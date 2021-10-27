In How To Move To The Suburbs, Bustle breaks down the challenges and joys of leaving the city in a step-by-step process. In this installment, Kaitlyn Wylde unpacks the four main decisions you need to make once you’ve decided to relocate: commuter towns vs. rural neighborhoods, new build houses vs. old homes, moving home vs. moving somewhere new, and in this column, renting vs. buying.

Renting

The Pros

We’re in a seller’s market right now, and renting can afford you stability without any pressure to put down roots, giving you the freedom to let job opportunities, relationships, and resources determine where you call home. Owning real estate doesn’t make you any more happy than renting it. Renting also puts less pressure on your finances with predictable expenses and lower upfront costs. You’re (mostly) not responsible for broken things. Your landlord must maintain habitable living conditions for tenants. It’s easier to break a lease than to sell a house.

Tip: A potential landlord will ask for all your background info; why shouldn’t you vet them, too? Sites like Rate My Landlord or Whose Your Landlord crowdsource reviews, and Nextdoor or neighborhood Facebook groups can help you get the 411 on your building. You can even look up your landlord’s name and LLC, or that of the property management company, in your (new) town’s court records to see if they’ve ever sued a tenant — or vice versa — and why.

The Cons

In some areas, you might find that rental prices are similar to comparable monthly mortgage payments — with the key difference being that with renting, you’re not building equity. You can’t make radical changes. You can technically get kicked out at any time.

Tried It & Liked It

“I don’t think of renting as throwing money away. My life is in flux right now and I’m not sure where I want to settle down, so renting allows me to test out different options. Plus, maintenance is covered by my landlord, so I don’t have to worry about getting hit with a crazy bill if something goes wrong with the apartment that’s not my fault.” – Elisa, 28, copywriter in Florida

Buying

The Pros

Tip: Around a quarter of Americans live in the kinds of planned communities that belong to a homeowner’s association (HOA), which organize neighborhood upkeep for a mandatory membership fee. Some HOAs help you out by paying for trash pickup or maintaining a community pool (!); others can be low-key bullies about things like paint colors or driveway maintenance. Are you sure you’re OK with Karen next door commenting on your choice of flag?

The Cons

Tried It & Liked It

“While buying came with more unexpected costs than I could have imagined, it feels like I have an ongoing project. There’s always something to do. I’m really enjoying this chapter of life where I use my free time to better the house and make it my own, and it feels really good to know I have an investment and stability.” – Aly, 34, interior designer in Vermont

Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.