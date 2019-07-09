A product can be swimming in positive ad copy, but all of the ads in the world don't come close to real reviews written by real customers who have actually tried a product. Reviewers love the crap out of these 39 cheap things on Amazon they use every day — and what they have to say about these items just might make you a believer.

All of the brilliant products on this list have made enough of an impression on buyers to inspire them to stop what they're doing and pen a review that shares why they love them. Some of these items have hundreds of reviews, while others boast thousands — but they all share one more thing in common: they're highly affordable products that you can (and will) want to use every day.

For some, a must-have product might be a tech gadget that makes life easier, like an adjustable phone stand for hands-free viewing. Others may prefer grooming tools like a skin-soothing jade roller or an anti-fungal body soap. And, for others, kitchen gadgets like a magnetic knife bar or a popcorn maker that whips up your favorite snack in just a few minutes are clear-cut winners.

Whatever you need, you'll find it on this list for cheap — and with an impressive number of reviews that back up its brilliance.

1 These Travel Drinking Glasses That Look Nicer Than A Water Bottle Paksh Novelty Travel Glass Drinking Bottle (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This travel bottle looks like a nice drinking glass from your cabinet, but it has an air-tight and BPA-free lid. You can even grab the screw-on lids in white or black. These dishwasher-safe and shatter-resistant glasses come in a set. So, you’ll always have one that’s ready to fill before you leave the house.

2 A Magnetic Phone Mount For Your Car & A Seriously Secure Phone HUSSELL Magnetic Car Phone Mount Amazon $11 See On Amazon The strong magnet and unique locking system of this car phone mount keeps your phone seriously secure. So, go ahead and drive over that speed bump with confidence. It’s easy to clip onto your car’s vent, and the magnet will do the rest. It’s also designed to spin 360 degrees to customize your phone setup.

3 A Strainer That Bends & Clips To Fit Your Pots Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pot strainer bends and clips onto pretty much all of the pot sizes in your cabinet — as long as their round. The flexible silicone is also BPA-free and heat-resistant. You also won’t need to worry about your pasta noodles because the clips stop it from falling off as you pour.

4 An Outdoor And Indoor Bluetooth Speaker With Crystal Clear Sound Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Listen to music and podcasts via any device with this wireless Bluetooth speaker, which is safe to use both outdoors and indoors. The compact speaker has a battery that’s actually long-lasting, so it plays for 24 hours. Choose among three colors in this waterproof speaker: blue, black, or red.

5 The Trio Of Tea Infusers For Actual Tea Parties With Friends Tea Infuser Set by Chefast (Set of 3) Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Tea infusers are usually sold separately, making the process of steeping loose leaf tea a solo act. But what if you genuinely want to share your tea time with others? That's when this amazing trio of tea infusers becomes a must-have set. It includes one large and two single cup infusers, all of which are made from quality stainless steel — and include a metal scoop with a convenient clip.

6 This Strong Mop And Broom Holder That Keeps Cleaning Supplies Off Floors CHARMOUNT Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon If the idea of placing dusty, dirty brooms and mops right back on the floor for storage sounds unappealing, solve this dilemma in the simplest way possible: by mounting this broom holder to a wall and using it to store up to seven cleaning tools at a time. The holder features three clamp-style hangers and four hooks that hold onto brooms, mops, smaller cleaning accessories, and even items like bags.

7 A Clutter-Reducing Wall Outlet With Charging Ports CyberPower 5 Outlet Surge Wall Tap Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Reduce clutter and keep charging cables and wires connected to one spot with this wall charger, which feature three surge protected outlets and two USB charging ports in one compact charger. The folding wall plug makes this easy to store or put away.

8 The Sleek Magnetic Knife Bar Alternative To Cutlery Blocks That Saves Counter Space Modern Innovations Knife Bar Amazon $17.49 See On Amazon Free up counter space in a major way by trading in your old-fashioned wooden knife block for this sleek, modern knife bar, a mountable alternative that features strong magnets that hold knives in place. Since you won't be limited by the size of a knife block's slots, this bar may actually hold more knives and other steel cooking tools than your old block.

9 An Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow For Extreme Comfort When You Travel HOMCA Travel Foot Rest Pillow Amazon $16.89 $15.98 See On Amazon Whether you're traveling by plane, train, or car, there's always a way to make that time spent cramped in one place a whole lot more comfy: starting with this inflatable foot pillow. Best of all, it doesn't require a pump and inflates and deflates in just seconds. Use it as a traditional pillow or to support your feet or back — and then store it in its carrying case for easy portability.

10 A Fool-Proof Way To Pop Perfect Popcorn Each Time POPCO Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your popcorn isn't perfectly popped, it's pretty much useless — which is why it makes sense to rely on this popcorn maker to serve up amazing popcorn after a few minutes in the microwave. The silicone maker, which comes with a lid, holds up to 15 cups of popcorn, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

11 A Set Of Colorful & Unbreakable Wine Glasses FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wineglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pack of stainless steel wine glasses will quickly replace the glass options in your cabinet. Their dishwasher-safe stainless steel is unbreakable, so they’re a safer way to enjoy some afternoon wine or kombucha on your porch. They also keep your drink cold and come in a classic stainless steel finish or colorful styles like turquoise, pink and blue ombre, and more.

