11 Female Artists Turning Their Work Into Puzzles That You Can Buy

They're worth framing.

Uncommon Goods
By Mia Mercado

If you’ve found yourself suddenly in the mood to assemble a giant jigsaw puzzle, you’re far from alone. You needn’t look further than your Facebook feeds and friends’ Instastories to see that puzzles are having a moment during self-quarantine. What better way to feed your puzzle-solving need than by supporting female artists turning their work into puzzles. If you’re not able to safely rummage through second-hand stores for puzzles that hopefully have all of their pieces, this is a solid option.

Like pretty much every other industry, coronavirus-related closures have impacted the art world, especially when it comes to artists getting paid. With galleries closed and exhibitions canceled, many artists have lost major sources of income. But our need for art hasn’t gone away. If anything, we’re seeking out creative escape even more.

Kaylin Marcotte, founder and CEO of puzzle company Jiggy, recognized a unique need her company could fill. Jiggy, which launched in November 2019, creates puzzles features in the work of different female artists, and with puzzles seeing such a resurgence during isolation, Marcotte saw an opportunity to support a few different causes at once. In an interview with Refinery 29, Marcotte said Jiggy is donating heir puzzle profits to the New York COVID-19 relief fund in addition to splitting their proceeds with the female artists they partner with.

Jiggy isn’t the only puzzle company focused on featuring female artists. Okay Lady is an Australian-based company creating puzzles made from the work of female artists across the country. Lemonade Pursuits showcases female artists on their designs while emphasizing the importance of rest and “mental recess.” There’s also Piecework, a puzzle company founded by two women who want to share the quiet, beautiful joy of putting together a puzzle.

Whether you’re looking for an early holiday gift or just a little something for yourself, here are 11 puzzles by female artists you can buy online.

1
Rachel Ignotofsky

Ignotofsky is an artist and New York Times best-selling author. You’ve likely seen her book Women in Science, which features illustrated biographies of 50 women in STEM through history. Ignotofsky has turned Women in Science into a 500-piece puzzle featuring the whimsical and educational illustrations from her book. Once you’ve finished that puzzle, you’ll want to get her planet earth puzzle featuring illustrations from one of her latest books The Wondrous Workings of Planet Earth. See all of Rachel Ignotofsky’s work on her website.

2
Monica Garwood

Garwood’s “Votes for Women” puzzle celebrates women’s suffrage with illustrations of people who have helped progress equality throughout history. See more of Monica Garwood’s work on her website.

3
Jessica Meyrick

Meyrick has designed perhaps the most self-quarantine of self-quarantine puzzles. Okay Lady’s “She Chills” puzzle features a woman chilling in a chair, shoes off, in full relaxation mode. Check out more of Jessica Meyrick’s work on her website.

4
Juliana Lupacchino

Lupacchino is one of Lemonade Pursuits’ most recently-added artists. Her JULU design puzzle is now available online. Check out more of Juliana Lupacchino’s work on her website.

5
Alja Horvat

Hovart, a Slovenia-based artist, worked with Jiggy to create this gorgeous puzzle titled “Bathing with Flowers.” Once you finish it, you’ll finally understand why people save and frame their completed puzzles. Check out more of Alja Hovart’s art on her website.

6
Tonia Composto

For the full royal treatment, Composto’s “Queenie” puzzle for Okay Lady features illustrations of nine different crowns for every one of your regal moods. Check out more of Tonia Composto’s work on her website.

7
Rachelle Kearns

Lemonade Pursuits sells Kearns’ Joyspotting puzzle, a 1000-piece puzzle with colorful circles in saturated tones. See more of Rachelle Kearns’ work on her website.

8
Amelie Matisse, Anja Slibar

Ordinary Habit was started by a mother-daughter duo in 2019. A portion of their proceeds go to The Loveland Foundation, which provides support to Black women and girls. The above puzzle features art by Amsterdam-based artist Bodil Jane. See more of Bodil Jane's work on her website.

9
Female-run Company Piecework

This “Forbidden Fruit” puzzle from Piecework is good enough to eat... or at least assemble multiple times.

10
Susan Nethercote

Nethercote’s “Spring Begins” puzzle for Lemonade Pursuit is 1000 pieces of abstract flowers and swathes of bright colors. Check out more of Susan Nethercote’s art on her website.

11
Petra Braun

Braun’s Viva La Vida features one of history’s most well-known artists Frida Kahlo. Even if you can’t visit the MoMa in person, Braun’s puzzle will bring a little bit of art to your home.