‘Traitors’ Winner Rob Rausch Is Quinn’s Next Audio Erotica Star

Take one look at Rob Rausch, and snakes will be your favorite animal, too. The chiseled reality star — known for loving tattoos, overalls, cowboy hats, and reptiles — bomb-shelled his way into our hearts on Love Island USA Season 5. As a real-life snake wrangler from Alabama, his quiet charm also took him far on Season 4 of The Traitors, which he won after committing traitor-on-traitor crime, getting spanked by Lisa Rinna, and bringing fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins to the end before one final gameplay betrayal. He walked away with a $220,800 prize pot.

Known as the heartthrob of the castle, Rausch has launched plenty of brand partnerships throughout the season. His TV appearances — oh, and also his abs — have also earned him nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, as well as a new gig with Quinn, the leading audio erotica app.

For the second release of the new Quinn Features, out today, you’ll get to lie back and listen to “The Snake Handler,” a fictional story read by Rausch himself. In his signature southern twang, he tells the tale of Alex, a guarded, tattooed snake handler (sound familiar?) who lives alone. The story is set in Rausch’s home state and takes place in the hot, heavyheat of summer.

As Alex looks back on the events that have changed his life, he remembers the night a big storm blew Paige into his life. Since Quinn encourages you to insert yourself into the story, you get to be Paige in this scenario.

Quinn

While Paige is coping with a breakup, her car breaks down right before nightfall, and right in front of Alex’s house. With no cell service and no one to help her, Paige knocks on his door. Unable to fix her car, he invites her to stay the night, and they end up bonding over their pasts.

The first chapter kicks off with a bluesy guitar tune to set the mood, and quickly unfolds from there. Rausch’s voice acting, along with fun background sound effects — think crunchy, gravely footsteps — are effective at drawing you in.

“Another half a mile and you would’ve ended up on someone else’s doorstep. But for better, or for worse, you picked mine,” Alex says, as you meet for the first time. “Somewhere between wondering where the hell you’d come from, and trying to make sure you didn’t step on anything sharp — or alive — it occurred to me that you were the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen.”

Quinn

According to Caroline Spiegel, Quinn’s founder and CEO, Rausch was the ideal pick to launch Quinn Features, which aims to expand on the many stories listeners can discover on the app. “Each release is a premium production, narrated by iconic and highly requested voices,” she says. “Rob was the perfect first Feature — his authenticity and charm really brought the story to life.”

For Rausch the project seemed like another way to get out of his comfort zone. “It’s something I’ve never done before, and I was like, ‘You know what? Why not?’ This might be an adventure,’” he says. He also resonated with the script. “Alex, my character, is honestly a lot like me. He avoids talking about feelings unless he absolutely has to. But, he ends up falling for Paige, and eventually opens up to her.”

On his first voice acting role, he went on to say, “It sounded fun, a little mischievous… and I’m always up for a challenge.” Listen to “The Snake Wrangler” here.