescape by pairing these candlestick holders with some taper candles. Made from metal, the matte black holders feature brushed gold accents and velvet lining on the bottom to prevent scratches on your table. They create a minimalist look on their own, but you can add them to a garland for holidays.

9 This Peel & Stick Tile For An Instant Backsplash Art3d Peel & Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Have you always loved the look of a subway tile backsplash but couldn’t figure out how to get it done on your budget? This peel-and-stick tile is the way to go about it. The tile sheets are backed with adhesive, so you can install them yourself, and since they’re resistant to heat and moisture, you can put them behind the stove or sink. Choose from colors like classic white, or switch things up with teal or blue. Available colors: 7

10 These Hanging Glass Planters That Add Nature To Your Wall Mkono Wall Hanging Glass Terrarium Planter (2-Pack) Amazon $0 See On Amazon Perfect for flowers, hydroponic plants, or dried bouquets, these wall planters add a unique design element to any room. You can add gravel to the bottom or just stick with water. Hangers on the back make installation easy.

11 This Bamboo Cutting Board With Color-Coded Mats Cooler Kitchen Bamboo Cutting Board With Inserts Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cutting board is made from natural bamboo and is attractive enough to double as a cheese board at your next get together. It has grooves around the perimeter to catch runoff juices, and the interior stores five color-coded mats — each one has a food icon (fish, chicken, produce, etc.) that’ll help prevent cross-contamination during meal prep.

12 A Magnetic Knife Holder With A Stunning Wood Overlay Zulay Walnut Wood Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re lacking counter space and want to get that bulky knife block out of the way, this magnetic knife holder is for you. It mounts to the wall and has strong magnets that secure blades and cooking utensils. The wood overlay upgrades the aesthetics — choose from walnut, acacia, and maple options. Available finishes: 3

13 The Vase With An Interesting Sculptural Shape VIRTUNE Luxe Infinity Decorative Vase Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crafted from white ceramic with a pleated texture, this vase is made in the shape of an infinity symbol, with two compartments for stems. Use it for fresh flowers or dried flowers, or just insert a particularly lovely branch from your yard. Its sculptural style is modern and zen, and will look at home in any decor scheme.

14 These Cable Management Boxes That Keep Cords Out Of View Yecaye Cable Management Box (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you have a mass of cables snaking around your home office desk, or a number of cords tangled around your entertainment center, these cable management boxes can help. They provide a simple and easy way to banish any unsightly cable clutter, and the two boxes are large enough to accommodate power strips.

15 A Microfiber Bed Skirt That Looks So Tailored HC Collection Ruffle Bed Skirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Add the finishing touch to your bedroom with this bed skirt made from durable, machine-washable microfiber. It features box pleats to give your bedroom a tailored look, and the 14-inch drop hides any under-bed storage. One reviewer raved, “Great quality! This bedskirt gives your bed a very polished, clean look.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 12

16 The Salt & Pepper Bowls With Magnetic Rotating Lids Estilo Bamboo Salt & Pepper Bowls (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from handsome natural bamboo, these salt and pepper bowls look beautiful on any countertop or table. The rotating lids are easy to open with one hand while cooking, and the magnetic closures seal them shut when not in use. Boasting a stellar 4.7-star overall rating, they make a great gift, too.

17 A Sink Stopper That Doubles As A Strainer OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper Amazon $12 See On Amazon The last time you looked at your kitchen sink stopper, was it a corroded, slimy mess? Replace it with this two-in-one sink strainer and stopper from the design geniuses at OXO. Made from sturdy stainless steel, it features a silicone basket that flips inside out for easy emptying when used as a strainer. When you want to fill the sink with water, twist the tab to engage the stopper. See? Easy.

18 A Wall-Mounted Pot & Pan Rack That Turns Kitchen Essentials Into Decor Greenco Pot & Pan Wall Mounted Rail Hanger Racks Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your pots, pans, and kitchen utensils handy without taking up drawer and cabinet space by using this wall-mounted rack. An easy way to give your kitchen a professional feel, it installs easily with the included hardware and comes with 15 hooks for everything you want to keep nearby. Made from strong iron, it has a powder-coated finish that makes it corrosion-resistant.

