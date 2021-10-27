All The Big Decisions You Need To Make When Leaving The City

Let’s set the scene. You’re excited about moving to the suburbs for the peace and quiet, but that Sex and the City episode where the girls go to an exurban baby shower and choke on the boring country air is haunting your decision. A little room to breathe is very alluring after years of living in a shoebox, and you can’t wait to see a bird that’s not a pigeon, but you need a little reassurance that you’re swapping your trusty bodega and a spontaneous social life for something just as valuable.

Unfortunately, there is no silver bullet that will allay those fears. Not because they can’t be quelled, but because the suburbs were never a monolith with a ubiquitous Olive Garden and a half-empty mall lurking behind a disused parking lot. They differ depending on where you are and what version of the suburban experience you choose, a condition that has only been amplified by the pandemic, which has itself transformed what counts as a viable suburb of an urban center.

“We’re not talking about somewhere that is hours [away] and out of range, but somewhere you could maybe commute two hours to get you to where you’re going,” says Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at The Wharton School and co-director at the Penn Institute for Urban Research. “Old-fashioned transportation and being able to be online — for most of us that’s going to be critically important,” she says, but besides that, your suburb existence can be as Kardashian or Gilmore as you like.

First, you have a few key decisions to make about where to live. Here’s Bustle’s guide to the pros and cons for each option, together with the personal stories of those who enjoy their decision.