12 An Adjustable Tablet Stand For Hands-Free Viewing AboveTEK Aluminum Tablet Stand Amazon $40 See on Amazon Enjoy a hands-free tablet experience that makes it a lot more enjoyable to scroll and watch movies or TV shows — if you place your device on this durable tablet stand. The stand is completely adjustable so you'll always find the perfect viewing angle, it comes in white or black, and is compatible with multiple iPads, a Galaxy tablet, and even a lot of smartphones.

13 This Over-The-Door Hanging Organizer For When You're Short On Storage Space Simple Houseware Over The Door Hanging Organizer Amazon $10.87 See On Amazon Is there ever truly enough storage space in any home or office? This over-the-door hanging organizer features four roomy pockets where you can stash anything from diapers to magazines. It hangs on hooks from any standard door or closet rod without requiring hardware or complex installation and it comes in two colors: gray or beige.

14 The Therapeutic Foot Mask That Doesn’t Make A Mess Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Help out dry feet and even callouses with this easy foot peel mask that’s complete with botanical extracts. They’re pretty much mess-free, thanks to their boot-like design. You just slide on the clear boots for an hour, and you can still walk around without getting this moisturizing mask on your carpet.

15 A Tangle-Free Way To Wrap And Store Cords Nite Ize Curvyman Cord Supervisor Amazon $8 See On Amazon Wrap your headphone cords (or any other cords you want to store) around this cord wrap, a sweet clip-on accessory that holds cords in place so that they don't get tangled. The cord storage clip conveniently clips onto key chains or book bags and it comes in orange, black, white, or pink.

16 These Makeup Removing Pads With A Storage Box & Bag Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s easy to keep up with these reusable makeup remover pads because they come with a compact box that’s perfect for storage. When you’re traveling, throw the bamboo and organic cotton rounds in the included drawstring bag. This little breathable bag is also perfect for keeping all of your makeup removers together in the washing machine.

17 This Natural Vitamin E Oil With Rice Bran Oil Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use a little bit of this natural vitamin E oil on you hair and skin every day for simple hydration and a nourishing routine add-on. The vegan formula has plenty of other nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and even rice bran oil. This organic oil is also lavender-scented and alcohol-free.

18 A Collapsible Storage Case For An Extra-Organized Car Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Making your driving experience a little calmer by tidying up your car with this collapsible trunk organizer. Clean up and organize the stuff in your passenger seat with the adjustable slots and mesh pocks, and I promise you’ll feel more at ease on your drive. When you get home, you can use the handles to carry all of those things inside and put them away.

19 An Exfoliating Brush That’s Easy To Pop Open & Clean Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you occasionally want to exfoliate your legs or arms, this simple exfoliating brush is a good thing keep around. It has a small handle and bendy bristles that save you from buying an extra exfoliating skincare product every few months. Plus, the entire thing pops open and is easy to clean in case it gets too wet in the shower.

20 A Set Of Stick-On Lights For Dark Closets And Corners Vont Motion Sensor Light (3 Pack) Amazon $44 $13.99 See On Amazon No need to hire an electrician and drag new wiring into a dark space — these stick-on LED lights can be placed in dark closets, hallways, and corners and have helpful motion sensors that turn them on when motion is detected. The lights stay on with double-sided adhesive pads and go off after 15 to 30 seconds of no movement — saving you money on your electric bill.

21 This Multi-Functional Car Duster With A Washable Pad Shopping GD Car Duster Amazon $6.95 See On Amazon True to its name, this multi-functional car duster absorbs water, dust, and debris from the inside of your car so that it stays clean and polished between car washes. The compact, handheld tool is equally great at brushing off crumbs and dust from keyboards, counters, and other spaces and you'll find yourself relying on it daily. It has a removable, washable pad and comes in gray or silver.

22 An All-Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray Made With Essential Oils Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray Amazon $14.95 $12.95 See On Amazon Combat foot and shoe odors, or just use this natural shoe deodorizer to safely freshen stale air without adding a single nasty chemical to your space. This spray is made with a blend of effective essential oils that combat bacteria and odors and reviewers rave about how well it works — even on tougher jobs like work boots or athletic shoes.

23 These Powerful Suction Cup Hooks So You Can Organize Your Life Luxear Suction Cup Hooks (6 Pack) Amazon $14.97 $13.95 See On Amazon They look small and unassuming, but this pack of six sturdy suction cup hooks retain a firm grip on items and won't let go. The hooks suction onto surfaces like glass and tile without tools and are strong enough to hold onto towels, scarves, sponges, loofahs, and more.

24 These Glass Food Containers You Can Stack In Your Bag FineDine Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stack these glass food containers in your bag or your fridge. Their BPA-free and air-tight lids are completely flat, so they won’t topple when you move them around to grab your cold brew. Before you put everything in the dishwasher, the air-tight lid lining is removable in case there’s any food stuck underneath.