19 This Reversible Comforter With Cloud-Like Plushness Sleep Restoration All-Season Reversible Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon This down alternative comforter is lightweight but plush, and features a diamond box-stitch pattern that’ll look great in any bedroom. It’s also reversible, giving you the option to refresh your room by simply flipping it over. It’s machine-washable and dryer-safe for convenient upkeep. One reviewer enthused, “Super lightweight and feels like you're sleeping in a cloud.” Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

Available colors: 8

20 The Keyhole That Makes It Easy To See Your Door Lock After Dark Deeirao Keyhole Infrared Wireless LED Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Have you ever spent time fumbling around to get your key in the lock after arriving home after dark? This genius wireless LED light mounts just above the lock, and features a motion sensor, so it lights up when you wave your key under it. It adds a tech-savvy touch to your front door and makes getting inside so much easier.

21 These Fridge Bins That Organize The Chaos Simply Gourmet Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Your home might look absolutely stunning... until you open the fridge door to reveal total chaos. Make sense of the mess with these refrigerator organizer bins. The clear bins can be used to corral produce, yogurt, condiments, beverages and more — group items by type and you’ll always be able to find what you need.

22 A Throw Blanket With A Subtle Diamond Print DII Diamond Cotton Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon An easy way to add texture and coziness to a space is by draping a throw blanket over your bed or sofa. This fringed blanket features a diamond pattern and comes in muted colors like French blue, cinnamon, and artichoke. Made from 100% cotton, it’s machine-washable and dryer-safe. Available colors: 19

23 This Freestanding Rack That Stores Towels In The Bathroom mDesign Freestanding Towel Rack Amazon $40 See On Amazon Want a more visually interesting way to store towels in the bathroom? Check out this towel rack. Made from sturdy metal, the ladder-style rack features four rungs and comes in a variety of finishes like soft brass, stone, and graphite. Use it in the living room to display your collection of throw blankets, too. Available finishes: 6

24 This Lazy Susan Made Of Gorgeous Marble Thirteen Chefs White Marble Lazy Susan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Marble accents are a foolproof way to upgrade any space, and this lazy Susan fits the bill. Use it on the kitchen table for salt, pepper, and napkins, or place it on the counter for spices and condiments. You can even use it as a simple decorative element by placing it under potted succulents or flower bouquets.

25 These Voice-Controlled Smart Bulbs With 16 Million Color Options Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Customizable lighting is key when it comes to setting a mood, and that’s where these smart light bulbs come in. The dimmable bulbs are controllable via a phone app, where you can set schedules and choose between 16 million color options. For even more convenience, they’re smart assistant-compatible, so you can utilize voice commands if you have an Alexa or Google Home.

26 The Throw Pillow Covers That Instantly Update Your Couch Anickal Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your throw pillows are looking a little tired, there’s no need to invest in a whole new set — just use these throw pillow covers to give them a quick and cheap update. The plush covers feature a jacquard weave with a subtle sheen, and come in tones like terra cotta, ochre, and pale blue. The zipper guarantees an easy fit, and they’re machine-washable for easy care. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 18

27 A Tissue Box Cover That Looks Better Than Cardboard mDesign Steel Square Tissue Box Cover Amazon $19 See On Amazon Farewell, baby blue paisley tissue boxes: This sleek steel cover dresses up the cardboard for a look that’s much more polished. It slips right over the tissue box and features rounded corners that soften the design. Choose from a handful of finish options, like marble, chrome, and soft brass. Available finishes: 5

28 These Amber Glass Dispensers That Dress Up Your Hand Soap AmazerBath Amber Glass Soap Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Speaking of dressing up store packaging, pour your hand soap into these amber glass dispensers that look a lot better than plastic. They’re sturdy and thick, with oil-rubbed pumps that complete the look. The set comes with two — try using one in the bathroom and the other for dish soap at your kitchen sink.

