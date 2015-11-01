10 Pumpkin Recipes That Are Way More Creative Than Pie & Lattes

If the proliferation of pumpkin spiced everything hasn't yet turned you off from this seasonal squash, it's still prime time to enjoy as much of this gourd as possible — and that means whipping up as many fall pumpkin recipes as possible. After all, pumpkin is more versatile than it gets credit for. We're not just about pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin pie.

In fact, it's quite easy to enjoy this seasonal delicacy all day long. From pumpkin breakfast recipes to pumpkin dessert recipes there are so many ways to get your fix without feeling like you're about to turn into a pumpkin yourself. Savory, sweet, and spiced recipes add a diversity of flavors to this fall classic, transforming it into a seemingly endless number of possible dishes. From pancakes and waffles to soups and sandwiches, it's not only easy to eat pumpkin all day — it's pretty delicious.

Start off your day with a sweet treat paired with a homemade pumpkin latte. Once lunchtime arrives, try out some soup or a sandwich. Pasta dishes make a solid go-to for dinner, and of course, a pumpkin-filled day wouldn't be complete without a dessert. These 10 recipes will prove that this squash is great at any time of day.

1. Pumpkin Scones

Make these pumpkin scones by Gonna Want Seconds the day before, and you've got a quick breakfast the next day.

2. Pumpkin French Toast

With some pumpkin puree and plenty of pumpkin pie spices, Go Go Go Gourmet takes French toast to the next level.

3. Homemade Pumpkin Chai Latte

Feel like having something other than a PSL? Nutracelle has you covered with this tasty take on a classic chai latte.

4. Perfect Pumpkin Pancakes

Forget blueberry, banana, or chocolate chip pancakes. Something Swanky proves that pumpkin is where it's at.

5. Oatmeal Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

For a snack or make-ahead breakfast, these muffins from Wishes and Dishes are an indisputably tasty choice.

6. Roasted Pumpkin And Sage Grilled Cheese

Pumpkin puree isn't the only way to go. This I Am A Food Blog recipe uses roasted pumpkin to make a classic grilled cheese even better.

7. Chili & Lime Roasted Pumpkin With Yogurt Dressing

Make pumpkin a savory side dish with The Purple Ladle’s recipe that includes a zesty yogurt dressing.

8. Thai Pumpkin Curry

Curry is one of our favorite ways to get some more vegetables on our plate, and Whisk Affair makes a great seasonal version with pumpkin puree and coconut milk.

9. Pumpkin Dip

Of course, your mid-day snacks should also be pumpkin-filled. Restless Chipotle’s pumpkin dip pairs well with fruit, veggies, and pita chips.

12. Pumpkin Sage Alfredo Pappardelle With Brown Butter

This creamy pasta by Spend with Pennies is the epitome of everything autumn — sage, thyme, chili flakes, and all the parmesan your heart desires.