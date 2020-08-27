If you’ve found yourself suddenly in the mood to assemble a giant jigsaw puzzle, you’re far from alone. You needn’t look further than your Facebook feeds and friends’ Instastories to see that puzzles are having a moment during self-quarantine. What better way to feed your puzzle-solving need than by supporting female artists turning their work into puzzles. If you’re not able to safely rummage through second-hand stores for puzzles that hopefully have all of their pieces, this is a solid option.

Like pretty much every other industry, coronavirus-related closures have impacted the art world, especially when it comes to artists getting paid. With galleries closed and exhibitions canceled, many artists have lost major sources of income. But our need for art hasn’t gone away. If anything, we’re seeking out creative escape even more.

Kaylin Marcotte, founder and CEO of puzzle company Jiggy, recognized a unique need her company could fill. Jiggy, which launched in November 2019, creates puzzles features in the work of different female artists, and with puzzles seeing such a resurgence during isolation, Marcotte saw an opportunity to support a few different causes at once. In an interview with Refinery 29, Marcotte said Jiggy is donating heir puzzle profits to the New York COVID-19 relief fund in addition to splitting their proceeds with the female artists they partner with.

Jiggy isn’t the only puzzle company focused on featuring female artists. Okay Lady is an Australian-based company creating puzzles made from the work of female artists across the country. Lemonade Pursuits showcases female artists on their designs while emphasizing the importance of rest and “mental recess.” There’s also Piecework, a puzzle company founded by two women who want to share the quiet, beautiful joy of putting together a puzzle.

Whether you’re looking for an early holiday gift or just a little something for yourself, here are 11 puzzles by female artists you can buy online.