29 A Stainless Steel Canister That Does Right By Your Coffee Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Canister Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your nice coffee beans deserve a proper home, and this dedicated coffee canister fits the bill. Made from layered stainless steel, the airtight canister features a date tracker and carbon dioxide release valve, which helps preserve flavor and aroma. Available in silver, black, and gray, it comes with a handy measuring scoop. Available sizes: 11 ounces, 16 ounces, 22 ounces

Available colors: 3

30 The Apothecary Jars That Store Small Toiletries Amolliar Apothecary Jars (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Want a better way to store cotton balls, Q-tips, hair ties, and more? Try these matching apothecary jars. Made from durable glass, the jars come with chalkboard labels and lids in your choice of five colors: gold, black, bronze, gray, and brushed nickel.

31 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Makes Accent Walls Easy Erfoni Black & White Herringbone Peel & Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your walls are making you yawn, use this this peel-and-stick wallpaper to jazz things up. Featuring a modern, minimalist take on a herringbone pattern, it installs easily just by peeling away the backing. Commitment is low, too — it won’t leave sticky residue behind if you ever choose to remove it. The wallpaper is made from vinyl; that means it won’t tear easily and it’s waterproof — perfect for kitchens and bathrooms. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 3

32 A Mineral Oil That Renews Wood, Marble & Stainless Steel Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Butcher blocks, cutting boards, and wood countertops tend to dry out and split over time — keep them in good condition with this food-grade mineral oil. The oil hydrates wood and restores a sheen with just a few swipes. The best part? It can be used on marble and stainless steel too.

33 The 10-Piece Frame Set For An Easy Gallery Wall Americanflat Black Gallery Wall Picture Frame Set (10-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Creating a gallery wall has never been easier, thanks to this picture frame set. It includes 10 frames in various sizes, so you can group photos and artwork together in an eclectic but uniform way. For a modern, polished wall, opt for a frame set in silver or gold; for something more rustic and natural, try driftwood or walnut. Available colors: 9

34 A Caddy That Clears Up Sink Clutter ODesign Stainless Steel Sink Caddy Amazon $26 See On Amazon Haphazard dishwashing supplies can seriously degrade the look of your kitchen counter — clear up that clutter with this sink caddy. Boasting clean, modern lines, the caddy features a holder for your scrub brush, a rod for hanging a dishcloth, and a ventilated drip tray to keep everything dry. Made from rustproof stainless steel, it’s available in two colors: silver and black. Available colors: 2

35 The Glass Meal Prep Containers That Are Stain-Resistant FineDine Superior Round Glass Meal Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your kitchen looks amazing, but your plastic food storage containers? Well, they’re scuffed up and reddened by spaghetti stains. These glass meal prep containers are a big improvement, and they’re resistant to odors and stains over time. They’re convenient, too — without the lids, they’re safe to use in the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.

36 This Salt Lamp That Adds A Warm, Cozy Glow Greenco Natural Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp Amazon $19 See On Amazon Nothing says relaxing spa vibes like a Himalayan rock salt lamp. It adds a warm amber glow to any space, and the negative ions are said to purify the air and induce feelings of peacefulness. This one measures about 8 inches, making it the perfect size for side tables and dressers.

37 An Understated Bath Mat Made From Natural Bamboo ZPirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from kiln-dried bamboo, this bath mat adds a natural accent to your shower or pool area. The water-resistant surface features a lattice design, and the rubber pads on the underside keep it firmly in place on tile floors. When you’re not using it, it rolls up for easy storage. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: Natural wood, Black

38 These Wall Racks That Hold Towels... Or Wine Bottles Sorbus Towel Rack Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Linen closet stuffed to the gills? Roll up your spare towels and store them on these wall-mounted racks. The set of two racks hold up to six towels total, and you can mount them vertically or side by side. Have plenty of space in your linen closet? Use these to store wine bottles in the kitchen or dining room. Available colors: 3

39 A Box To Wrangle All Your Tea Packets Estilo Bamboo Tea Box Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you open your kitchen cupboard, are you met with an avalanche of tea boxes? Throw the cardboard boxes in the recycling, then organize your tea packets in this bamboo tea box. The hinged box features 10 compartments and a clear acrylic window on top, so you can easily view the contents.