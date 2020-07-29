Pumpkin Spice Milanos Are Officially Coming Back This Fall

Slip on several cardigans and wrap yourself in scarves because Pepperidge Farms just announced that Pumpkin Spice Milanos are coming back for fall 2020. Please ignore the fact that we are still very much in the throes of summer. It’s fall whenever the flavor gods say it is.

The fan-favorite flavor is returning for yet another fall season. If you aren’t familiar with Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies, my condolences. Like the traditional Milano, each cookie has a thin layer of chocolate sandwiched between two biscuit cookies. As the name suggests, the Pumpkin Spice Milano cookie adds a layer of pumpkin spice filling to the cookie, giving you notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, ginger, and pumpkin that you’ve come to know as “pumpkin spice.” As with every flavor of Milano cookie, they’re best enjoyed with coffee and the feeling that you’re eating something extremely fancy. (Yes, Milano cookies are among the list of things we thought were fancy as a kid. To be honest? Still true today.)

You should start to see Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies back on shelves toward the end of August, per an email from Pepperidge Farm. Each 7-ounce bag of 15 cookies will sell for $3.89, and you should be able to find them at retailers like Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Publix. Of course, all pumpkin spice things must come to an end: the cookies will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. If Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies are what you crave, you’ll want to get yours as soon as they’re on shelves next month.

Pepperidge Farm

Milano cookies are no stranger to inventive flavor combos. In addition to Pumpkin Spice Milanos cookies, Pepperidge Farm has introduced varieties like Irish Cream Milanos, Chocolate Orange Milanos, and Toasted Marshmallow Milanos. Essentially, there is a Milano cookie for any and all occasions. Pumpkin spice is no different.

By now, I’m sure you know the drill. Anything that can be pumpkin spiced has most definitely been pumpkin spiced. The list of pumpkin spice products ranges from the coffee aisle to the cookie aisle to the health and beauty aisle. There’s pumpkin spice cereal. There’s pumpkin spice pretzel pieces. There’s even pumpkin spice body wash and deodorant. If you want pumpkin spice to take over your diet, your skincare routine, your whole entire life, you won’t have to try too hard.

It is, of course, autumnal blasphemy to say the words “pumpkin spice” without bringing up Starbucks. Like the Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies, you likely won’t have to wait until fall to enjoy a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. While the PSL 2020 release date hasn’t been announced, they came back on Aug. 27 in 2019. Chances are you’ll be able to dunk your Pumpkin Spice Milano cookie in a Pumpkin Spice latte just as the Pumpkin Spice gods intended.