25 An Adapter To Charge Whatever You Need To In Your Car HUSSELL Car Charger Adapter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Charge whatever device you need to while you drive with this compact car adapter. You can plug in most things that have a charger with a USB at one end because this plug-in has two spots for USBs. It also charges four times faster, and it’s easy to find while you drive, thanks to the built-in LED light.

26 This Cooling Jade Roller & Gua Sha That Soothes Tired Skin Sdara Skincare Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Relieve puffy, tired skin with this cooling facial jade roller and gua sha set, which offers a soothing massage that boosts circulation and can help calm skin and relieve inflammation and dark under-eye circles. It also comes as a gift set with pretty packaging, and this well-designed kit will help out with lymphatic drainage.

27 The Perfect Lights For Working At Night GearLight NiteOwl Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These clip-on LED lights are the only light worth using if you’re reading or working (unfortunately) at night. They’re rechargeable and bendable to get the perfect angle for your laptop or book. What really makes them the best nighttime light is the three light settings you get to choose from. There’s even a calming amber option.

28 An Illuminated & Rechargeable Mirror With A Swivel Design Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror Amazon $39 See On Amazon Pop your own batteries into this illuminated mirror or use a USB to power it. Once the sleek LED panel lighting is on, it’s a nice addition to your routine because it has 1X, 2X, and 3X magnification. It also swivels 180 degrees, and it’s super lightweight.

29 A Magnetic Cloud That Holds Your Keys And Looks Cute Doing It TWONE Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $9.98 $7.98 See On Amazon Hang your keys by a cloud — this adorable and functional magnetic cloud key holder keeps keys perfectly in place using nothing more than powerful magnets. Mount it anywhere with its adhesive backing and use it to hold and store keys and other steel objects.

30 The Car Trash Can That Keeps Your Ride Clean And Clutter-Free High Road StashAway Car Trash Can Amazon $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon It doesn't take long for clutter and trash to pile up in your car — but it's easy to keep your ride clean with this handy car trash can. The can attaches to your console and has a secure lid with a spill-free vinyl lining. It was also designed with three exterior mesh pockets that can be used to store items.

31 This Wearable Cell Phone Holder And Stand B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon It would be difficult to find a cell phone stand as versatile as this fully adjustable option: whether you stand it up on a desk, wrap it around your bike's steering wheel, or literally wear it around your neck, it holds your device in place and offers hands-free viewing. The stand comes in black or white, provides 360-degree rotation, and is compatible with all phones.

32 An Organizer That Takes Care Of Unorganized Bags ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer is uniquely designed for bags because it’s honestly so difficult to keep them tidy. It comes in gray, brown, white, or black with white piping details. Each color has two large slots and four small bag holders. Plus, they all have a clear window and open sides for easy grabbing.

33 A Mess-Free Way To Make Cupcakes And Pancakes While Keeping Counters Clean Chicago Metallic Cupcake/Batter Dispenser Amazon $19.46 $12.46 See On Amazon The best thing about making cupcakes and pancakes at home is everything — but the worst thing is cleaning up spills that inevitably wind up on countertops. This batter dispenser is the simple gadget that provides a solution to that problem: it holds 4 cups of batter in a container with easy-to-read markings and has a quick-release handle that controls how much or little you dispense.

34 These Foot Peel Masks That Slough Away Dry Skin Cosmety Paris Foot Peel Mask Amazon $15.95 See On Amazon Harnessing the power of natural milk and plant extracts like peach kernel, aloe vera, and papain, these foot peel masks exfoliate cracked skin and help soften and remove calluses. You'll get two pairs of foot mask booties that you wear and then remove. Days later all of that dead skin will come off, leaving you with baby-smooth feet. One reviewer writes: "This has been quite a process, but I can finally see the results now and they were worth waiting for! Be ready for A LOT of shedding, soak your feet in warm water as often as you can to expedite the peeling and be prepared to wear closed shoes for a few days!!"

35 The Bike Phone Mount With A Stretchy & Secure Silicone Net Roam Handlebar Bike Phone Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your phone from falling and keep it by your side while you bike with this bike phone mount, which sits on top of your handlebars for total convenience. The durable plastic mount attaches to your bike, while the unique silicone net stretches and locks around your phone to keep it in place.

36 A Retractable And Refillable Lint Roller You Can Take With You Flint Retractable Lint Roller Amazon $7.09 See On Amazon Easily the most portable lint rollers you'll find, this wisely designed roller is retractable, so there's no sticky tape getting caught in your purse, and they contain 30 sheets in a dispenser that can be refilled with eco-friendly recycled paper. They even come in 16 different colors and designs like pink, emerald, and marble.

37 An Instantly Cooling Miniature Desk Fan With A Clip-On Feature SkyGenius Clip On Mini Desk Fan Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon Attach this clip-on desk fan to any surface and give yourself an instantly cooling experience that won't disrupt anyone around you. The battery-operated miniature fan is quiet, charges up with a USB cable, and features 360-degree vertical and horizontal rotation.